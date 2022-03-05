After a massive win over No. 14 seed Illinois and a nail-biting victory over No. 3 seed Michigan, Nebraska women’s basketball entered day three of the Big Ten Tournament with arguably the biggest challenge it has faced, not just this season, but the last two seasons.
Stopping Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.
The sophomore has been a nightmare against the Huskers, scoring over 30 points in each matchup between the two.
So, for Nebraska to face Clark and the Hawkeyes in the semi-finals, following two straight days of competition, it’s no surprise that the game ended up being a struggle for the Huskers. Through Clark’s 41 point performance, Iowa easily handled Nebraska 83-66 to move on to the championship game.
Along with Clark’s electrifying night, the Huskers also struggled offensively, in a game where they couldn’t allow such a mishap.
Although the team finished the game going 11-of-15 from the free throw line, they shot 26-of-74 from the field and a season low 3-of-26 from beyond the arc. The team also suffered nine blocked shots and were outrebounded 43-37.
“We got a little stagnant and struggled to put the ball in the basket,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “It was a tough shooting night. We knew we needed to put points on the board and we just couldn’t do that.”
Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne led Nebraska in scoring, finishing the night with 16 points, along with two rebounds and an assist. Tying for second in scoring was sophomore guard Jaz Shelley and junior guard Sam Haiby, both finishing with 15 points. Haiby also finished with eight rebounds, three assists and a steal while Shelley notched five assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Another notable performance was from freshman center Alexis Markowski, who led the team in rebounds with nine but shot just 2-of-9 from the field.
Bourne got Nebraska on the board first with a layup and a free throw, but Iowa quickly dropped a 6-0 run to snatch the lead. The Huskers then took the lead right back with two straight layups making 7-6.
After a Hawkeyes’ jumper, Nebraska regained the lead and tried to pull away, going up 12-8. But Clark shot in a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one. The Huskers continued to stay ahead of Iowa, going up 16-11. Even when the Hawkeyes got back within striking distance, Bourne pushed Nebraska’s lead further.
At the start of the second quarter, the Huskers were up 20-17 and the tension stirred in the air. Anytime Nebraska attempted to pull away, Iowa would find a way to get back behind it and even take the lead.
That was in large part because of Clark, who dropped 12 of the Hawkeyes’ 21 points in the quarter. But plays from the Huskers kept the fight close with the latter half of the second quarter a back-and-forth bout with numerous lead changes. However, it was Iowa who went into the locker rooms up 38-35.
Then, after the first half shutout, Markowski finally dropped in a basket at the start of the second, getting Nebraska only one point away from the Hawkeyes. At that moment, it was Iowa who now tried to pull away from the Huskers, building its lead to 59-47 over halfway through the third quarter. Nebraska tried to chip away at the lead, but Iowa once again won the quarter, heading into the final 10 minutes up 66-53.
The Hawkeyes’ lead only grew in the fourth quarter to solidify who would be moving on to the Big Ten Championship.
With the loss, the Huskers have concluded the Big Ten portion of their 2021-2022 season and await for the seedings to be revealed for the NCAA Tournament.
According to Williams, the plan is to rest and recover from three games in three days before shifting focus to the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m still incredibly proud of them,” Williams said. “If we can really learn from this and find ways to improve from this, then we can possibly make a run in the NCAA Tournament.”
The NCAA women’s basketball selection show will air on March 13 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN.