Trey McGowens pulled down a rebound and took the ball the length of the floor for a dunk. The deficit was now only two points. Nebraska trailed No. 8 Creighton just 48-46 on the road less than three minutes into the second half. By this time last year, Creighton was up 60-28. McGowens had made a 3-pointer the previous possession, and made another just a few minutes after his dunk to keep the Huskers within four.
Immediately after that 3-pointer, Creighton went on a 23-2 scoring run to all but secure the Bluejays’ ninth win in the last ten matchups between the in-state rivals.
Nebraska hung around for 25 minutes against one of the top teams in the country, but ended up falling 98-74, marking the second straight year in which Creighton recorded the most points it had ever scored in the rivalry’s 54 matchups.
The Huskers ended up losing by more than they did last year, when they trailed 37-7 in the first half and ultimately lost 95-76.
Nonetheless, it was encouraging for the Huskers that they were able to hang with a team of Creighton’s caliber for as long as they did. The Bluejays are a team capable of a deep run in the NCAA Tournament with five of their top six scorers back from last season. On the other hand, six of the Huskers’ eight rotation players are transfers.
“I still feel great about our future,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “We have nine new faces on this team… We’re going to get better.”
Nebraska is a team with little continuity, and it played like it. The Huskers had an absurd 25 turnovers to Creighton’s 13. And it was not just errant passes that doomed the Huskers, there were several instances where Huskers lost their dribble or had the ball snatched right out of their hands.
Every Husker starter had at least three turnovers, with McGowens, junior guard Teddy Allen, and senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson leading the team with four each. Despite the turnovers, there were bright spots from the starters in all.
McGowens finished with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Thorbjarnarson scored a season-high eight points on 3-of-5 shooting and added six rebounds and three assists. Allen totaled 26 points and nine rebounds, both of which are Division I career-highs for the guard.
“This is a learning experience,” Thorbjarnarson said. “We need to take from this game what we did well.”
Sophomore guard Dalano Banton was an integral part of the Huskers hanging with Creighton for as long as they did. He scored all 12 of his points in the first half. Banton also finished with seven rebounds but just one assist, his lowest total as a Husker.
Despite Nebraska’s top two 3-point shooters, junior forward Lat Mayen and senior guard Kobe Webster, going just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc, the Huskers hit a season-high 11 3-pointers and shot 42.3% from distance. Mayen missed his only shot of the game, while Webster shot 2-of-8 from the field after a 7-of-9 performance against Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
Creighton outdid Nebraska, shooting 52.1% from the floor compared to the Huskers’ 44%. However, Nebraska won the rebounding battle 39-36. The Huskers also got to the free throw line early and often, but continued a season-long struggle by shooting 59.1% on their 22 attempts. In total, the Huskers’ shooting performance was relatively respectable and, on the 3-point line, they even outperformed decent averages on the season.
If Nebraska is able to carry its shooting and rebounding percentages from this game forward, the Huskers may be able to steal a few Big Ten wins even with a lot of turnovers. However, to be truly competitive in the Big Ten, exceed expectations and get anywhere near a .500 record, Nebraska will have to cut turnovers down significantly.
Going forward, the Huskers will have to keep their composure in close games. The Huskers led late in the first half against Creighton before losing by 24, and had an advantage late in the second half in losses against Georgia Tech and Nevada. They also let a 23-point lead with under 2:30 remaining get cut to just 7 in a win over South Dakota.
“We have to have a much better urgency for the entire forty minutes,” Hoiberg said.
The Big Ten has nine teams ranked in kenpom.com’s top 30 for adjusted efficiency, and the Huskers are now the only team in the conference without a winning record.
“There’s not an easy game left on the schedule,” Thorbjarnarson said. “Every night is going to be a battle.”
The loss to Creighton marks the end of Nebraska’s abbreviated nonconference slate. The Huskers split their six games, finishing 3-3 with losses in the last two games. The Huskers get over a week off before beginning Big Ten play Monday, Dec. 20 at No. 13 Wisconsin.
“I’m excited to get back on the practice court,” Hoiberg said. “Now we get to get back to the basics and try to find a formula to keep us going for forty minutes.”