The Nebraska women’s golf team struggled in its first meet of the fall campaign, finishing 14th in the 16-team Wolverine Invitational in Michigan.
Nebraska’s score of 915 over the two-day meet ended up tied for second worst at the competition.
Despite the poor showing by the Huskers, fifth-year senior Kirsten Baete put together a solid showing, finishing 40th in the 90-player field with an overall score of 223 over three rounds. She broke par to open up the first round, shooting a 71, followed by consecutive scores of 76 in the second and third rounds to finish off her performance.
Nebraska head coach Lisa Johnson noted the invitational course’s difficulty following the event, an indicator, according to her, of the team’s mental disposition.
The par 72 University of Michigan course challenged many Huskers, but several were able to overcome some particularly difficult holes.
“We learned a lot about our games this week on the challenging Alister MacKenzie course,” Johnson said in a release on Huskers.com. “We had some solid rounds, and this gives us a good starting point to build on.”
The Huskers struggled to a tie for 14th place in an invitational that featured 12 teams which earned an NCAA Regional place last season. The 915 that Nebraska put up had it deadlocked with fellow Big Ten opponent Indiana, with both finishing just a single shot back of Notre Dame. Michigan ran away with the victory at the invitational winning by a healthy margin of 12 shots ahead of second-place Virginia.
Husker senior Megan Whittaker put together a solid day behind teammate Baete. Though she struggled to an 83 in the first round, Whittaker responded with a pair of solid rounds, managing 73 and 74. This put her overall score at 230, finishing 58th overall in the competition.
Sophomore Michaela Vavrova finished as Nebraska’s third best competitor. She finished just three shots behind Whittaker at 233 to end up at 65th overall with rounds of 78, 75 and 80.
Sophomore Lindsey Thiele rounded out the Husker top four with an overall score of 237, finishing 76th overall in the competition withrounds of 78, 77 and 82, respectively. Freshman Miu Takahashi also put together a solid performance in her first collegiate action. She finished tied for 77th with a score of 238 and individual rounds of 79, 81 and 78 to round off her invitational performance.
There was a tie between the top individual performers in the tournament, as Michigan’s junior Mikaela Schulz and Iowa State’s sophomore Liyana Durisic shared the top spot honors with scores of 210 over the three rounds. They finished a mere three shots above third-place holder junior Siyan Chen of Illinois, who posted a final score of 213.
The Huskers will look to build upon their opening competition, returning to action Monday, Sept. 20th through the 21st at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. The invitational will have a shotgun start time of 8:30 a.m.