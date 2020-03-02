Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska women’s tennis team remained undefeated at home (7-0) on Saturday with a 6-1 win over the Wichita State Shockers. The Huskers improved to 9-3 overall this season, while the Shockers fell to 4-10.
The Huskers started things off strong by winning the doubles point behind a 6-0 win by senior Claire Reifeis and freshman Isabel Adrover Gallego, as well as a 6-2 win by freshmen Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman.
The Huskers continued their strong performance in the singles matches, beginning at No. 1 singles, where Reifeis defeated junior Lingwei Kong 6-0, 6-0. Adrover Gallego collected a close victory at No. 3, despite a poor performance, while Chloe Kuckelman defeated junior Alexandra Lazarova 6-2, 6-3 in No. 4 singles. The Huskers had another standout performance at No. 6 singles when sophomore Jessica Aragon defeated senior Ting-Ya Hsu 6-3, 6-2.
Next up for the women’s tennis team is a trip to Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday to face off against former Big 12 rival Kansas State, which is 7-4 overall this season.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team visited the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday for its first Big Ten Conference matchup of the season, losing 5-2. The Huskers fell to 2-9 on the season and 1-7 away from Dillon Tennis Center, while the Hawkeyes improved to 10-2.
The Huskers were unable to win any of the doubles matches, giving the Hawkeyes the early 1-0 lead.
The Huskers struggled in the early portion of the singles matches, losing matches No. 1 through No. 4. However, the silver lining for the Huskers was the performance of two up-and-coming underclassmen at No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
At No. 5 singles, freshman Shunya Maruyama captured his sixth victory of the season after narrowly defeating sophomore Nikita Snezhko 6-1, 7-6 (9-7). Meanwhile, at No. 6 singles, sophomore Patrick Cacciatore defeated senior Jason Kerst 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Up next, the men’s tennis team travels to Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday to battle the Oklahoma Sooners, who are 8-3 overall this season and 6-1 at home.
Beach Volleyball
The Nebraska beach volleyball team competed in the Horned Frogs Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday and Saturday. The Huskers played in five matches, winning two and losing three.
The Huskers’ first match was on Friday against Texas A&M Kingsville. The Huskers suffered their first loss of the season, losing 4-1. The lone point earned by the Huskers was won by sophomores Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles who won their match 21-14, 21-18.
The Huskers’ second match of the day was against the host, the No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs. The Huskers lost the match 5-0.
In the first match on Saturday, the Huskers swept the Abilene Christian Wildcats 5-0. The best performance of the match was a 21-15, 21-8 victory by sophomore Callie Schwarzenbach and junior Hayley Densberger.
Then, the Huskers faced off against No. 15 TCU once again and performed slightly better, only losing 4-1. The lone point earned by the Huskers was won by juniors Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun, who won their match 17-21, 21-15, 15-8.
In the final match of the weekend, the Huskers once again battled the Abilene Christian Wildcats, defeating them 4-1. The best match of the weekend came when senior Lauren Stivrins and sophomore Nicklin Hames won their match in dominant fashion, 21-12, 21-9.
Next up for the beach volleyball team is a home match at the Hawks Championship Center against the Wayne State Wildcats on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team continued its postseason run over the weekend at the Great America Rifle Conference Championships (GARC) in Memphis, Tennessee. The Huskers, after being honored for their third place regular-season finish in the GARC, fell a position to finish fourth in the championships.
The GARC Conference Championships started on Friday with smallbore, and the Huskers had a day to remember. The team shot a 2,313 which placed them in fifth after the first day, but the team had two shooters qualify for the eight-person finals in junior Emily Cheramie (582) and freshman Macy Way (584). The other Huskers who competed were sophomore Kinga Aletto (565), sophomore Elena Flake (576), senior Maddie Korthas (564) and freshman Hana Musser (571).
After the preliminary round, the top eight shooters competed again in the finals where Cheramie took home the conference championship with a 460.2 in the finals. Way finished third with a 442.1 in the final round, setting the stage for the championship on Saturday.
Saturday saw the teams compete in air rifle. The Huskers as a team shot 2,365 to help them climb a spot in the standings. During the Saturday competition Flake and Cheramine led the team, both shooting a 592. A day after her third-place finish in small-bore, Way shot a 591, while Korthas (590), Aletto (587) and Musser (582) followed and moved the team into fourth place for the championships.
Winning the GARC Conference Championships was regular season champion Kentucky, followed by West Virginia and Akron. Next, the Huskers have a two-week layoff before competing in the NCAA Championships along with TCU, Kentucky, West Virginia, Akron, Murray State, Navy and Air Force. This will take place on March 13 and March 14 in Lexington, Kentucky.