Women’s Tennis
Last Thursday, the Nebraska women’s tennis team traveled to Iowa City, Iowa for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals, the last event of the 2021 season.
Six athletes competed in both singles and doubles action, including freshman Jillian Roa and Lucy Loy as well as sophomores Kristina Novak, Isabel Adrover Gallego, Maja Mokoric and Chloe Kuckelman.
Gallego and Novak advanced further in the singles main draw than their teammates and entered the third round of play. After Gallego’s first-round bye, she squared off against Kansas State’s senior Anna Turco. Gallego won in straight sets 6-1, 7-5 advancing to her next opponent, Southeast Missouri State University senior Romana Tarajova. Gallego dropped a tight first set 7-6 and then lost the following set 6-4 against Tarajova.
Novak also received a bye in the first round and faced her first opponent in the second round, Southern Illinois sophomore Jordan Schifano. Novak defeated Schifano in straight sets 6-2,6-1. Novak’s third round opponent was Kansas’ freshman Maria Titova; Novak won the first set 6-2 then fell in the second set 3-6. Titova would win the final set 6-2.
In singles play, the Huskers went 17-15, including extra matches as well as the consolation and main draws.
In doubles action, the duo of Novak and Makoric was the most impressive, advancing all the way to the quarterfinals. In the first round they received a bye and in the second round defeated Arkansas State junior Hunter Roper and freshman Emily Surcey 6-4. The second round they faced Saint Louis sophomore Norhan Hesham and junior Elizabeth Mintusova, winning 8-2.
The round of 16 saw Novak and Makoric defeating Central Arkansas’ juniors, Fuka Nonoyama and Xin Chunxi, 8-4. The quarterfinals ended the duo’s run, when they faced Kansas State’s freshman Dinara Alloyarova and sophomore Manami Ukita. Despite the loss, they kept it a close affair with a score of 8-7.
The final doubles’ record for the Huskers was 4-3.
Men’s tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team hosted the Intercollegiate Tennis Association regionals in Lincoln at the Sid and Hazel Dillion Center last weekend.
Senior Will Gleason had the most notable run for the Huskers in singles play.
Gleason started out with a first-round bye and then faced University of Nebraska-Omaha senior Yaswanth Mylavarapu. Gleason won in consecutive sets 6-3, 6-2. In the round of 32, Gleason stacked up against Arkansas sophomore Avery Zavala, who Gleason beat 6-2, 6-1.
Gleason’s quarter-final match was his most competitive, against Oklahoma’s senior Mason Beiler. Gleason won the first set 6-4, but the tables turned as Beiler took the second set 6-3. After winning the final set 6-4, Beiler was the victor over Gleason.
The Huskers’ single record finished just above .500 at 17-16.
In doubles action, Nebraska’s graduate student Dario Huber and senior Victor Moreno Lozano teamed up and went the furthest in the bracket for the Huskers.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Huber and Lozano’s first opponents were Oklahoma State freshman Francisco Pini and sophomore Leighton Allen. The Huskers won the match 8-6, then won their following match against Arkansas’ Zavala and sophomore Aleksa Bucan 8-6. The quarter-final match saw the Husker duo face off against another set of Cowboys from Oklahoma State, junior Maxim Verboven and fifth year Luke Hammond.
The Husker duo fell in the first set 4-6, but mounted a comeback in the second set 7-5 leading to a final set. In the third set, Huber and Lozano dominated, defeating the Cowboy duo 10-0. Huber and Lozano went on to lose in the semi-finals to Arkansas freshman Pinto Sansano and sophomore Riccardo Trione 6-3, 7-6.
The Huskers' final doubles record ended 7-5.
The Huskers have one final stop in their fall slate, the Big Ten Individual Championships from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team traveled to Illinois to participate in the Bearcat Hammer Open hosted by McKendree University. This event was the first meet for the Huskers for the 2021-2022 season, taking on 15 other teams.
The 16-team bracket set the Huskers to square off against Arkansas State in their first match. The Huskers defeated the Red Wolves 4-3. Nebraska won the opening game 200-158, then lost the next two games 201-132, 187-164. The fourth game was won by only a 20-pin margin as the Huskers won 164-144, then proceeded to win the fifth game 191-176.
Arkansas State turned the tables in the sixth game, winning 206-176. The Huskers finished off the match in the decisive seventh game 214-191. In the second round, the Huskers faced off against Alabama A&M.
This match ended in four games as the Huskers swept the Bulldogs with a score of 175-159, 189-166, 162-136 and 143-132. After staying undefeated in the first two rounds, the Huskers’ next opponents were the host of the event, McKendree Bearcats.
