The Nebraska volleyball team is looking to find its rhythm after missing out on a series against top-ranked Wisconsin, and it has the chance to do just that this weekend against Illinois.
COVID-19 issues within the Badgers program led to another sudden disruption in Nebraska’s schedule. It’s the second series of the Huskers’ season to be postponed thus far.
As the 7-1 Huskers shift their focus to a pair of matchups at Illinois, head coach John Cook said a big challenge for the players is getting their minds back into the game.
“When you get into a season, you’re in a grind,” Cook said during Tuesday’s weekly press conference. “You’re on the edge, you’re ramped up, you’re grinding and in a great routine. We just had to deal with basically taking three days off mentally,”
Cook said he and his players were “bored out of their minds” after losing an opportunity to play an elite-caliber opponent. The team went through a typical practice regimen last weekend in place of the Wisconsin series.
While he expressed some concerns about having a mental letdown after a long break from live competition, Cook also praised the enthusiasm that his team has brought to practice.
“We try to do some fun things, different things to keep their interest,” Cook said. “I think they’ve handled it really well. I mean, this group loves to train. They love coming to practice.”
Junior setter Nicklin Hames said Tuesday that the team has been ready for circumstances like last week’s postponement.
“Obviously, we were very disappointed. It’s hard when you train really hard the whole week and you’re super excited about a match, and then it gets canceled,” Hames said at Tuesday’s press conference. “But we tried to prepare this whole season to be prepared for situations like that.”
Hames also expressed confidence that the team could turn its extended practice period into a successful series against the Fighting Illini. While there is some concern about shaking off rust, the Huskers remain focused.
Illinois, meanwhile, is coming off an idle weekend of its own. Its series against Michigan State was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Spartans program. The Fighting Illini have played the same number of matches as the Huskers this season but have struggled to an overall record of 2-6.
After beginning the year with two four-set victories at Iowa, Illinois has lost six straight against nationally-ranked foes Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Many of these defeats have been competitive, with Illinois pushing the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes to five-set contests. Though the Fighting Illini have not appeared in the AVCA top 25 this year, they received a handful of votes in a few early-season polls.
Illinois gets its offense from a variety of players. It is one of the few teams in the Big Ten that runs a 6-2 system. This means Illinois rotates six different attackers across the front row while also using two different setters that only play across the back.
Not only does Illinois’ system allow for a lot of players to see the court, but the Fighting Illini have also made numerous changes to their starting lineup throughout the year. 12 players have seen action in at least ten of the 33 sets Illinois has played this season.
Senior outside hitter Megan Cooney has had a constant presence in the Fighting Illini lineup, racking up a team-high 122 kills on .205 hitting this season. Cooney’s counterpart on the left side is Raina Terry. The true freshman outside hitter has been relied upon heavily after redshirt freshman outside hitter Ellie Holzman went down with a season-ending ACL injury against Wisconsin. Terry has accumulated 70 kills in 30 sets.
The opposite pin has not been a model of consistency this year for Illinois. With the 6-2 system, two different opposites rotate through the front row. Junior Mica Allison got plenty of starting time on the right pin to begin the year, but she only has 16 kills in 15 sets to go along with 18 errors.
With Allison hitting negative on the year, sophomore Kyla Swanson has spent some time on the right pin despite being listed as a middle blocker. Swanson, a native of Wahoo, Nebraska, has nine kills in 10 sets played. The Illinois opposite with the most playing experience this season is redshirt sophomore Bruna Vrankovic. The former Croatian National Team attacker has 32 kills this season, but is hitting just .090 with 22 errors.
The most stable positions for the Fighting Illini this year have been setter and middle blocker. Senior Kylie Bruder and redshirt sophomore Diana Brown are the two setters who run the 6-2 for Illinois. It’s an unfamiliar role for Brown, who led Illinois’ offense by herself last season.
Illinois’ middle blocker spot is anchored by sophomore and returning starter Kennedy Collins, who leads the team in hitting percentage this year at .297. Sophomore middle blocker Rylee Hinton has played in every set this season for the Fighting Illini after having only a minor role on the 2019 team.
The Illinois backcourt is patrolled by junior libero Taylor Kuper. As a true freshman, Kuper started as a defensive specialist and helped Illinois reach the 2018 national semifinals. Now, after last season’s starting libero Morgan O’Brien transferred to Texas, Kuper has stepped in and emerged as one of the conference’s best servers. Her 21 aces this season easily ranks first on the team.
For Cook and Nebraska, a trip to Illinois is also a chance to reunite with a familiar face. Illinois head coach Chris Tamas was an assistant coach at Nebraska during the 2015 and 2016 seasons and helped the Huskers win a national championship during his first year with the program. Nebraska volunteer assistant coach Kelly Hunter played for the Huskers during Tamas’ tenure.
The weekend series is an opportunity for both teams to return to action after losing engaging game prospects last week. How the two teams respond to these circumstances may determine their paths through the second half of the season.