Track and field
Nebraska snatched 11 individual titles at the Husker Quad on Saturday.
It started when junior Burger Lambrechts Jr. won the shot put with a throw of 63 feet, 1 1/2 inches (19.24 meters). Sophomore Kevin Shubert was behind Lambrechts in second with a throw of 61 feet, 7 1/2 inches (18.78 meters).
The Huskers followed this up by sweeping the top four in the men’s long jump. Junior Papay Glaywulu won the event with a personal best jump of 24 feet, 3 inches (7.39 meters), continuing the Huskers’ good showing in the tournament.
The next title came in the women’s pole vault. Freshman Monica Aldrighetti cleared 13 feet, 1 3/4 inches (4.01 meters) to win the event). Another freshman to win an individual title was Lishanna Ilves in the women’s long jump at 20 feet, 5 inches (6.22 meters).
In the men's pole vault, Nebraska senior Tyler Loontjer competed unattached and won the event with a personal-best vault of 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches (5.35 meters). Junior Garrison Hughes cleared 16 feet, 9 1/4 inches (5.11 meters) to earn the title.
The Huskers continued dominating the field as Nebraska swept the high jump. Freshman Riley Masten cleared 5 feet, 7 1/4 inches (1.71 meters) in women’s high jump to snatch the title. Much like the women’s long jump, the Huskers swept the top four in the men’s high jump. Winning the title was junior Michael Hoffer and sophomore Lincoln McPhillips who tied for first with a jump of 6 feet, 9 inches (2.06 meters).
From vertical jumps to horizontal jumps, senior Ieva Turke claimed the women’s triple jump title with a jump of 41 feet, 8 1/2 inches (12.71 meters). Once again, the men’s jumpers decimated the field with five Huskers sweeping the field in the triple jump. Glaywulu won with a jump of 52 feet, 8 1/4 inches (16.06 meters).
The last two titles came on the track. Junior George Kusche picked up right where he left off last week at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships as he won the men’s mile with a time of 4:01.53. The final title was claimed by senior Judi Jones who was running unattached in the women's 3000 meter. Jones won with a time of 9:35.04.
The team’s next two meets will be the Hawkeye Big Ten Invite at Iowa and the Spire Pre-Big Ten Meet at Ohio State on Feb. 12 and 13.
Swim and dive
Nebraska swim and dive had more Big Ten competition this weekend, losing 193-107 to Minnesota but winning a close battle against Iowa 152-147.
Husker senior captain Autumn Haebig had the best outing of all the Huskers, winning three events. She won the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.74, the 200 freestyle in 1:46.69 and won the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:48.82.
Junior Audrey Coffey led the way for the Huskers in the 1000 freestyle, finishing in second place with a time of 9:59.77. Sophomore Molly Rosenthal and junior Katelyn Kilpatrick finished in third and fourth place, respectively.
Junior Madesyn Ronquillio added to her earlier success in her first year as a Husker. Ronquillio finished in second in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.97 and took third place in the 100 back with a time of 55:33.
Senior Izzie Murray captured two top-five finishes, with a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.41 and fifth-place finish in the 200 butterfly in a time of 2:00.66.
To end the meet, freshman Lexi Kucera, freshman Caitlin Cairns, sophomore Kaitlyn Barth and Haebig finished in second place in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Huskers will return to action for the Big Ten Conference Championships, from Feb. 23 through Feb. 27. Nebraska’s divers will be in West Lafayette, Indiana for the Big Ten Diving Championships, starting on Feb. 24 and going through Feb. 27.
Women’s golf
Nebraska’s women's golf team finished tied for ninth at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, Texas with a score of 916 (+52).
Individually, Husker senior Kate Smith tied for third with a score of 219 (+3), while freshman Lindsey Thiele also finished in the top 50, tied for 43rd.
Smith’s final round performance, where she shot a 68 (-4), moved her up 15 spots in the individual standings.
Nebraska put together a team score of 916, led by its best round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 292 (+4).
The Huskers will return to action at the Bruin Wave Invitational in Somis, California, from March 1-3.
