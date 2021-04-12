Men’s golf
The Nebraska men’s golf team finished seventh out of 17 teams in the Aggie Invitational over the weekend after coming into the final day of competition in ninth place.
The Huskers had their best performances in the first and last days of competition, with team scores of 298 and 294, respectively. Nebraska finished day one on Friday tied for seventh, before dropping down to ninth with a 301 on Saturday.
Kansas recorded a team score of 295 on Sunday, allowing the Huskers to jump into seventh by three strokes. Nebraska’s score of 294 in the final round was its best single-round score of the season.
Individually, senior Tom Westenberger and freshman Jack Lundin led the team. Both golfers recorded a 71 on day one of competition, before Lundin fell behind with a 77 on day two. Meanwhile, Westenberger earned a 73 in each of the final two rounds, ending the event tied for sixth with five other golfers.
Lundin bounced back on day three with a score of 70, jumping up 10 spots to tie for 12th overall. He also ended just one stroke behind Westenberger. No other golfer for Nebraska finished in the top 50 individually.
Next week, the Huskers will compete at home in the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational at Firethorn Golf Club. This is Nebraska’s final event of the regular season before the Big Ten Championships start on April 30.
Track and field
Nebraska track and field's distance runners competed at the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 2 in Bloomington, Indiana on Friday.
The meet was originally a two-day event, but the schedule was adjusted due to weather. Friday's action still had multiple weather delays, leading to the competition wrapping up after midnight.
This didn’t get in the way of the Huskers’ distance team walking away with an individual title and multiple personal-best times.
The lone title was snatched by senior Judi Jones in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Jones claimed the title with a personal-best time of 10:04.75, winning the event by nearly seven seconds. This performance put Jones in third in school history in the event.
In the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase, junior Sadio Fenner took bronze with a personal-best time of 9:24.93. Fenner’s time was exactly seven seconds faster than his previous best. Senior Erika Freyhof took third in the women's 10,000 meters with a time of 34:57.60.
Junior Dais Malebana placed fourth overall in the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:43.87. His time was the ninth-best time in outdoor school history.
Senior Emma Bresser was the final Husker to earn a new personal-best. Bresser finished ninth in the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:10.79.
Fellow senior Mark Freyhof concluded the meet in the 10,000 meters, placing eighth with a time of 31:26.84, finishing the race after midnight.
The team’s next meet will be the Husker Big Ten Invitational in Prairie View, Texas on April 16 and 17.
Women’s tennis
The No. 33 Nebraska women’s tennis team won both of its matches this weekend in convincing fashion.
On Friday, Nebraska took down Maryland with a final score of 5-2. Nebraska was able to secure its 11th doubles point of the year to kickstart it on the way to victory.
Sophomore Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad started off the doubles competition with a victory over Maryland senior Zoe Kulkarni and sophomore Ebony Sampson 6-0.
Sophomore Kristina Novak and freshman Maja Makoric also grabbed a win as they upset Maryland No. 76 sophomore Ayana Akli and senior Eva Alexandrova 6-1 to grab the doubles point for the Huskers.
In singles play, Makoric took down sophomore Adela Josefova 6-2 and 6-2 to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead. After Novak dropped her match against No. 30 Akli 3-6 and 1-6, the Huskers responded with four consecutive singles play victories.
Senior Claire Reifeis helped the Huskers bounce back as she took down freshman Minorka Miranda 6-3 and 6-4 before Haakenstad clinched the victory with a 6-3 and 6-3 victory over Sampson.
Kuckelman secured the Huskers’ fifth point with a 6-2 and 6-2 win over Kulkarni before sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego narrowly fell to Alexandrova in a close three-set match to close out play.
On Sunday, the team once again grabbed a 5-2 victory, this time over Rutgers. The Huskers yet again secured the doubles point for the 12th time this season as they cruised to victory against the Scarlet Knights.
Adrover Gallego and Reifeis secured a 6-1 win over Rutgers freshman Alisa Prinyarux and junior Tess Fisher to improve to 11-4 on the year as a duo. Novak and Makoric clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Scarlet Knight senior Maya Jacobs and freshman Chloe Brown.
Makoric was able to help the Huskers jump out to a 2-0 advantage in singles play as she took down Brown 6-1 and 7-5 to start off singles play. The Huskers then suffered a small setback as Haakenstad lost to Rutgers freshman Daira Cardenas 6-4 and 6-2. Novak helped extend the lead to 3-1 as she took down Jacobs 6-2, 3-6 and 6-1 before Adrover Gallego took down Fisher 7-6(4) and 7-5 to seal a Husker victory.
Kuckelman earned the Huskers’ last point of the match at No. 5 singles, and Reifeis lost at No. 3 singles to close the match.
The Huskers’ last match of the regular season will be a home match against Iowa on Sunday, April 18 as they will celebrate Senior Day.
Men’s tennis
Following the Nebraska men’s tennis team’s first win of the season over Iowa last weekend, the Huskers returned to their losing ways. Nebraska dropped both matches against ranked foes, losing to No. 45 Northwestern on Friday and No. 9 Illinois on Sunday.
Junior William Gleason provided the lone point for the team on Friday, as the Huskers began the weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Wildcats.
In doubles play, junior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk fell to Northwestern senior Nick Brookes and junior Simen Bratholm 2-6. Nebraska freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama dropped their match against Wildcat seniors Chris Ephron and Dominik Stary 4-6 as Northwestern grabbed the doubles point.
Maruyama moved up to the No. 1 position for the first time this season, but fell to Northwestern junior Steven Forman in straight sets. Junior Patrick Cacciatore fell to Wildcat freshman Gleb Blekher in straight sets as well, before Gleason grabbed the lone Huskers point after taking down Brookes 6-2 and 6-3. Ephron clinched the win for the Wildcats with a 6-4 and 6-1 win over Sprlak-Puk.
The Huskers’ woes continued on Sunday, as they were swept by Illinois 4-0 to send Nebraska to 1-13 on the year.
Despite the No. 74 duo of junior Brandon Perez and Sprlak-Puk winning the first doubles match, Nebraska faltered in the following two as Maruyama and Wiedenhorn fell to Illinois redshirt sophomore Siphosothando Montsi and senior Noe Khlif 3-6. Cacciatore and Gleason fell to Fighting Illini senior Zeke Clark and freshman Hunter Heck 6-4 as Illinois grabbed the doubles point.
Gleason, Sprlak-Puk and Perez all lost in straight sets to seal the Fighting Illini victory.
Nebraska will finish up its regular season next weekend, playing on the road at Minnesota on Friday and at Wisconsin on Sunday.