In the position round, the Bearcats and Huskers’ momentum shifted back and forth. Nebraska won the first game, 245-233, then McKendree won the second game, 232-203. Nebraska secured the third game, 200-166 and the Bearcats obtained the fourth game in a closer 222-210. The fifth game was even more competitive, as the Huskers won 210-202, then lost in the sixth game in a close battle 220-210. In the final game the Huskers closed out the Bearcats, 216-180.
Nebraska won the Bearcat Hammer Open after remaining undefeated, a solid start to its NCAA Championship-defending season.
Senior Cassidy Ray and junior Kendyl Hofmeister lead the team in the event. Ray had the final score with 1,001 pins and finished in the top three bowlers in the event. Hofmeister finished three spots behind her teammate with a score of 983. The Huskers finished second in pin scores, only behind Arkansas State with a score of 9,539.
Nebraska’s next event is the Track Kat Klash in Houston Texas from Nov. 5 through Nov. 7.
Swim and Dive
The Nebraska swim and dive team beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 193-59, at the Devaney Center Natatorium on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Lincoln.
The Huskers won 15 out of the 16 events in the meet, with the only lost event being a one meter dive where Hawkeye senior Sam Tamborski took first place with a score of 287.32.
The Huskers started off the meet by winning the 200-yard medley relay in time of 1:44.63. That relay was led by senior captain Madesyn Ronquillio, followed by sophomore Ella Stein, sophomore Alexa Kurcera and anchored by freshman Jojo Randby.
Senior captain Audrey Coffey kept the momentum going with a first place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle in a time of 10:13.16, with fellow senior Autumn Haebig finishing in second place with a time of 10:17.07.
Ronquillio kept her and the Huskers’ win streak alive a couple of events later as she touched first for the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 55.48.
Kucera followed suit with her own individual win of the meet in the 50-yard freestyle, touching in a time of 23.89. Kucera had a good meet overall, also finishing first place in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 56.49.
Senior Shannon Stott also finished with two individual wins in the meet in the 200-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle. Stott finished the butterfly in a time of 2:02.98 and the freestyle in a time of 5:00.14.
Starting the diving action with the three-meter diving event, senior Sara Troyer finished in first with a total score of 337.73. Troyer would go on to finish third in the one-meter diving event with a total score of 276.90.
Rounding out the meet with the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Huskers finished in first place with a time of 3:34.35. The relay was led by freshman Beatriz Padron, followed by two juniors in Molly Ronsennthal and Kaitlyn Barth and anchored by junior Emily Haimes.
The Huskers will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they travel to Minnesota on Oct. 29 and Iowa State on Oct. 30.
Women’s Golf
The Nebraska women’s golf team captured second place among seven teams in the White Sands Invitational at the Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The Huskers had a total score of 858, which was six under par at the course. Their three round split was 285, 280 and a final round of 293 which dropped them from first place to second place.
Campbell University took first place in the team rankings with a total score of 854 (-10) and a three round split of 284, 293 and a final round score of 277 to edge out the Huskers for first place.
Husker senior Kirsten Baete took the top spot in the standings with a total score of 206, which was 10 under par on the course. Baete never lost that top spot with a three round split of two 67s and a final round score of 72.
Behind Baete, two other Huskers finished inside the top 15: sophomore Michaela Vavrova and senior Megan Whittaker. Vavrova finished tied for tenth place with a total score of 217 (+1) and a three round split of 74, 69 and a final round of 74 which dropped her six spots in the final rankings.
Whittaker finished tied for 13th with a total score of 218 (+2) and a three round split of 72, 74 and a final round of 72, which dropped her two spots in the final rankings.
Rounding out the top 20 for the Huskers was senior Vanessa Bouvet, who finished tied for 17th, with a three round split of 76, 70 and a final round score of 75, the final round dropping her six spots in the final rankings. Bouvet finished with a total score of 221, 5 over par for the course.
Sophomore Lindsey Thiele, redshirt freshman Andrea Velez and freshman Miu Takahashi wrapped up the scoring for the Huskers. Thiele finished tied for 21st with a repetitive three-round split of all 74s for a total score of 222 (+6). Velez finished tied for 23rd with a total score of 223 (+7) and a three round split of 74, 77 and 72.
Takahashi rounded out the rankings for the Huskers tying for 25th place with a total score of 224 (+8) and a three round split of 72, 76 and 76.
The event concluded Nebraska golf’s fall slate, with the team not in action again until January 2022.