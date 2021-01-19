Despite one of its best offensive starts of the season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team couldn't finish strong in a 76-71 loss to Minnesota Tuesday.
An early outburst by junior guard Sam Haiby paved the way for the Huskers in the first quarter, as she took it to the rim for an and-one layup to beat the buzzer. Haiby gave 10 of Nebraska’s 20 points in the first quarter. and her contribution gave the Huskers a 10-point lead at the end of the first 10 minutes of play.
Senior center Kate Cain once again proved to be a looming presence for the opposing team, as she swatted two shots in the first quarter while also finding her shooters on the wings. Cain had two assists in the period, both of which led to 3-pointers.
The Huskers crashed the glass early and often, getting multiple second-chance opportunities while also limiting Minnesota in trainisition. The stamina required for such a gameplan is significant, made more impressive with only seven players in the rotation for head coach Amy Williams.
Sophomore guard Jasmine Powell led the way for the Golden Gophers offensively early, however they struggled shooting the ball in the first quarter. Minnesota rebounded in the second quarter, even tying the game late in the period. Unfortunately for Minnesota, the Huskers did not blunt their offensive attack for them. Sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin drove hard to the paint after a Gopher 3-pointer, and once again gave the Huskers an and-one opportunity.
Williams needed all of the help she could get from her team offensively, and they answered the call early. Every player on the team had scored by the halfway point of the second quarter.
With 1:30 left in the second quarter, Scoggin pulled up for three in the face of a Golden Gopher defender, pushing the lead up to six points. The Gophers responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers on their ensuing possessions. Scoggin, not one to be bested by the combined strengths of an entire team, decided to walk down the court uncontested and pull up for three again, retaking the lead for the Huskers with just six seconds left in the half, 42-39.
Minnesota put up 29 points in the second quarter after just a 10-point opening frame, led by Scalia who finished the first half with 11 points.
Scoggin continued her hot finish to the first half in the third quarter with an opening possession layup on a nice backdoor entry before hitting a catch-and-shoot three on the next possession. One possession later, Cain got a putback layup to fall as the shot clock was expiring, giving the Huskers a 9-2 run to start the third quarter.
However, Minnesota then continued their offensive momentum from the second quarter, embarking on a 15-5 run of its own over a nearly five-minute stretch. The effort made by Scoggin early in the quarter couldn’t ignite any other Husker, as they went three straight minutes without a field goal.
The Golden Gophers capped off the run with a 3-pointer from Scalia that bounced high off the rim, giving Minnesota its first lead since the opening basket of the game. Nebraska regained the lead quickly and held it until the end of the quarter by drawing fouls. The Huskers went to the free throw line on four straight possessions, going 5-of-8 from the stripe in those trips to take a 61-59 lead going into the final period.
Going into the fourth quarter cold, the Huskers couldn’t correct course, and Minnesota didn’t give them any favors.
Redshirt senior guard Gadiva Hubbard hit a three to start the quarter, igniting the Golden Gophers’ run in the fourth quarter. Hubbard was Minnesota’s centerpiece in securing the victory, scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter and finishing with a team-high 18 points by game’s end. The Huskers put up a scant 10 points in the quarter on 3-of-21 shooting.
“They have a really good 3-point shooter in Sara Scalia, so you come running up to try and take her and we didn't guard it the way we had anticipated to guard it,” Williams said postgame. “...And we just continued to make that same mistake over and over and they made us pay every time.”
Haiby finished the night with 25 points on just 7-of-21 shooting from the field. In total, the Huskers shot just 14.3% from the field in the fourth quarter, once again capping off the worst shooting stretch of their season by going over 10 minutes between field goals.
“We just couldn’t make a basket, I don't know what happened,” Williams said. “...We manufactured what I felt like were pretty good shots and they were not falling as well for us today as they have.”