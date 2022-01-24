Men’s Tennis
After a dominant performance last weekend against the Huskers’ in-state rival Creighton, the Husker men’s tennis team looked to carry its momentum against two ranked teams last week, starting with the No. 2 Baylor Bears on Thursday.
The team ended its tough week on Sunday by taking on the 24th ranked Oklahoma St. Cowboys in Norman, Oklahoma.
In singles competition against the Bears, the Huskers were limited to one win. The one singles win belonged to freshman Roni Hietaranta, who defeated Baylor junior Cole Gromley. Hietaranta won the first set in assertive fashion 6-1, and carried his winning ways into the second set where he knocked off Gromley 6-3.
Although the Huskers had a disappointing showing in singles competition against the Bears, senior William Gleason did force a third set against Baylor junior Adrian Boitan. Gleason dominated the first set 6-1, then Boitan bounced back in the second set 6-3 to force a third set. The final set remained competitive, but Boitan fought harder and won 7-6.
The Huskers went 1-2 in single competition, and fared similarly in doubles. Nebraska’s winning duo of sophomore Rudra Dixit and junior Shunya Maruyama defeated Boitan and Gromley 6-4. This marked as a loss for the Huskers, going 1-6 against the second best team in the nation.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, the same story could be told in Sunday’s matchup against the Sooners. In singles competition Nebraska triumphed twice out of the six matches. Hietaranta once again was one of the victors as he defeated Oklahoma freshman Jordan Hasson 6-4, 7-5. The other win came from sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn, who won two very close sets against Oklahoma junior Baptiste Anselmo 7-6, 7-6.
Doubles competition in Norman consisted of two matches, where Oklahoma beat the Huskers in both of them. The Huskers fell against the 24th ranked Oklahoma Sooners 6-1.
The Huskers return to the net Jan. 29th to take on the Drake Bulldogs in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Swim and Dive
Nebraska swim and dive looked sharp in its dominant 178-122 victory over Illinois on Saturday. In the first action of the new year, the Huskers won 10 of 16 events in the dual meet against the Fighting Illini.
The Huskers dominated from the start, as senior Audrey Coffey won the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 16:59.82.
Despite alternating the first four events following Nebraska senior Madesyn Ronquillio winning the 100-yard backstroke, the Huskers would win first place in the next two events. Sophomore Ella Stein and senior Shannon Stott finished first place in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard butterfly.
Nebraska continued its dominance in diving. Senior Sara Troyer swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter dive, with Husker sophomore Reagan Hinze finishing second in the 1-meter dive.
Nebraska began to pull away in the 500-yard freestyle, with freshman Ilaria Murzilli winning the event with a time of 4:57.78. Senior Autumn Haebig and junior Molly Rosenthal finished in second and third place, respectively, helping Nebraska cement a dominant victory.
Stott continued her impressive showing in the 200 fly, capturing the title in a time of 2:02.39. The victory marked her sixth of the season in the event.
Nebraska is now 6-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big Ten action. The Huskers’ next opponent is Rutgers, who Nebraska faces in consecutive days.
The home meet for the Huskers starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28
Track and Field
The Nebraska track and field team competed in two invitationals over the weekend at the Devaney Center.
The first was the Prairie Wolf Invitational on Jan. 21, then the Mark Colligan Memorial Invitational on Jan. 22.
In the Prairie Wolf Invitational, the Huskers won five events, three by the men’s team and two by the women’s. In the field events, sophomore Elliott Purdy won the shot put with a season-best throw of 49-feet, 7 inches (15.11 meters). Purdy also took third in the weight throw with a mark of 50-feet, 4 1/2 inches (15.35 meters).
Sophomore Nyabuay Diew also claimed victory in the women’s shot put, finishing the day with a throw of 43-feet, 11 3/4 inches (13.40 meters).
This wasn’t the only event Nebraska swept on the day. Sophomores Karlie Moore and Cory Berg took the 200-meter dash titles respectively. Moore won her race with a career-best time of 25.52 seconds. Berg also had a career-best in the 200-meter dash, winning the race in a time of 22.20 seconds.
Junior Vincent Ohlman was the final Husker to be crowned champion, taking the 60-meter hurdles title in a time of 8.27 seconds.
In the Mark Colligan Memorial Invitational, Nebraska dominated the meet, claiming 17 combined titles from both teams. Sophomore Darby Thomas started things off, taking the women’s long jump title with a leap of 19-feet, 11 inches (6.07 meters). Thomas also took the 60-meter dash title.
The next sweep came in the triple jump. Sophomore Ashley McElmurry claimed the women’s triple jump title with a mark of 40-feet, 9 1/2 inches (12.43 meters) while sophomore Terrol Wilson won the men’s triple jump title with a mark of 49-feet, 11 3/4 inches (15.23 meters).
There was a two-way tie for first in the women’s pole vault. Senior Andy Jacobs and sophomore Jessica Gardner tied for first while junior Drake Burton won the men’s pole vault.
Next up was the shot put, freshman Kalynn Meyer won the women’s shot put with a throw of 50-feet, 3 1/2 inches (15.33 meters) and senior Alex Talley won both the men’s shot and the men’s weight throw. In the women’s weight throw, junior Marika Spencer took the third-place title with a throw of 61-feet, 10 1/4 inches (18.85 meters).
The Huskers swept the 60-meter hurdles. Sophomore Winsome Harris took the women’s 60-meter hurdles title with a time of 8.43 seconds and sophomore Darius Luff took the men’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.70 seconds.
After the hurdles were removed, sophomore Lorenzo Paissan then won the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.73 seconds. Senior Emma Algarin also took the women’s 200-meter dash title.
After taking the 200-meter dash title at the Prairie Wolf Invitational, Berg then took the men’s 400-meter dash title at the Mark Colligan Memorial Invitational with a time of 48.85 seconds. The final title Nebraska claimed came from sophomore Nick Bryant, who won the men’s 600-meter run with a time of 1:20.28.
The team’s next meet will be at home in the Adidas Classic from Jan. 28-29.