If there’s one word that’ll come from tonight’s game between Nebraska and No. 24 Northwestern, it would be surreal.
Surreal due to the fact that the Huskers were trailing by as much as 14 points in the game, turned the ball over 28 times and allowed the Wildcats to take 78 total shots. To top it all off, junior guard Sam Haiby, Nebraska’s leading scorer, only had five points in the game. Then, the final score flashed.
71-64 Nebraska.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like that,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I think that just shows how our defense and rebounding really allowed us to overcome all of those factors.”
The poor team stats in a win weren’t the only surreal things Wednesday night. Senior center Kate Cain hit 1,000 career points in the game. On top of that, she led the team with a career-high 22 points on 7-of-7 shooting with a full 100% free throw completion rate on eight attempts.
“Pretty efficient game from Kate Cain,” Williams said. “She didn’t miss a single shot, rebounded the ball well and just played great tonight. We wanted her to make things difficult for Northwestern and she accomplished that goal.”
As a team overall, Nebraska outrebounded Northwestern 52-33. This, along with going 22-of-26 from the foul line and 21-of-51 from the field, gave the Huskers the edge, mainly in the second half.
Behind Cain in scoring was sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, who racked up a dominant double-double with 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Bourne also took the most trips to the line for Nebraska, where she shot 7-of-10.
“We knew coming in, they would take passes away from us,” Bourne said postgame. “So I was trying to keep the ball, be strong with the ball and force them to foul me. It was important for me to play aggressively to keep the team in the game.”
The game started off in favor of the ranked Wildcats. After Cain reached the 1,000point mark on the first basket of the game, Northwestern quickly silenced it with a 7-0 run. The struggle continued for the Huskers as they gave up 11 of their 28 turnovers in the first 10 minutes. As Nebraska headed into the second quarter, it trailed 19-9.
The deficit eventually grew to 23-9. While significant, Nebraska has clawed its way back into multiple games this season. However, even after a more competitive second quarter where Nebraska outscored Northwestern 15-14, the halftime score of 33-24 made it hard to see any fight in the Huskers. Bourne and Cain were already leading the team with a combined 17 points, including all nine points from the team’s first-quarter slump.
Nebraska knew if it wanted to pull-off another upset and snap its four-game losing streak, it needed to come alive in the second half. This is exactly what happened in the first five minutes of the third quarter, as the Huskers went on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to two.
“Northwestern was getting turnovers and keying in on Sam [Haiby],” Cain said postgame. “Once we calmed down at halftime, looked at where we were accelerating in and just focused, we were able to get our act together.”
The momentum continued, as Nebraska tied the game at 40 with a minute to go in the third. Northwestern jumped back ahead with back-to-back layups to head into the fourth up 44-40. This four-point lead for the Wildcats didn’t last long as Cain, Bourne and Scoggin landed a quick scoring barrage, dropping eight points in the first 98 seconds of the final period.
“Those three shots gave us a lot of confidence and momentum for us,” Williams said. “Huge baskets to keep us going. A lot of players tonight made big plays for us at clutch time to give us that chance to win.”
The Huskers finally reined in the stubborn Wildcats, wresting control of the game firmly to their side, but the result was still in doubt. As they entered the final minute, the Huskers were up 62-57 and the tensions were high.
After a critical call that gave the Wildcats a possession, Bourne came in clutch with a massive block which led to two points from the foul line for Nebraska to make it 64-57. Northwestern tried to stay in the game, but with only one timeout left, it was forced to keep fouling the Huskers. After the Wildcats burned their final timeout, it was over, as more trips to the line for Nebraska gave it the 71-64 win.
The Huskers outscored Northwestern in the fourth quarter 31-20 to complete the season sweep. This win also snaps Nebraska’s four-game losing streak and gives it its 10th win of the season.
“We were kind of sick of losing,” Cain said. “We knew that we could come back and win this game and we just didn’t want to lose another game.”
The team is now 10-9 on the season and 8-8 in conference play. Its next game is on Feb. 21 at home against Penn State. Tipoff is at 2 p.m..