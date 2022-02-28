Track and Field
Six Huskers validated their season’s work with individual titles and gold medals at the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday and Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
Nebraska continued a season-long tradition of sweeping the high jump competitions. Freshman Jenna Rogers won at her first Big Ten Championships on the women’s side with a jump of 1.81 meters (5 feet, 11.25 inches), while junior Mayson Conner secured his third conference title on the men’s side after a 2.20-meter (7 feet, 2.5 inches) mark.
The Huskers also won another jump title on each side. Sophomore Darby Thomas won the women’s long jump title with a 6.39-meter (20 feet, 11.75 inches) jump. Senior Papay Glaywulu took the men’s triple jump for the second year in a row with a season-best 15.85 meter (52 feet) jump.
Two more Nebraska titles came from the men’s throwing events. Senior Burger Lambrechts reigned supreme among Big Ten shot putters for a second-straight year with a 20.19-meter (66 feet, 3 inch) throw. Senior Alex Talley finished right behind his teammate in the shot put and won the weight throw with a 22.02-meter (72 feet, 3 inch) toss.
Nebraska’s six gold medals marked its highest total at the meet since 2013. The Husker men finished third as a team with 90 points while the women were tied for seventh with 51. Minnesota won on the women’s side and Iowa won the men’s championship.
Other top finishers for Nebraska were sophomore Ashley McElmurry, who was runner-up in the women’s triple jump, and sophomore Henry Zimmerman — third in the weight throw with a personal-best 21.72 meters (71 feet, 3.25 inches) that ranks third in program history.
Eight Huskers currently hold the requisite top 16 marks in their events to reach the indoor NCAA Championships. That list includes Rogers, Conner, Thomas, Lambrechts, Talley, sophomore hurdler Darius Luff, freshman Mikaelle Assani in the women’s long jump and freshman Axelina Johansson in the women’s shot put. The NCAA Championships will be held March 11 and 12 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Women’s gymnastics
Despite a great showing by many members of the Nebraska women's gymnastics team, the Huskers fell in a narrow bout to No. 1 Michigan via a final score of 196.475-196.225.
Nebraska kicked off the first rotation on vault, earning an overall team score of 48.600. Senior Kaitlyn Higgins led things off with a score of 9.450, then freshman Emma Spence followed up with a 9.775. Junior Kylie Piringer grabbed a 9.800 while sophomore Kinsey Davis notched a team high of 9.850. Senior Makayla Curtis wrapped up the rotation with a 9.725. The Wolverines finished off their first rotation with a 48.375 team score.
The Huskers moved to uneven bars for their second rotation, securing a season-high uneven bars score of 49.300. Davis led the way for Nebraska as she notched a career-high with a 9.975. Junior Clara Colombo and Spence also set career-highs with a 9.900 and 9.875, respectively. Freshmen Genesis Gibson and Emma Simpton both notched a 9.775 while junior Kathryn Thaler capped off the rotation with a 9.700. Michigan racked up a team vault score of 49.500.
The third rotation brought the Huskers to the balance beam where they put up a team score of 49.100. Spence kicked off the rotation with a score of 9.775 before Curtis followed up with a 9.875. Colombo and Davis both notched a 9.825 with Higgins earning a 9.800. Michigan notched a team score of 49.175 during its third rotation.
For the fourth and final rotation, Nebraska finished on floor. The Huskers put up a score of 49.225 as a team. Spence kicked off the rotation with a career-best score of 9.850. Hall continued the solid rotation with a personal best of her own of 9.900 while Curtis notched a 9.850. Freshman Katie Kuenemann followed up with a 9.725. Piringer secured a 9.800 and Higgins finished off the rotation with a 9.825.
The Wolverines finished off their final rotation with a team score of 49.425. Spence finished fourth in the all-around competition with a score of 39.275. Michigan won three of four events in the meet, helping it to take the dual overall.
Bowling
No. 3 Nebraska won the landmark Big Red Invite tournament, the first time in Big Ten Network history that women’s bowling was televised live.
The tournament win was Nebraska’s fifth of the season, coming against some of the nation’s toughest opponents. Nebraska won the tournament with an average score of 224.1, just ahead of No. 1 McKendree who finished in second with 222.6.
Nebraska opened the invite strong, sitting in first place after the opening day Friday. In the first match of the weekend, Nebraska defeated Quincy 1,158-1,004.
Next, the Huskers faced McKendree and had their first defeat of the tournament, falling 1,182-1,140.
The team rebounded strong and won its final three Friday matches against No. 7 Arkansas State, No. 22 Wisconsin-Whitewater and No. 25 Central Missouri.
The Huskers kept up the success on Saturday, remaining in first place after going 4-1 in matches for the second consecutive day. Nebraska toppled Quincy, Valparaiso, Central Missouri and Wisconsin-Whitewater, and dropped a match against No. 9 Youngstown State.
Senior Cassidy Ray starred for the Huskers on Saturday, finishing third in the individual standings with a pinfall of 1,172. Nebraska placed two other bowlers in the top 10, with sophomore Kayla Verstraete and senior Michelle Guarro finishing fifth and seventh.
Junior Kendyl Hofmeister also impressed, bowling nine consecutive strikes on Saturday.
Nebraska toppled McKendree for the first time all tournament on Sunday, defeating it 4-2 in a best-of-seven, with a total score of 1,357-1,340.
In the final match of the weekend, the Huskers beat Valparaiso 4-2 with a total score of 1,272-1,094. Nebraska won the first game, but soon found itself in a 2-1 hole. From there, the Huskers rolled over the Beacons, winning the next three games 220-144, 224-167 and 212-182, securing the victory and the highest team score for the tournament.
Both Ray and Verstraete cracked the all-tournament team. In Ray’s five games, she finished with a pinfall of 1,172, which placed the co-captain third overall for the tournament. Verstraete placed fifth overall with a pinfall of 1,143.
Arkansas State sophomore Emma Stull was named tournament MVP, with a tournament-high pinfall of 1,193 and a match average of 238.60.
Nebraska finishes the regular season with the Music City Classic from March 18-20 in Smyrna, Tennessee.