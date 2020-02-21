The Nebraska wrestling team defeated the No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers 29-12 in its regular season finale.
In the opening match of the dual No. 5 senior Isaiah White took on sophomore Bailee O’Reilly in the 165-pound weight class. White won a tightly fought match by a decision of 3-2, giving the Huskers an early 3-0 lead.
Later on in the dual in the 184-pound weight class, No. 11 junior Taylor Venz went up against No. 20 senior Owen Webster. Venz led with a slim 4-2 lead after the second period and held on to claim the victory by a decision of 5-2, lifting the Huskers to a 6-3 lead.
Then, in the 197-pound weight class, No. 4 junior Eric Schultz matched up against redshirt freshman Garrett Joles. After a pedestrian first period ended with Schultz having a 2-1 lead, he turned it up, scoring eight points and taking a 10-3 lead after two periods. Ultimately, Schultz won the match by a major decision of 16-5, extending Nebraska’s lead to 10-3.
This was followed by redshirt freshman Alex Thomsen winning by a major decision of 9-1 in the 125-pound weight class and No. 14 freshman Ridge Lovett winning by a forfeit, giving the Huskers a nearly insurmountable 20-7 lead with only three matches remaining in the dual.
In the 141-pound weight class, No. 9 junior Chad Red Jr. continued his dominant streak when he pinned No. 6 senior Mitch McKee in the second period for his third straight pin and sixth pin of the season overall. This gave the Huskers a 26-7 lead and ensured them victory in the dual, as they went on to win 29-12.
The Huskers will have a few weeks off before traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, for the Big Ten Championships on March 7 and 8.