The Nebraska volleyball team welcomes another undefeated outfit to the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend.
No. 11 Ohio State is the second consecutive visitor to enter a series at the Devaney Center with an unblemished record. The 12-0 Buckeyes sit atop the Big Ten standings, one of the best starts in program history.
“12-0 in the Big Ten is going to get a lot of people’s attention,” John Cook said in a press conference Tuesday. “They’ve got a new coach who’s done a great job with them. They return all of their players and added a great freshman, [Emily] Londot, so they’re loaded.”
Cook cited Ohio State’s 2019 win against that season’s national runner-up, Wisconsin, as evidence that the Buckeyes were primed for a resurgence this year. He also rejected the idea that Ohio State’s perfect record has come entirely through good fortune.
“This is not a fluke team or all of a sudden just a Cinderella team,” Cook said. “It’s a team that’s older, they’ve got good players, and now they’ve got a coach who’s helping them play really well.”
Ohio State’s first-year head coach is Jen Flynn Oldenburg, who was an All-American setter and outside hitter for the Buckeyes during the late 1990s. Her last role before becoming Ohio State’s head coach was as an assistant for Team USA’s under-18 national team that won a world championship in September 2019. That team’s roster included a pair of Nebraska true freshmen in Kennedi Orr and Lexi Rodriguez.
Oldenburg’s first season as head coach has been eventful. Out of Ohio State’s 12 victories this season, half came in five-set matches. The Buckeyes opened the year with back-to-back five-set wins against Maryland, a team that now sits tied for last in the conference standings.
The Buckeyes have emerged undefeated against opponents that have a combined record of 16-49. Ohio State’s biggest wins are a pair of triumphs against No.12 Penn State, including a road sweep of the Nittany Lions in the most recent match for the Buckeyes.
Last weekend, the Buckeyes were supposed to face by far their stiffest test of the season at fifth-ranked Minnesota. However, COVID-19 issues within the Golden Gophers program put the series on hold. Friday’s match at the Devaney Center will end a nine-day stretch without competition for Ohio State.
A successful return to the court for Ohio State will depend on the efficiency of aforementioned true freshman right-side hitter Emily Londot. The first-year, six-rotation opposite leads the Buckeyes with 186 kills and is hitting .251 on the year. Londot was named Big Ten Player of the Week after Ohio State’s series at Rutgers.
Another common name on the Big Ten weekly award list is Ohio State sophomore setter Mac Podraza. For the last three weeks, Podraza has been named Big Ten Setter of the Week. Cook said Tuesday that the Buckeye setter was “active,” referring to her lofty 0.90 kills per set from a non-attacking position.
Junior outside hitter Vanja Bukilić is second on the team in kills behind Londot with 105. The attacker from Serbia does not play in the back row, however.
The other outside hitter spot for Ohio State had an unforeseen transition midway through the season. Sophomore outside hitter Jenaisya Moore began the year in a starting role and tallied 84 kills in 29 sets. However, Moore has not returned to action after rolling her ankle late in a home win against Penn State.
Moore’s spot now belongs to fellow sophomore outside hitter Gabby Gonzales, who brings plenty of starting experience from the 2019 season. Like Moore, Gonzales is tasked with a primary passing role in most of Ohio State’s six rotations.
The biggest passing and defending responsibilities for the Buckeyes lie with sophomore libero Kylie Murr. With nearly four digs per set, Murr remains one of the best backcourt players in the conference. She was also high school teammates with the libero she will see across the net this weekend, Nebraska’s sophomore Kenzie Knuckles.
Ohio State’s mixture of youth and experience is perhaps best embodied by their middle blocker position. The Buckeyes are led in the middle by senior Lauren Witte and true freshman Rylee Rader. Witte and Rader are hitting .398 and .407 on the year, respectively, and have provided some key blocks to help Ohio State to its 12-0 start.
The question now is whether that perfect record can persist after the Buckeyes face their toughest opponent of the season.
Friday’s match at 6 p.m. will be televised on NET and live-streamed on BTN+. Nebraska and Ohio State's second match at 8 p.m. Saturday will air on the Big Ten Network.