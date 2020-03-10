Nebraska was able to come away with a 1-0 victory over Northern Colorado thanks to an RBI single from freshman first baseman Luke Boynton and a dominant game from the Husker pitching staff as sophomore Shay Schanaman starred out of the bullpen to earn the win.
Pitching reigned supreme in the unusually low-scoring midweek game as both teams combined for only nine hits on the day. Boynton had two hits on the day including his game-deciding single. Senior Joe Acker, senior Luke Roskam and junior Jaxon Hallmark each added a hit apiece as Nebraska’s offense was kept quiet for much of the game.
“Baseball presents all kinds of unusual things for you and it was not your typical midweek game, but I was really proud of our guys for getting it done,” head coach Will Bolt said.
Freshman Braxton Bragg got the start for the Huskers as he gave his team three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and a walk to go with his three strikeouts. Schanaman then relieved Bragg and was able to complete five dominant innings as he allowed only one hit and struck out six before junior Paul Tillotson finished off the victory for his second save of the season. Tillotson allowed one hit and struck out three in his one inning of work.
“I think just throwing strike one and getting ahead helps you trust your stuff so much more. When you’re pounding the zone it gives you confidence to keep hitting your spots,” Schanaman said.
For Northern Colorado, Cooper Rust began the game on the mound as he went 4.2 innings and allowed the lone run of the game off of four hits and three walks. Sam Wyatt entered in relief and pitched 2.1 innings allowing one hit and three walks as he struck out six Huskers. He was followed by Logan Chase who finished the pitching duties for the night as he pitched the final inning, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Offensively, the Bears were held scoreless and limited to four hits by the Huskers’ pitching. Sam Leach had two of the Bears’ hits while Aiden Leahy and Shaydon Kubo accounted for the other two.
With the win, Nebraska was able to earn its first shutout of the season and the Husker pitchers were able to flash their potential moving forward.
“When you throw strikes, you are able to extend and go longer as a pitcher. Along with that if you’re hitting your spots you’re going to make it difficult to score runs when you don’t create opportunities for the other team,” Bolt said.
The Huskers will be back in action on Wednesday, March 11 as they look to sweep the brief, two-game midweek series against Northern Colorado. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.