Track and Field
The Nebraska track and field team competed in its last home meet for nearly a year, with a new outdoor track under construction. The Huskers hosted a slew of area schools at the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday and collected 12 event titles.
Sophomore Darby Thomas won the women’s long jump with a personal best of 6.54 meters (21 feet, 5.5 inches) that gave her the best mark in the Big Ten, tied for seventh-best nationally and the best indoor mark by a Husker woman since 1997.
Nebraska made a habit of securing the top spots in several events. Husker men and women swept the top spots of the weight throw by placing the top six men and top three women. Sophomore Henry Zimmerman (21.21 meters) finished as the top competitor on the men’s side, followed by sophomore Maxwell Otterdahl (20.53 meters). For the women, junior Marika Spencer took the crown with a throw of 20.71 meters, and senior Taylor Latimer finished runner-up with a 20.66 meter throw.
Latimer won the shot put with a 16.34 meter toss (53 feet, 7.5 inches), immediately followed by four other Huskers led by runner-up freshman Kaylnn Meyer, with Spencer coming in third. Husker women also took the top five spots in the long jump with freshman Lishanna Ilves finishing runner-up to Thomas.
Otterdahl was also the top collegian in the men’s shot put with an 18.63 meter toss as the Husker men took the top four spots.
More event titles came with junior Michael Hoffer winning the high jump after reaching a new best of 2.15 meters (7 feet, 0.5 inches). Freshman Charlie Hoston won the triple jump with a mark of 14.69 meters (48 feet, 2.5 inches).
On the track, senior Emma Algarin won the 60 meters with a 7.48-second sprint. She finished runner-up in the 200 meters with a 24.39-second sprint. Junior Alex Nelson won the men’s 200 meters with a new career-best of 21.29 seconds.
The success continued with the hurdles as sophomore Darius Luff won the 60 meter hurdles in 7.71 seconds and sophomore Tyler Drew finished right behind him in 8.1 seconds. Sophomore Kerrigan Myers won the women’s race in a personal-best 8.53 seconds, just barely ahead of sophomore Johanna Ilves at 8.54 seconds.
Elsewhere, sophomore Cory Berg was the top collegian in the men’s 400 meters with a new best of 48.58 seconds. Huskers also took both the women’s and men’s 600 meters thanks to juniors Kaitlynn Johnson (1:35.9) and Daniel Mattern (1:20.75). Nebraska also won the women’s 4x400-meter relay in a time of 3:45.81.
Several Huskers entertain hopes of conference titles as the team heads to the Big Ten Championships next weekend in Geneva, Ohio.
Swim & Dive
The Nebraska women’s swim and dive team swam to a ninth place finish with 423 points at the Big Ten Championship in Madison, Wisconsin at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center.
The Huskers made a splash on the first day of the meet as they finished in eighth place in the 800-yard freestyle relay on Wednesday with a time of 7:14.07, a season-best time for the squad. The relay, which put the Huskers on the podium in the first event, consisted of seniors Autumn Haebig, Shannon Stott, sophomore Lexi Kucera and freshman Ilaria Murzilli.
Nebraska closed out the first day of competition with a ninth place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The relay involved sophomore Ella Stein and junior Emily Haimes, along with Haebig and Kucera.
On the second day, the Huskers had a pair in the 500-yard freestyle finals in Haebig and junior Molly Rosenthal. Haebig, who qualified for the finals with a prelims time of 4:45.43, swam to a 10th place finish in the B-final with a time of 4:44.00. Rosenthal, swimming in her first Big Ten finals race, captured 23rd place with a time of 4:51.01 in the C-final.
In diving, the Huskers had two divers finish back-to-back in the B-final for the one-meter with seniors Sara Troyer and Hallie Roman. Troyer led the way for the Huskers in 13th place with a score of 263.75. Roman followed close behind in 14th place with a final score of 263.05.
Nebraska rounded out the first day of full competition with a ninth-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay in a time of 3:37.08. Senior Madysn Ronquillio led the relay, joining forces with Stein and Kucera and anchored by Haebig.
Starting the third day for the Huskers in the final races, Kucera finished 22nd in the C-final with a time of 54.09 in the 100-yard butterfly. Kucera’s finish was a big contribution for the Huskers, but the biggest story coming out of day three was in the 100-yard breaststroke.
In the breaststroke, the Huskers were represented by freshman Maia Hall and Stein in the B-final, as well as freshman JoJo Randby in the C-final. Hall led the way for the Huskers with a time of 1:01.09, which was good enough for 13th place, with Stein following right behind in 14th with a time of 1:01.45. Randby raced to an 18th place finish with a time of 1:01.50.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Haebig finished in 6th place with a time of 1:45.74.
To cap off the weekend, Nebraska had big contributions in the 200-yard butterfly, among others, to rise one spot to its final ninth place team ranking.
Senior Maggie Berning led the Huskers in the butterfly, capturing the third-best time in Nebraska school history in 1:57.32. Along with Berning, Stott and Livingston finished 17th and 19th, respectively.
Ohio State captured the Big Ten Championship with 1,303 points.
Rifle
Nebraska rifle lost a close match to Murray State, falling 4,698-4,685 at the NCAA Qualifiers on Saturday.
The Huskers placed four shooters in the top 10, with sophomore captain Cecelia Ossi leading the way, finishing in second place. Senior Emily Cheramie finished seventh, sophomore Madelynn Erickson placed eighth and freshman Mackenzie Strauch ended in ninth.
Ossi scored 1,178 in the two events, and was the Huskers’ top scorer in both the smallbore and air rifle. Ossi placed second in the smallbore with a score of 586, and finished fourth in the air rifle event, scoring 592 points.
Erickson was the only other Husker to finish in the top ten in air rifle, finishing in ninth place with a 587.
Nebraska fared better in the smallbore event, earning four top ten finishers with two in the top three. Cheramie placed in third, right behind Ossi, with a score of 585. Erickson earned another top-10 finish, placing seventh with a 582, and Strauch’s season-high total of 582 landed her in eighth place.
Murray State junior Matias Kiuru had the top score of the match, finishing in first place with an aggregate of 1183. Kiuru had a season-high performance in the smallbore, winning the event with a 591.
Sophomore Scott Patterson led the way for the Racers in the air rifle, winning the event with a 596. Freshman Andrew Duryea finished behind Patterson with a 593, with Kiuru following one behind with a 592, a score equaled by freshman John Blanton.
Nebraska and Murray State will wait to see if either team ranks among the eight selected for the NCAA Rifle Championships. The selection show airs on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., live on NCAA.com.
The 4,685 score will make up 50% of Nebraska’s total score toward NCAA qualification, with the average score of its three highest-scoring matches making up the other half.
Also announced Tuesday are the five athletes qualifying for the individual championships as at-large selections in smallbore and air rifle, where Ossi and Cheramie both have a chance to qualify if the Huskers miss the tournament proper.
The NCAA Rifle Championship takes place March 11-12 at Air Force's Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado.