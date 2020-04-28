Trevor Lakes, a transfer forward from the University of Indianapolis, committed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday.
According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Lakes, a 41% career three-point shooter, has made a commitment for UNL after entering the transfer portal earlier this month.
While at UIndy last season, Lakes’ average points per game was 15.7, while the overall team’s average points per game was 83, according to LJS.
"He is an elite shooter with size and a high basketball IQ, and his skillset and understanding of the game will allow us to be creative in how we can maximize his abilities in our system," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press release. "Trevor is a proven scorer who brings experience and a competitive spirit that will push everyone in our gym to play at a higher level."