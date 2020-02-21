Collin Purinton

Nebraska’s Collin Purinton attempts to pin Michigan State’s Alex Hrisopoulos during the match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Nebraska wrestling team defeated the No. 13 Minnesota Golden Gophers 29-12 in its regular season finale. 

In the opening match of the dual No. 5 senior Isaiah White took on sophomore Bailee O’Reilly in the 165-pound weight class. White won a tightly fought match by a decision of 3-2, giving the Huskers an early 3-0 lead. 

Later on in the dual in the 184-pound weight class, No. 11 junior Taylor Venz went up against No. 20 senior Owen Webster. Venz led with a slim 4-2 lead after the second period and held on to claim the victory by a decision of 5-2, lifting the Huskers to a 6-3 lead. 

Then, in the 197-pound weight class, No. 4 junior Eric Schultz matched up against redshirt freshman Garrett Joles. After a pedestrian first period ended with Schultz having a 2-1 lead, he turned it up, scoring eight points and taking a 10-3 lead after two periods. Ultimately, Schultz won the match by a major decision of 16-5, extending Nebraska’s lead to 10-3. 

This was followed by redshirt freshman Alex Thomsen winning by a major decision of 9-1 in the 125-pound weight class and No. 14 freshman Ridge Lovett winning by a forfeit, giving the Huskers a nearly insurmountable 20-7 lead with only three matches remaining in the dual. 

In the 141-pound weight class, No. 9 junior Chad Red Jr. continued his dominant streak when he pinned No. 6 senior Mitch McKee in the second period for his third straight pin and sixth pin of the season overall. This gave the Huskers a 26-7 lead and ensured them victory in the dual, as they went on to win 29-12. 

The Huskers will have a few weeks off before traveling to Piscataway, New Jersey, for the Big Ten Championships on March 7 and 8. 

