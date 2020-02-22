Nebraska baseball jumped out to a huge 7-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning but saw the advantage fall apart as the Huskers eventually fell to San Diego 12-11 at Fowler Park on Friday night in San Diego.
Senior Gareth Stroh started at pitcher for the second time this season as he battled through five innings while surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits and four strikeouts while walking none. Junior Max Schreiber (1.1 innings), sophomore Tyler Martin (0.2 innings) and sophomore Shay Schanaman (1.0 innings) finished off the night for Nebraska on the mound.
Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky extended his on-base streak to 25 games with a two-out double in the first inning but was left stranded. Junior Gunner Hellstrom drove in the game’s first run in the top of the second inning to make it a 1-0 Husker lead.
Nebraska then erupted for six runs in the top of the third after Palensky drove in both sophomore infielder Cam Chick and sophomore infielder Spencer Schwellenbach with a two-run double to make it 3-0 Nebraska. Senior catcher Luke Roskam and senior outfielder Mojo Hagge both reached base to load the bases following freshman infielder Leighton Banjoff’s RBI single. After a fielder’s choice and an error, senior outfielder Joe Acker earned an RBI from a walk before Chick drove in the seventh run with a sacrifice fly.
San Diego junior Adam Kerner blasted a three-run homerun in the bottom of the fourth to cut Nebraska’s lead to 7-3. San Diego grabbed another run in the bottom of the fifth to make it a 7-4 deficit before Nebraska responded with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Schwellenbach led off with a double before being driven in by Roskam to make it 8-4 before Hagge drove in the ninth run of the game for Nebraska.
Two errors from Nebraska helped the Toreros tie the game at 9-9 to cap a five-run outburst in the seventh. The Huskers then took back the lead at 10-9 in the eighth inning after Hagge drove in another run.
In the bottom of the eighth, San Diego sophomore Cody Jefferis drove in a run with an RBI single before scoring on a fielder’s choice to make it 12-10. Palensky drove in a run to cut the lead to 12-11 in the ninth before the Huskers were struck out to end the game.
The Huskers will return to action on Saturday at 8 p.m. (CT) as they will take on San Diego State at Tony Gwynn Stadium.