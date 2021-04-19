Track and field
The Nebraska track and field team hosted the Husker B1G Invitational in Prairie View, Texas on April 16 and April 17.
As a team, the Huskers claimed three individual titles across the two days.
Sophomore Darby Thomas was the first, snatching the women’s long jump crown on day one. Thomas claimed the title with a new personal-best mark of 20-feet, 7 3/4 inches (6.29 meters). In addition to Thomas, junior Zionn Pearson took fourth place in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 9 1/2 inches (6.30 meters).
Junior Burger Lambrechts Jr. followed Thomas’s performance with the shot put title. Lambrechts won the event with a throw of 63-feet, 2 1/4 inches (19.26 meters). The junior also placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 174-feet, 3 inches (53.11 meters).
Sophomore Maddie Harris was the final Husker to claim a title, winning the women’s javelin with a throw of 168-feet, 8 inches (51.42 meters).
Along with the three titles, there were eight other medal performances by Nebraska.
Junior Papay Glaywulu was one of the first, earning the silver medal after jumping 24-feet, 4 1/2 inches (7.43 meters) in the men’s long jump. This is a new personal best for Glaywulu, who went on to earn runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 51-feet, 1/4 inches (15.55 meters). Behind Glaywulu was sophomore Alexander Thompson in triple jump in third.
Junior Michael Hoffer was the runner-up in the men's high jump, clearing 6-feet, 9 3/4 inches (2.08 meters). In the women's high jump, junior Madi Scholl captured the bronze medal after clearing 5-feet, 8 inches (1.73 meters), a new personal best.
Senior Joey Daniels finished third in the men’s 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.65 seconds. Right behind him, senior Luke Siedhoff came in fourth in the hurdles at 13.92 seconds. Sophomore LaQwasia Stepney also finished third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Freshman Mirta Kulisic finished third in the javelin with a throw of 161-feet, 5 inches (49.19 meters).
Nebraska heads to Champaign, Illinois next weekend for the Fighting Illini Big Ten Relays on April 23-24.
Men’s tennis
The Huskers were able to secure two singles points, but were unable to follow that with a win as the Nebraska men's tennis team was taken down by No. 49 Minnesota 5-2 on Friday. The loss dropped the Huskers to 1-14 on the year, while the Gophers moved to 9-6.
The Huskers started off well as freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama swept the Minnesota duo of senior Vlad Lobak and sophomore Bodin Zarkovic 6-0. Juniors Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano then lost to Gophers duo of senior Jackson Allen and junior Sebastian Vile 7-5.
The Gophers grabbed the doubles point as senior Kaleb Dobbs and sophomore Siim Troost took down juniors William Gleason and Patrick Cacciatore 7-5.
Minnesota kept momentum going as Perez fell to Vile 0-6 and 1-6, Maruyama lost to Allen 2-6 and 3-6 and Gleason was defeated by Lobak 1-6 and 3-6, clinching the win for Minnesota.
Play continued as Wiedenhorn fell to sophomore Daniel Martin 1-6 and 6-7 before Nebraska was able to salvage some points back. Moreno Lozano took down redshirt sophomore Dylan Heap 6-2, 2-6 and 1-0 and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk beat Troost 7-6 and 6-4, the play ending with the score 5-2 in Minnesota’s favor.
The Huskers closed out their regular season in a close affair with the Wisconsin Badgers via a final score of 4-2. The Huskers finished the season 1-15, and the Badgers improved to 5-12 to wrap up their season.
Doubles play started with Wiedenhorn and Maruyama falling short against junior Lenard Soha and senior Jesper Freimuth 2-6. Wisconsin picked up the doubles point thanks to junior Jared Pratt and sophomore Robin Parts coming out victorious against Moreno Lozano and Sprlak-Puk 6-3.
The Huskers found more success in singles as Sprlak-Puk took down Freimuth 6-2 and 6-3 and Moreno Lozano battled to force his matchup with Parts, but eventually fell 2-6 and 6-7. Wiedenhorn narrowly lost to senior Robert Krill 6-7 and 3-6.
Cacciatore grabbed a second singles point for Nebraska as he defeated freshman Tim Dzhurinskiy 7-6, 5-7 and 6-1. To round out the competition and the season for Nebraska, Maruyama battled, but eventually lost to Pratt 6-7, 6-4 and 6-7 — Wisconsin grabbed the win 4-2.
Women’s tennis
The No. 44 Nebraska women’s tennis squad was unable to extract revenge on No. 43 Iowa, falling again via a final score of 4-1 in a disappointing end to a successful 11-5 season for the Huskers.
Senior Hayley Haakenstad and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman started off doubles well for the Huskers, downing freshman Vipasha Mehra and senior Danielle Bauers 6-2.
Iowa then bounced back with a win via freshman Alexa Noel and junior Samantha Mannix, who beat freshman Maja Makoric and sophomore Kristina Novak 7-6.
The comeback continued as redshirt senior Elise Van Heuvelen and junior Samantha Gillas defeated senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego 6-4 to secure the doubles point.
The Hawkeyes kept momentum going, grabbing the first two singles points with Van Heuvelen defeating Adrover Gallego 6-3 and 6-1 and Mannix finishing Reifeis 6-3 and 6-1 as Iowa jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
Kuckelman got the Huskers a point back as she was able to take down junior Michelle Bacalla 7-5 and 6-0. No. 13 Noel was too much for No. 125 Novak, who lost 6-0 and 6-4 to wrap up the match 4-1 in favor of Iowa.
Men’s golf
After the final round on the course at the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational at the Firethorn Golf Club, the Nebraska’s men’s golf team finished in fourth with a team total of 871 behind Michigan State, Minnesota and Kansas State.
Senior Mark Foelbaek shot the best individual score of the weekend by a Husker with a 67 in the final round, helping Foelbaek finish in a tie at fifth place with a total of 213.
Three tied for fifth, and four finished in the top 20. In fifth place along with Foelbaek, freshman Jack Lundin had scores of 70, 72 and 71 for a total of 213. Senior Tom Westenberger rounded out the top 20 with an 18th-place finish with a 70, 73 and 75 weekend.
Junior Caleb Badura competed as an individual and not part of the team, but tied with Foelbaek and Lundin in fifth with scores of 72, 68 and 73.
The Huskers are back on the course April 30 at the Big Ten Conference Championship at the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind.
Women’s golf
Nebraska’s women’s golf tied for sixth at the Indiana Spring Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana at the Pfau Golf Club, with a score of 887.
Nebraska finished the first round with a 294 on Saturday, and the end of the second round was suspended to Sunday due to dark conditions. After the last day, the team had shot 298 in the second round and 295 in the third.
Two seniors led the way for the Huskers on day one with Alice Duan in third place and Kate Smith at fifth. Duan shot one under par with 71 and Smith shot an even 72 for the first round.
Due to the abnormal scheduling of the second and third days, the Huskers had a longer day than usual on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from having three golfers in the top 20.
Smith finished her weekend with a 72 and 73 to grab a tie at eighth place with a total of 217, while Duan finished with 75 and 72 for a total of 218, tying for 12th. Freshman Michaela Vavrova just cracked the top 20 with a 19th place finish on a total of 221, buoyed by a strong final round of 72.
The Huskers look to the Big Ten Championship next weekend from April 23 to 25 at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio.