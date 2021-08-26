The Nebraska women’s soccer team held on to a tight 2-1 win over Big 12 opponent Baylor as it moved to 3-0 on the season. Nebraska’s win also sees Baylor drop to 1-2 so far this year.
The Huskers won thanks to the first career goals of both freshman forward Sarah Weber and senior defender Olivia Brown. Despite the tough nature of the match, both were able to find the scoresheet.
Weber struck early for Nebraska, taking a 1-0 lead with her ninth minute goal via an assist from freshman forward Abbey Schwarz. Schwarz notched her third assist in as many games by finding Weber with a cross, a delivery which the forward gratefully took and slotted into the bottom left corner of the diving Baylor goalkeeper.
It was not all a good night for the goalscorer, however, as Weber would later exit the game with a right ankle injury during a hot, humid and hard-fought contest.
Baylor sophomore midfielder Gabby Mueller found the back of the net almost immediately after Weber’s goal in the 11th minute, equalizing for the Bears as sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk allowed her first goal of the season.
Nebraska responded in the 44th minute with Brown’s goal, taking a 2-1 lead on the match. After Brown’s initial shot bounced off the crossbar, she collected her own rebound and put it into the back of the net, giving Nebraska the lead heading into halftime.
The Bears put ample pressure on the Huskers as they outshot Nebraska 20-13 with a 9-7 edge on shots on goal. Despite the pressure, the Husker defense, along with Hauk, was able to keep Baylor at bay.
Coming off of Big Ten Goalie of the Week honors, Hauk put together another stellar performance. She kept the Bears from grabbing the result throughout the game with eight saves in her third win of the season.
Hauk, along with Brown and senior defender Grace Brown played the full 90 minutes in defense for the Huskers as they put together an excellent performance. The unit kept Baylor scoreless the entire second half despite some excellent attacking play from the Bears.
Schwarz and Weber also impressed, continuing to display the cohesive attacking play that head coach John Walker has credited them for throughout the early part of the year. Weber notched her first Husker goal of her career, while Schwarz continued her great play in the passing game, securing her third assist already in the early going.
The Huskers will complete their road trip as they travel to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners on Sunday, August 29th at 1:00 p.m. The match will end Nebraska’s three game road trip, and it will return home to face Omaha in the Huskers’ second home match of the season.