At 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, all of the teams in the NFL had to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 players.
At the deadline, 19 Nebraska football alumni made the cut on their respective teams, while six former Huskers did not. While some Huskers did not have to sweat out the preseason to see if they were going to make their teams, others had to use every possible chance to prove their worth.
Ahead of the start of the NFL season on Thursday, let’s take a look back on some former Huskers that had notable preseasons.
Lavonte David, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the reigning Super Bowl champions, have a trio of former Huskers on their defense with David and defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Ndamukong Suh.
David had the largest impact amongst former Huskers on the field this preseason for the Buccaneers, with nine total tackles in two games played. Even though he is a guaranteed starter — David was ranked No. 43 on the NFL Top 100 list this offseason — and a former Pro Bowler, he still showed why he was deserving of that spot over the course of the preseason.
In week one, David and the Buccaneers defense are looking to put pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t played in a game since he broke his ankle in week five of last season. Tampa Bay and Dallas kick off the NFL season Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Minnesota Vikings
A busy preseason for Abdullah that saw him feature as a running back and return man ultimately ended in disappointment for the former Husker.
In the three preseason games, Abdullah had 17 rushes for 85 yards and 30 yards on seven receptions, as well as handling three punt returns for 12 yards.
Despite that, though, Abdullah did not make the Vikings’ 53 man roster, instead landing on Minnesota’s practice squad following cutdown day. With the talented Dalvin Cook leading Minnesota’s backfield and capable runners behind him, the six-year NFL veteran might be facing an uphill battle to see action in 2021.
Minnesota opens the regular season on Sunday, in a 12:00 p.m. kickoff against Cincinnati. The game can be seen on Fox.
Luke Gifford, LB, Dallas Cowboys
With the cameras of Hard Knocks on and an extra preseason game with the Cowboys, Gifford was able to showcase his talents with 22 total tackles, 13 of those being solo tackles.
With the retirement of longtime Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee this offseason, the third-year linebacker was expected to see an expanded role in the preseason, but the Cowboys did use their 2021 first round draft pick to take linebacker Micah Parsons. With the addition of Parsons, Gifford has less of a chance to see the field — especially with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in Dallas’ linebacking rotation.
With Gifford’s experience in the system and the numbers that he put together in preseason, it would be hard to see him not get a chance to contribute in 2021. Gifford will look to get his first chance in the regular season when facing the Buccaneers on Thursday.
Devine Ozigbo, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Ozigbo, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was able to get into the endzone on the ground, totaling 72 yards on 13 carries in two games played, and was able to add 53 yards on seven receptions.
Most of that came in the Jaguars’ final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ozigbo was Jacksonville’s leading rusher, with 11 carries for 68 yards and the aforementioned score. He also had two receptions for 10 yards.
Unfortunately for Ozigbo, his preseason performance was not enough to have a spot on the 53 man roster. However, due to the foot injury suffered by running back Travis Etienne that forced him out for the season, Ozigbo was brought back to the Jaguars practice squad after clearing waivers.
While on the practice squad, Ozigbo will still have a chance of moving into the official roster, but will need to prove that he can handle a good workload in the NFL. The Jaguars take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 12:00 p.m., as Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence makes his first regular-season start.