Swim and dive
Nebraska swim and dive achieved its best finish at the Big Ten Championships since joining the conference, placing seventh with 542.5 points overall.
The championship saw great individual accomplishments for some of the Huskers involved. Senior team captain Autumn Haebig and redshirt senior Abi Knapton both captured Big Ten titles.
The action on the Big Ten Championship weekend started with Tuesday night relays, beginning with the 200 medley. The Huskers swam in the second heat, defeating both Iowa and Purdue to win. Once the other heats in the medley relay swam, the Huskers placed seventh with a time of 1:39.94. The medley relay was swam by Haebig who led off, then freshman Ella Stein, freshman Caitlin Cairns and freshman Lexi Kucera, who anchored the race.
The final race of the night was the 800 freestyle relay, with Haebig leading again, then junior Audrey Coffey, Kucera and junior Shannon Stott. The Huskers touched seventh again with a time of 7:14.12, ending the first day in the middle of the pack with 92 points.
Haebig led the second day for Nebraska, performing well in the 500 freestyle. Haebig raced into the A-Final with an eighth place finish in the prelims with a time of 4:45.80, which also was a qualifying time for a potential NCAA championship bid, securing a B-cut time. Haebig improved on her previous race to finish fifth place overall with a time of 4:43.30, which gave the Huskers 25 points to the team total.
Haebig, on the third day, captured the first Big Ten Conference swimming title in school history on Thursday night, and first individual title since 2007, when she swam to a school-record time of 1:44.39 in the 200 freestyle.
Knapton claimed two conference titles over the weekend. On Friday, she won the platform dive title with 343.55 points, and followed that up with a win in the one-meter diving event on Saturday. She won Big Ten Diver of the Meet for her performance, becoming the first Husker ever to do so.
Knapton's performance helped Nebraska finish its best team finish at the conference meet since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. The Huskers closed the championship meet in seventh place with 542.5 points, nearly edging out sixth-place Minnesota who was just 12.5 points ahead.
Multiple Huskers, including Knapton and Haebig, will have the chance to compete next at the NCAA Championships from March 17-20.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team finished third at the Big Red Invitational this weekend at Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln with a record of 8-4. The event featured the top four teams in the National Tenpins Coaches Association poll, including the fourth-ranked Huskers.
Nebraska’s top individual performer of the weekend was redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete, who finished third with a 233.50 average on the weekend. Sophomore Crystal Elliott placed one spot behind Verstraete in the individual standings with an average of 231.000.
As a team, the Huskers remained in third after each round of the three-day competition. Nebraska had a slow start to the event, however, dropping its first two matchups to No. 8 Youngstown State and Upper Iowa. The loss to Upper Iowa came by a meager three-pin margin, and the Huskers found themselves ninth in the eleven-team field.
The Huskers responded from the 0-2 start with a 1,165-984 win over No. 19 Valparaiso. An emphatic victory over Quincy evened Nebraska’s record and put it sixth in the standings.
The highlight of Nebraska’s Friday comeback came in the last match of the day against second-ranked Vanderbilt. A massive victory in game two of the series carried the Huskers to a 101-pin overall win.
On Saturday, the team started with a bye and put 1,105 pins toward their total. The Huskers’ first competition of the day would be against top-ranked McKendree. After trading leads several times, the Huskers prevailed 1,053-1,018.
Nebraska had no hangover after defeating the nation’s top team. The Huskers followed up with wins over No. 9 Maryville, No. 3 Arkansas State, and No. 11 Lincoln Memorial. The strong performance put Nebraska third in the standings with a day of competition remaining.
Sunday’s action began with a Husker victory over No. 22 Central Missouri. With the bracket set, Nebraska fell in a first-round rematch against McKendree. The loss, which came at just a 12-pin margin, placed the Huskers in a matchup against Arkansas State. Nebraska once again came up just short to finish the event in third place. Arkansas State claimed the title.
The Huskers return to the lanes on March 5 at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tennessee.
Rifle
In the Great American Rifle Conference championships this weekend, West Virginia won the conference title with 4,727 points. In the nine-team field, Nebraska finished eighth in the remote conference championship.
Instead of all schools traveling to a central location, all schools competed from their own home rifle range.
Nebraska finished last in smallbore with 2,297 points, 11 points below Navy and Akron. Sophomore Macey Way was the highest Husker smallbore scorer, finishing 17th out of 87 total competitors with 582 points.
After Way, Nebraska’s second highest scorer was freshman Cecelia Ossi, who finished in 47th place with 574 points. Nebraska’s smallbore performance put the Huskers last after the first day and despite a stronger air rifle performance on Sunday, Nebraska did not shake things up much in the overall standings.
On the second day, the Huskers finished third in air rifle with 2,364 points and had two top-15 finishers. Ossi was the top air rifle scorer, scoring 594 points and finished in 12th place out of the 89 in the air rifle competition.
Junior Elena Flake also scored 594 points to help lead Nebraska to a top-three finish.
Nebraska rifle finishes the season with a trip to the NCAA championships in Columbus, Ohio on March 12 and 13.
Women’s gymnastics
Nebraska women’s gymnastics placed fifth with a team score of 195.200 at the Big Five Meet against Illinois, Iowa, Maryland and Minnesota on Saturday at Maryland. This was its last competition of the Big Ten regular season.
