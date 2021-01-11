Nebraska’s top offensive weapon from the 2020 season will be leaving the program.
Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, a sophomore last season, announced Monday afternoon via Twitter that he will transfer from Nebraska.
thank you so much, Nebraska🖤 pic.twitter.com/WnqYV9MDvz— Wan’Dale Robinson (@wanda1erobinson) January 11, 2021
In the tweet, Robinson, a Frankfurt, Kentucky native, said that he’s planning on finding a new school closer to his family. He revealed that his mother contracted COVID-19 near the end of 2020 and was hospitalized.
“Being away from my mother and not seeing her during the season hurt me,” he said in the tweet. “... I intend to find a place closer to my mother and family that will still allow me to achieve my dreams and goals.”
The loss of Robinson has large ramifications for the Husker offense. The all-purpose back had a team-leading 51 receptions for 461 yards and a touchdown in 2020, along with 240 rushing yards and another score.
The rest of Nebraska’s wide receivers combined for 47 receptions and 494 yards in 2020. Freshman wide receiver Marcus Fleming, who had five receptions for 75 yards, is included in those numbers, but also has transferred.
This marks the third straight year that the Huskers have lost their top wide receiver. Stanley Morgan Jr. graduated after the 2018 season, and JD Spielman transferred to TCU after the 2019 season.
Nebraska’s top returning receiver for 2021 is now Zavier Betts, a true freshman in 2020 who racked up 131 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.