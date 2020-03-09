Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday to face its former Big 12 rival Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Huskers 6-1 to improve to 10-4, while the Huskers fell to 2-10 on the season.
The Sooners got off to a great start, sweeping the Huskers in the doubles matches to claim the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead.
The Huskers also struggled in the singles matches, dropping five out of the six played. None of the Huskers that lost were able to force a third set.
The lone bright spot for the Huskers came at the No. 1 spot, with sophomore Victor Moreno Lozano defeating Jake Van Emburgh 6-1, 6-1.
Next up for the Huskers is a Big Ten Conference home match against the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska women’s tennis team had a double header on Saturday at the Dillon Tennis Center, facing the Wyoming Cowboys and the Illinois State Redbirds. The Huskers defeated the Cowboys 6-1 and the Redbirds 4-0, moving their record to an impressive 9-0 at home this season and 11-4 overall.
In the first match against the Cowboys, the Huskers started things off strong in doubles play, winning two of the three matches to claim the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead.
The Huskers played well in singles matches, winning five of the six played. This included standout performances by freshman Isabel Adrover Gallego who won her match 6-2, 6-0, and senior Hayley Haakenstad who won 6-0, 6-4.
Then, against the Redbirds, the Huskers once again claimed the doubles point after winning two of the three matches.
In singles play, the Huskers ended things quickly thanks to dominant play from Haakenstad who won her match 6-2, 6-0 and freshman Kristina Novak who won her match 6-0, 6-2. The Huskers were also aided by Anna Baranovski winning her first match due to forfeit. This meant the Huskers won by a score of 4-0, without any of the other three singles matches needing to finish.
Next up for the Huskers is a Big Ten Conference road trip as they face the Indiana Hoosiers at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and then the Purdue Boilermakers at noon on Sunday.
Beach Volleyball
The Nebraska beach volleyball team defeated the Wayne State Wildcats 4-1 on Thursday at the Hawks Championship Center to improve to 6-3 this season.
The Huskers won four out of the five matches played, with their only loss coming when juniors Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun forfeited their match because Sun became ill and could not compete.
The Huskers had a number of great performances, one of which was junior Hayley Densberger and sophomore Callie Schwarzenbach winning their match 21-15, 21-13. The Huskers had another strong showing from freshmen Emma Gabel and Riley Zuhn, who completely dominated the Wildcats and won their match 21-10, 21-12.
Next up for the Huskers, they will face the Ottawa (Kansas) Braves at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday at 11 a.m.
Men’s Golf
The men’s golf team competed in the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate hosted by conference foe Michigan in Scottsdale, Arizona this weekend. Overall, the team finished ninth out of 12 teams with a final score of 903. The top golfer for the Huskers was sophomore Caleb Badura, who finished tied for 21st with a 223.
The Huskers competed in two rounds on the first day.. They finished the first round tied for 10th with a team score of 296. Juniors Branden Meyer and Tom Westenberger were the team’s top performers of the round as they both finished with a 72. In the second round, the Huskers finished with a team score 315 which knocked them down to 11th place. Badura and junior Daniel Pearson finished the round with a team-best score of 77.
On the second day, the Huskers bounced back and finished the third round with a 292 to place the team in ninth. Badura and Westenberger both had their best round of the tournament, scoring a 70. Meyer (226) finished the tournament tied for 32nd. Westenberger (228) finished tied for 41st. Pearson (230) finished tied for 45th and senior Tanner Owen (238) finished 64th.