Nebraska opened up its first rotation on the floor. Sophomore Kylie Piringer led the Huskers with a score of 9.90, which tied her career-high for the event. Piringer was followed by senior Makayla Curtis who recorded a 9.825, and junior Kaitlyn Higgins with a 9.675.
Freshman Martina Comin and senior Anika Dujakovich both posted scores of 9.55, while freshman Chloe Lorange posted a 9.525, which was not counted.
Illinois took the lead going into the second rotation with a score of 49.250, followed by Maryland, Ohio State and then Nebraska in fourth with a score of 48.500. Minnesota started the meet on a bye.
In the second rotation on vault, Piringer led the Huskers with a 9.80, which tied her season best score in the event. Piringer was followed by Comin and Dujakovich who both recorded scores of 9.775. Lorange and Higgins earned scores of 9.70, and Curtis rounded out the team with a 9.30 which was not counted.
Illinois remained in the lead at the end of the second rotation with a score of 98.400. Maryland stayed in second and Nebraska moved up to third with a 97.250. Minnesota moved to fourth after its first rotation on floor while Ohio State did not compete in the second rotation, remaining at 48.650.
Nebraska competed on bars for the third rotation. Freshman Kinsey Davis performed well, posting a career-high score of 9.95, which is the highest score by a Husker since March 16, 2019. Junior Kynsee Roby and sophomore Clara Colombo followed with scores of 9.85 and 9.825 respectively. The Huskers finished the rotation with a season-best team score of 49.200.
After the third rotation, Maryland took the lead spot with a score of 147.025, and Nebraska moved up to in second with a 146.425.
The Huskers competed on the balance beam for their fourth and final rotation. Higgins led Nebraska with a career-high score of 9.90. Thaler closely followed, earning a 9.85, while Roby, Lorange, Curtis and Colombo also competed.
Nebraska went on bye for the fifth rotation.
Minnesota won with a team score of 197.375, followed by Illinois in second, Maryland in third and Ohio State in fourth.
Nebraska (1-10, 1-8 Big Ten) will head to Minneapolis, Minnesota on March 5 for its next competition, which will be a nonconference duel against Minnesota.
Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska women’s tennis team moved to 4-1 after it claimed yet another victory in dominating fashion against Purdue on Feb. 26.
The Huskers took the doubles point for the fourth consecutive match while also earning five singles points to claim an overwhelming 6-1 victory.
In doubles play, sophomore Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad teamed up to claim a dominant 6-1 victory to kick off the festivities. Purdue responded, though, as Nebraska sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego and senior Claire Reifeis battled but fell to the Boilermaker duo of redshirt junior Nathalia Wolf Gasparin and senior Zala Dovnik via a score of 6-2. Husker junior Samantha Alicea and sophomore Kristina Novak won the decisive match 7-5 as they rallied back from a 2-4 deficit to grab the win over Purdue senior Ena Babic and sophomore Csilla Fodor.
Haakenstad took the opening singles victory 6-2 and 6-3 over sophomore Zeynep Naz Ozturk as Kuckelman also emerged victorious over senior Seira Shimizu 6-2 and 6-1. Purdue grabbed a win before Nebraska answered with a 7-5 victory from Novak over Babic. Adrover Gallego then took a win over Fodor 6-4 and 7-6. Freshman Maja Makoric closed out the singles matches with a victory over Dovnik 6-4, 4-6 and 10-4.
Nebraska took the courts again on Feb. 28 as it recorded a win over Indiana, improving to 5-1 on the season. The Huskers won the point in doubles before dominating the singles matches, winning four of six to finish with a 5-2 victory.
For the fifth straight match, the Huskers took the doubles point as Makoric and Novak won handily against Indiana seniors Annabelle Andrinopoulos and Jelly Bozovic. Haakenstad and Kuckelman also claimed a win over Hoosier sophomore Alexandra Staiculescu and senior Michelle McKamey 6-2. Adrover Gallego and Reifeis sealed the dominant doubles-play performance with a victory over Indiana freshman Laura Masic and senior Caitlin Bernard at the conclusion of doubles play.
In singles play, Novak won 7-6 and 6-3 over Masic to seal a Nebraska victory, and Adrover Gallego closed out the contest with a win over Andrinopoulos 7-5, 3-6 and 6-3.
Nebraska has a two-game home stand next weekend. The Huskers face Ohio State on March 5 at 4 p.m., and Penn State on March 7 at 10 a.m.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team was unable to stop its losing skid to start the season, falling to 0-3 after losing their Feb. 28th matchup with Iowa 5-2.
The Huskers dropped the doubles point as they entered the singles matchups looking to make up lost ground. Husker junior Victor Moreno Lozano split the first two sets before falling to Iowa redshirt senior Kareem Allaf 4-6, 6-3 and 1-6. Nebraska junior Brandon Perez also fell via a final score of 4-6 and 3-6. Nebraska junior William Gleason and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk both lost their respective matches, sealing a Hawkeye victory.
Freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama were the lone Huskers to grab singles victories, each defeating their opponents in two sets.
Nebraska will look for its first win of the season with a weekend trip to the Big Ten’s two Illinois schools. The Huskers face Northwestern on March 5 at 5:30 p.m., and then play Illinois on March 7 at 12 p.m.