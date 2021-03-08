Women’s gymnastics
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team turned in its best performance of the season against No. 5 Minnesota, cracking 196 points for the first time in a 197.4-196.15 loss.
Opening the meet on the uneven bars, the Huskers posted a 48.725 in the first rotation. Senior Kynsee Roby led the way for the Huskers, as she finished second in the event with a 9.9. Freshman Chloe Lorange followed with a 9.8, while sophomore Clara Colombo scored a 9.775 and freshman Kinsey Davis scored a 9.75.
Minnesota opened up an early lead in the first rotation, as all five gymnasts scored a 9.825 or better.
Nebraska posted a team score of 49.075 on vault in the second rotation, led by senior Anika Dujakovich’s event-winning score of 9.9. Sophomore Kylie Piringer scored a 9.825, while freshman Martina Comin followed with a 9.8 and senior Makayla Curtis and Higgins both scored a 9.775 to round out the lineup.
Minnesota retained its lead on the uneven bars in the second rotation, where senior Lexy Ramler scored a 9.975 to win the event.
The Huskers turned in a season-high on the floor exercise in the third rotation, where they posted a 49.25 as all five gymnasts scored a 9.8 or better. Higgins and freshman Danielle Press both posted career-highs to lead the lineup, scoring a 9.9 and 9.875 respectively. Curtis also recorded a season-high score of 9.85.
Minnesota maintained its lead on the balance beam in the third rotation, as Ramler scored another 9.975 and junior Tiarre Sales recorded a 9.95.
Nebraska closed the meet on the balance beam, where three gymnasts scored a 9.8 or better. Roby scored a 9.925 to lead the lineup, while Lorange posted a 9.85 and Curtis followed with a 9.825. Higgins scored a 9.775, while Davis and Thaler both scored a 9.725. However, because each team only counts five scores towards its team score on each event, one score was dropped.
Minnesota slammed the door in the final rotation, where freshman Mya Hooten recorded a perfect 10 on the floor exercise, the program’s first perfect score on the event.
The Huskers return to action on March 14 against Iowa. Action is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team competed at the Music City Classic this weekend, finishing second out of the 19-team field.
The Huskers closed the first day of the tournament in second place with a total pinfall of 5,083, trailing only top-ranked McKendree. Nebraska swept through its opening-day matches, beating Spalding, No. 17 Tulane, No. 25 Valparaiso and No. 3 Vanderbilt.
On Saturday, the Huskers won four of five matches, beating Louisiana Tech, UAB, Tusculum and Sam Houston State but losing to Stephen F. Austin. At the end of the day’s action, they remained in second place behind McKendree.
Individually, redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete led the Huskers on Saturday, as she finished second with a 1,084 total pinfall. Verstraete averaged 216.8 pins per game and broke 200 three times with a high of 279 in the fifth individual game.
Sophomore Crystal Elliot and junior Cassidy Ray also placed inside the top 15 individually. Elliot finished 10th with a total pinfall of 1,037 and a 207.4 average, while Ray finished 11th with a 1,034 total pinfall and 206.8 average.
Nebraska opened Sunday’s best-of-seven Bakers championship bracket against McKendree. The Bearcats prevailed in six games and advanced to the championship match. The Huskers, meanwhile, took on North Carolina A&T for a shot at a rematch against the Bearcats. After dropping the first two games, the Huskers won the next four to win the match in six games and advance to the finals.
A 242-186 win gave the Huskers an early lead in the championship match. McKendree won the second game to even up the match, then both teams bowled a 204 in the third game. With the series tied, the Huskers dropped games four and five by a combined three pins before the Bearcats closed out the match in six games.
The Huskers return to the lanes on March 12 for the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Men’s Gymnastics
Nebraska men's gymnastics came away with a win against Ohio State with a season-high team score of 411.100, as well as three individual titles on Saturday at the Devaney Center.
This was also the Huskers second-consecutive undefeated season at home, while Saturday’s triumph extended its home win streak to 10, a record dating back to more than two years ago.
The Huskers opened up the first rotation on floor where junior Charlie Giles led the team with a score of 14.45 followed by senior Jake Bonnay with a 14.25. Sophomores Sam Phillips and Moritz Mueller and freshman Taylor Christopulos rounded out the team, helping earn an overall 69.90 team score for rotation one.
Sophomore Cooper Giles led Nebraska in the second rotation on the pommel horse, earning the event title after scoring a 14.40, a career-high. Senior Mitch Tyndall followed Giles, earning second place in the event after recording a 13.80. Charlie Giles finished in fourth with a 13.70. Christopulos earned a 12.30 which went towards the all-around competition.
The Huskers led the Buckeyes going into the third rotation 137.700-136.050.
In the third rotation,Nebraska competed on the rings where Christopulos recorded a career-high of 13.80 while sophomore Dylan Young and junior Dylan LeClair also earned career-high scores of 13.65 and 13.30. All told, the Huskers finished with a season-high team score of 68.00 for the event.
