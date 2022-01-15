Fresh off of their first loss of the season, Nebraska wrestling hoped to right the ship on Friday in Minneapolis in Big Ten play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Golden Gophers had other plans.
Last week’s line-up against Purdue featured multiple backups and first-time appearances. With certain wrestlers unable to compete, head coach Mark Manning was forced to call on some of his less experienced wrestlers. That harsh reality arguably cost Nebraska the match.
This week, senior Chad Red Jr. and sophomore Peyton Robb made their much awaited returns to the mat for the Huskers. This provided a spark, but was ultimately not enough to get back in the win column.
The night began with the 165 pound bout. Freshman Bubba Wilson faced off against Minnesota sophomore Cael Carlson. Wilson, who has struggled to put up points for his team this season, was only able to score an escape and a late reversal. Carlson secured two takedowns which was enough to grab a 6-3 victory, putting his Gophers up 3-0 early.
Junior Mikey Labriola took the mat for the Huskers next in the 174 pound matchup. After a frustrating loss last week in upset fashion, Labriola returned to face senior Bailee O'Reilly. In one of the most exciting bouts of the season so far, Labriola led 5-3 going into the final moments of the third period.
With just six seconds left, O'Reilly tied it up 5-5 with a takedown. Labriola was not finished however. He quickly flipped O'Reilly onto his back for a reversal as time expired to take the victory. Two near fall points gave Labriola a 9-5 decision.
The Huskers and Golden Gophers split the next two bouts as the back-and-forth nature of the night continued.
In the 184 pound fight, Husker freshman Brandyn Van Tassell made his dual debut. Although he had the first takedown, Van Tassell fell short against sophomore Isaiah Salazar 9-3. Then, in the 197 pound matchup, Nebraska senior Eric Schultz battled senior Michial Foy. Neither wrestler was able to secure a takedown, and Schultz barely squeaked out the victory 2-1. Schultz remained undefeated in Big Ten play with the victory
With the heavyweight wrestlers coming to the mat, the score was tied 6-6. Senior Christian Lance, who had been a consistent anchor for the Huskers all year at 285 pounds, was simply outmatched against No. 1 ranked Gable Steveson. Steveson came into the night 36-0 in the past three seasons, and a strong 17-6 major decision over Lance kept that streak rolling.
Out of the intermission, Nebraska took two losses in a row that put it in a 16-6 hole. Freshman Jeremiah Reno and sophomore Alex Thomsen both struggled, losing 7-3 and 8-3 respectively.
The 141 pound matchup brought hope back to the Nebraska bench as Red Jr. made his return. He dominated freshman Jager Eisch throughout and won on major decision 9-0.
Sophomore Ridge Lovett followed Red. Jr, and continued his extremely impressive season. Lovett faced a 2-0 deficit going into the third period against junior Micheal Blockhus, but fought back and scored seven points in the final 1:20. Thanks to a reversal and a four point near-fall, Lovett got the Huskers within three points going into the final bout.
For the second straight week, Nebraska had the chance to complete a comeback. Robb just needed a win against Junior Brayton Lee to deliver a victory for his team. Through two periods there was no score, but Lee was able to finish in the third 4-0.
The Huskers fell just short again, losing to the Golden Gophers 19-13 in Minneapolis.
Nebraska wrestling will travel to Madison, Wisconsin next week, where it will face Wisconsin on Friday, Jan. 21st at 7 p.m.