Men’s golf
The first competition weekend of the season for the Husker men’s golf team did not pan out as they had hoped, as the team dropped all four matches at Big Ten Match Play in Palm Coast, Florida.
The Huskers kept it close with No. 5 seed Iowa as they lost 2-3, with it coming down to the top spots between Huskers senior Branden Meyer and Hawkeye senior Alex Schaake. Husker freshmen Gentry Scheve and Jack Lundin both captured wins, as Scheve beat Iowa senior Charles Jahn 6-5 and Lundin earned a win over Hawkeye senior Benton Weinberg 5-4.
In another close 2-3 affair Nebraska lost to No. 7 seed Ohio State. Lundin improved to 2-0 by getting the win over Ohio State's Grant Engle 4-2.
Huskers did not fare as well in the next two matches, losing 4-0-1 to Rutgers and 1-1-3 to Maryland. Lundin ended the tournament with a 3-1 record after a win over Maryland’s Will Koras 5-4.
Nebraska will be back on the road for the Challenge at Rancho in San Diego, California on Feb. 27th.
Men’s gymnastics
The Huskers men’s gymnastics team lost a close one on Sunday afternoon to No. 5 Penn State.
In the first rotation, Nebraska started out strong on the pommel horse. Sophomore Cooper Giles, redshirt sophomore Khalil Jackson, and senior Mitch Tyndall all had career-high performances, leading Nebraska to a score of 68.650. Penn State also had a solid start to the match, posting a season-high team score of 70.450 on the floor
Nebraska would be on the floor for the second rotation. Sophomore Sam Phillips led the way with a score of 14.050 and Nebraska put up a solid team score of 68.250. Penn State was on the pommel horse, and managed a team score of 65.550. After two, Nebraska was barely in front, 136.70-135.90.
At the third rotation, Nebraska was on vault. Freshman Taylor Christopolous had a meet-high score of 13.85. Junior Dylan LeClair and sophomore Dylan Young both had career-high scores of 14.05 and 13.95, respectively to help Nebraska get a team score of 70.20. Penn State’s solid rings performance of 66.950 kept things close after three, 207.100-202.950.
At the fourth rotation, Penn State’s vault performance was just better than the Huskers, putting up a score of 70.900. Nebraska’s performance on rings was barely behind Penn State’s, scoring 66.650. This pulled Penn State in front 273.850-273.750.
In the fifth rotation, Nebraska’s high bar performance of 65.400 kept them in the meet, but the Nittany Lion’s 66.500 performance on the parallel bars gave them breathing room heading into the final rotation, leading the Huskers 340.350-338.900.
Nebraska was on the parallel bars and Penn State finished on the high bars in the final rotation. Penn State had several high scores on the bars and Nebraska was not able to close the gap on the parallel bars, falling 406.900-403.050 in the season opener.
Women’s tennis
This weekend, Nebraska women’s tennis competed in the Wisconsin Invitational against the Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Golden Gophers and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Beginning on Friday, Nebraska faced off against Minnesota in three doubles matches, losing two of them. Nebraska’s lone win came from a (7-6)(4) victory from senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego.
In other doubles play on Friday, the Huskers lost their only match to Iowa, (6-3).
In singles play on Friday, the Huskers played six matches against Wisconsin and two against Iowa. Against Wisconsin, Nebraska won three of six matches with wins coming from sophomore Chloe Kuckelman, sophomore Kristina Novak and freshman Maja Makoric.
Against Iowa, the Huskers split the matches with junior Jessica Aragon defeating Hawkeye senior Danielle Bauers (6-4, 6-0).
On Saturday, the Huskers were slated to play three doubles matches, and seven singles matches against Iowa.
In its three doubles matches against Wisconsin, Nebraska only won one, a (7-6) victory by Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad.
The Huskers also won their lone doubles match against Iowa, a (6-4) victory by Aragon and Makoric.
Nebraska won three of its seven singles matches against Iowa, with Makoric, Haakenstad and Wormley all winning.
Nebraska is also competing in a third day of the Wisconsin Invitational on Sunday, however its next full action will see the team hosting the Northwestern Wildcats on Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.