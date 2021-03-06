Nebraska women’s basketball began March Madness Saturday night in their final regular season game at Iowa.
The prospect of a defeat was more frightening than a victory between the two teams, mostly because the loser will go on to play conference juggernaut Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.
With both sides having high scorers and solid defenses, the game was inevitably going down to the wire. And, despite a valiant effort by the Huskers, they ultimately had no answers for star freshman guard Caitlin Clark who gave the Hawkeyes the 83-75 victory.
Clark concluded her dominating freshman year with 35 points against Nebraska, a massive output which, given her recent performances, wasn’t surprising. Clark leads the NCAA in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game.
For the Huskers, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin led the team in scoring, dropping 17 points. Alongside her was junior guard Sam Haiby with 14, sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne with 13 and senior center Kate Cain with 12.
Despite Clark’s 35-point performance on the night, the overall game was practically even in almost every category. The category that wasn’t, free throws, ultimately made the difference. Iowa went 14-of-15 from the free throw line in the game, whereas Nebraska only went 5-of-6. Eight of the Hawkeyes’ free throws came in the fourth, and all were made by Clark.
“We knew Caitlin Clark would try to establish herself in the fourth,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We tried to limit her touches, but she got too many opportunities to get to the free throw line or land shots. We just didn’t play a full 40 minutes on her tonight.”
Iowa attempted to set the tempo early, going up 10-2 within the first four minutes. However, Nebraska continued the routine of clawing its way back, as the Huskers tied the game up at 12 with three minutes left in the first quarter. After the teams traded 3-pointers twice, Cain then landed a jumper to give the Huskers a 20-18 lead at the end of the opening period.
Nebraska freshman forward Annika Stewart opened up the second quarter with a 3-pointer of her own, which was then followed by a Scoggin jumper to make it 25-18. The Hawkeyes then took their turn with the comeback as they made it 25-23 within a minute.
This began the back-and-forth battle on Saturday night, as the two teams took turns with the lead and deadlocked multiple times throughout the contest. Haiby landed two free throws to give Nebraska a 35-34 lead, then Cain landed the last shot for the second straight quarter to give the Huskers a 37-34 halftime lead.
As the third quarter got underway, Nebraska was looking to extend its lead, but Iowa was able to tie the game up at 46. The Hawkeyes then took the lead right before the halfway mark in the quarter, but Husker junior forward Bella Cravens deadlocked the score at 48 once again.
“We felt good at halftime,” Williams said. “There were things we were accomplishing from our game plan and we really wanted to stick with. Even there early in the third quarter, we came out, attacked and made a few adjustments.”
The Huskers took a lead and tried pulling away, desperate for a win. But, Iowa continued its fight, stayed behind Nebraska and tied the game for the ninth time at 56. The tenth tie came with under 30 seconds left in the third, but Bourne broke it with a layup to head into the final quarter up 60-58.
Iowa wasted no time jumping ahead 62-60 in the fourth, which soon became a 71-63 Hawkeye advantage. With three minutes left and the score now at 76-68, Nebraska freshman guard Ruby Porter landed her third 3-pointer of the night to make it 76-71. Minutes ticked on without reprisal, the tension ratcheting up in the air. Clark then ended the game, scoring Iowa’s final seven points.
“When you have a stretch where you get the shots but don’t go in, that’s where you need to dig deeper,” Williams said. “Dig deeper defensively, lockdown and find a way to take away what the other team is trying to do. We knew it would go to Caitlin Clark, but we just didn’t do that.”
Nebraska finishes the regular season with a record of 11-11 and 9-10 in the Big Ten. With this, the Huskers now have the ninth seed and will begin their Big Ten tournament against Minnesota on March 10. The winner of that game will then go toe-to-toe with Maryland on March 11. For now, Williams and the team are just focusing on getting there.
“Tomorrow will be a day for recovery,” Williams said. “We’ll recover, get tested and then head down to Indianapolis to get ready for this tournament.”
Tipoff for Nebraska vs Minnesota will be at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network.