The Nebraska women's soccer team fell to Arizona via heartbreaking fashion despite dominating much of the match. An 88th minute stunner sunk the Huskers as redshirt senior Jill Aguilera’s second goal proved the winner in a 3-2 loss for Nebraska.
The Huskers (4-4-0) beat the Wildcats (3-3-0) on the statsheet getting off 23 shots versus the Wildcats’ 16 while Nebraska also led in shots on goal with 13 to Arizona’s seven. Despite the continuous pressure from the Huskers, they were unable to come away with the victory as they fell in yet another close affair.
Nebraska was able to slot home the opening goal of the match when sophomore forward Eleanor Dale received a cross from senior midfielder Kenzie Coons and put away her fourth goal of the season in the eight minute. The Huskers had grabbed a quick 1-0 advantage over the Wildcats.
Arizona didn’t wait long to equalize as Aguilera grabbed her first of two goals in the 17th minute. Aguilera hit the top right corner past former Wildcat and current sophomore goalkeeper Sami Hauk.
Arizona added another just after half time as sophomore forward Nicole Dallin found the back of the net from the edge of the penalty area. Dallin’s goal broke the Huskers’ streak of no goals allowed in the second half this season at the 51st minute, making it 2-1 Wildcats.
Following the goal, both teams were kept off the scoresheet as physicality and defense ruled the match for the next 30 minutes. Then, sophomore forward Reagan Raabe brought the match back to a tie as she dribbled past multiple Arizona defenders before burying a powerful equaliser in the 85th minute. With that goal, Raabe took the team lead in goals with her fifth of the season.
Following Raabe’s equaliser, it looked as though the game might go into extra time, but with just about two minutes to go in the match Aguilera buried the game-winning goal. Three minutes after the jubilation of Raabe’s equaliser, the consistently strong second half defense gave up another goal.
Hauk made two saves during the match, while Arizona’s junior goalkeeper Hope Hisey recorded an impressive 11 saves during the match, keeping Nebraska at bay despite its attacking throughout the duration of the game.
Hauk played all 90 minutes along with senior defender Grace Brown, who leads the Huskers in minutes played with her 711 during the season. Brown herself has provided durability for Nebraska throughout the season manning her central defender position.
This loss drops the Huskers to 4-4 on the season as they have struggled for form of late, posting a 1-4 record in their previous five matches. They also have lost by just one goal in each of those four losses, pointing to the Huskers defensive ability and stretch of tough, hard-fought matches.
The Huskers will look to get back to work this week before they open Big Ten play next Sunday, September 19th as they will welcome Purdue to Lincoln for a 1:05 p.m. The Huskers will look to bounce back from back-to-back losses to end the road trip.