Nebraska performed on floor for the fourth rotation. Christopulos put up another stellar performance, earning a 14.95 to claim his fourth title in as many meets during his collegiate career. Charlie Giles finished second in the event with a 14.65 while junior Evan Kriley recorded a career-high score of 14.60 to finish third. The Huskers earned another season-high team score of 72.90 in total for the fourth rotation.
In rotation five on parallel bars, Nebraska had another season-high team score of 67.90. Evan Hymanson led the Huskers with a career-high score of 14.55 and took the third event title of the day for Nebraska. Young also earned a career-high score of 13.60.
Christopulos earned a 11.95 in the all-around, and Nebraska went into the final rotation leading 346.300-339.200.
In the final rotation, Phillips led the Huskers on high bars, scoring a career high of 13.80. Junior Dillan King followed with a 13.70 while Hymanson and Kehler earned a 13.25 and 13.05, respectively. Bonnay finished with a 11.00.
Christopulos finished out the meet by earning second in the all-around with a 79.20 after earning a 12.90 on high bar.
Nebraska will head to Iowa for its last regular-season meet on Saturday March 20th.
Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska Women’s tennis team split two matches this weekend, falling to No. 10 Ohio State on Friday and defeating Penn State on Sunday at the Dillon Tennis Center.
The Huskers dropped the doubles point, doing so for only the second time this season as Ohio State grabbed wins at the No. 3 and No. 2 spots.
In singles play, the Buckeyes grabbed wins at No. 6, No. 1 and No. 5 spots to grab a quick 4-0 lead. The most notable event of the three Buckeye victories was Nebraska sophomore Kristina Novak dropping her first match of the Big Ten regular season, a straight-set decision against Ohio State No. 78 sophomore Irina Cantos Siemers.
The Huskers were able to get a point back as senior Claire Reifeis defeated Allen 7-6 (10-8) and 6-4 as the score was brought back to 4-1 before Husker freshman Maja Makoric narrowly fell to Ohio State senior Lisa Hofbauer 7-5, 4-6 and 1-0 (10-6). Nebraska sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego finished off the competition with a victory over Boulais 7-5, 4-6 and 7-5.
On Sunday, the Huskers came back to defeat Penn State 4-2, improving to 6-2 on the year. Nebraska came back after dropping the doubles point, winning four of six singles matches.
Penn State played well during the doubles portion of the competition as it went 2-1 with the senior pair of Samantha Smith and Olivia Rohrbacher taking down Adrover Gallego and Refeis 6-3. Husker sophomore Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad were able to even things up, taking down freshmen Sofiya Chekylstov and Alexandra Nielsen 6-4.
Nittany Lion senior Gabby O’Gorman and freshman Karly Friedland secured the doubles point by defeating Novak and Makoric.
The Huskers responded with spectacular singles play as Reifeis and Kuckelman beat Friedland (6-2, 1-6) and Nielsen (7-6, 6-1). Makoric also grabbed a win as she took down Penn State senior Frederikka Svarre 7-6 and 7-5.
Penn State responded as Chekhlystovia took down Adrover Gallego 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2. Novak finished off the match for the Huskers as she took down O’Gorman 6-3, 5-7 and 6-1 at the No. 1 spot. At the conclusion of play Haakenstad and Smith sat at 6-2, 1-6 and 5-4.
The Huskers will look to carry their momentum into the next weekend as they will travel to take on Northwestern on Friday and Illinois on Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
The struggles continued for the Nebraska men’s tennis team as they fell to 0-5 following a pair of 4-0 losses to No. 29 Northwestern and No. 8 Illinois.
Nebraska started its weekend in Illinois in a Friday night tilt with Northwestern. In doubles play, Nebraska freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore Shunya Maruyama took down Northwestern freshman Gleb Blekher and sophomore Natar Spear 6-3. Nebraska lost in the other two doubles matches, conceding the doubles point to Northwestern.
Things did not get much better for the Huskers in singles play, as every Nebraska competitor lost, including junior Brandon Perez, junior William Gleason and sophomore Victor Moreno Lozano and Wiedenhorn.
The Huskers were again swept on Sunday, this time by No. 8 Illinois.
In doubles play, Moreno Lozano and Gleason fell to Illinois redshirt junior Alex Brown and senior Zeke Clark 6-1. Maruyama and Wiedenhorn met the same fate as they were defeated by Fighting Illini redshirt sophomore Siphosothando Montsi and senior Noe Khlif 6-2 to secure the doubles point.
In singles play, junior Patrick Cacciatore fell 6-2 and 6-0 to Illinois redshirt freshman Lucas Horve and Gleason dropped his match to Khlif. No. 82 Montsi clinched the 4-0 win as he took down Moreno Lozano 6-3 and 6-2. Wiedenhorn, Albert Sprlak-Puk and Maruyama were all mid-competition as play was called.
The Huskers will look to put an end to their skid as they return home to the Dillon Tennis Center to play Minnesota on Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. followed by a Sunday, March 14th matchup with Wisconsin at 11 a.m.