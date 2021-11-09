Men’s tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team sent four athletes over the weekend to East Lansing, Michigan, to compete in the Big Ten Fall Championships. The Huskers were represented by junior Shunya Maruyama, sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn and freshmen Calvin Mueller and Roni Hietaranta.
During the weekend, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Fall Championship also took place, as seniors Dario Huber and Victor Moreno Lozano traveled to San Diego after a successful showing in Lincoln during the regionals.
In singles action, Hietaranta had the most notable performance. He squared off in the singles main draw against Indiana senior Carson Haskins. Hietaranta defeated Haskins in the first set 6-3 and made quick work of the opposition in the second set 6-1.
Michigan State sophomore Graydon Lair faced Hietaranta in the second round, where Hietaranta kept his momentum, winning the first set 6-1. The second set remained competitive as the Spartan forced Hietaranta to win a seventh game, and he did just that, 7-5.
After a dominant first two rounds, his next opponent was Illinois junior Siphosothando Montsi. The first set Hietaranta lost to Montsi 6-1, and then he bounced back and won 6-1. It all came down to the final set, where Montsi topped Hietaranta off 10-7.
In doubles action, the Huskers struggled against the other Big Ten teams, as they only recorded one win. Hietaranta and Maruyama teamed up in the east draw stage of the bracket and first took on the team of Purdue junior Sebastian Welch and freshman Julen Morgan.
After one set, the Huskers took down the Boilermakers in sweeping fashion 6-0. However, the duo wouldn’t be successful in the next round, competing against Indiana senior Patrick Fletchall and sophomore Ilya Tiraspolsky. Hietaranta and Maruyama fell to the Hoosier duo in a back-and-forth battle, losing 7-6.
At the ITA Fall Championship, Huber and Lozano competed in doubles action in an attempt to continue carrying over their momentum. The first day of the main draw, the Huskers took on Wake Forest seniors Siddhant Banthia and Jakob Schnaitter. The Huskers lost in straight sets 6-3, 7-5 being eliminated from the doubles draw. After elimination, Huber and Lozano played in consolation matches where they would go 1-1.
After a small hiatus, the men’s tennis team will kick off their spring season Jan. 15 in Lincoln against North Dakota.
Bowling
Over the weekend, the Nebraska bowling team traveled to Houston, Texas to compete in the Track Kat Klash. In the first match, the team took on North Carolina A&T.
The Huskers started strong by defeating the Bulldogs in the first two games: 235-215 and 233-214. The third game, the Bulldogs took down the Huskers by a large margin of 246-188, and then they carried their momentum in the fourth game 247-221.
After losing two straight games, the Huskers bounced back by winning the fifth game by a solid margin of 248-189, and then they took the victory in a nail biting sixth game with a score of 195-193, defeating the Bulldogs and advancing to the next round.
In the second round, the Huskers bowled against Alabama A&M. This match had Nebraska written all over it. The Huskers swept the Bulldogs in four games straight with the closer games being a 12 pin difference in both the first and second game. Heading into the position round, the Huskers squared off against the host of the Track Kat Klash, Sam Houston State.
The match between the Huskers and the Bearkats went the full seven games. The first game belonged to Sam Houston State, winning by a small margin of 244-231. The second match, the Huskers rolled with momentum, taking down the Bearkats by the largest margin of the match, 268-183.
The third game, the Bearkats clawed their way back, handling the Huskers 207-193 but then falling in the fourth game 246-174. The game continued to be a back-and-forth battle as the Bearkats won the fifth game 201-156 and the Huskers took the sixth game 238-176. In the seventh match the Huskers looked to close out the Bearkats, and they did just that with a 237-207 final score.
After just the second meet of the season, the Huskers remain undefeated, winning the Track Kat Klash. Junior Crystal Elliot led the team in pinfall with 1,128 and averaged a score of 225.6 per game. Elliot was second in the event in pinfall. Junior Kendyl Hofmeister had another successful meet knocking 1,046 pins and landing 11th in the meet in pinfall individual standings.
The next stop for the Nebraska bowling team is Kenosha, Wisconsin. It will compete in the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks Hammer Classic, Nov. 12-14.
Swimming
The Nebraska women's swim and dive team improved to 4-1 on the season after beating Kansas 192-106 on Friday, Nov. 5.
The Huskers, in their dominant performance at the Devaney Center Natatorium, captured the first place spot in 14 out of 16 events.
Senior Autumn Haebig and the Huskers A relay got things going in the 200-yard medley relay, as they captured first place in a time of 1:43.55. In the relay, Haebig led off, followed by sophomore Ella Stein, freshman Milica Opacic and anchored by junior Emily Haimes.
The momentum started to pick up when the Huskers swept the top three spots in the 1000-yard freestyle with freshman Ilaria Murzilli, senior Audrey Coffey and junior Molly Rosenthal, respectively. Murzilli finished in the top spot with a time of 10:10.43 followed by Coffey in a time of 10:18.50 and then rounded out by Rosenthal in a time of 10:19.35.
Haebig notched another first place finish on the day, coming first individually in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.77. Haebig had four first place finishes in the meet, including the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle. She also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:57.79 and anchored the 400-yard freestyle relay with a split of 50.75.
Senior Madesyn Ronquillio and Stein kept the winning streak alive, as they both took first place in their events, 100-yard backstroke and breaststroke, respectively. Ronquillio finished in a time of 55.88 in the backstroke with splits of 27.50 in the first 50 yards and 28.38 in the back 50 yards. Stein finished with a time of 1:04.18 in the breaststroke with splits of 30.52 in the first 50 yards and held steady with a back 50 yards of 33.66.
In both of the diving events, one-meter and three-meter, senior Sara Troyer took the first place spot with scores of 294.23 and 344.40, respectively. In the one-meter dive, senior Hallie Roman took the second place spot with a score of 262.13 followed by sophomore Reagan Hinze with a score of 245.62. In the three-meter dive, the two divers, Roman and Hinze, flipped spots with Hinze coming in second with a score of 269.63 and Roman following in third with a score of 248.85.
Opacic was the second Husker of the meet to have four first place finishes. Two came from the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays as well as two individual top finishes in the 100-yard freestyle at a time of 51 flat and 100-yard butterfly in a time of 54.95.
The Huskers capped off the meet with a first place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:25.01. The relay was led off by Opacic followed by sophomore Lexi Kucera, Haimes and anchored by Haebig.
The Huskers will now turn their efforts to preparation to head to Columbia, Missouri for the Mizzou Invitational from Nov. 17-19.
Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team competed in a match on the road against the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) on Sunday, Nov. 7.
As a team, the Huskers defeated the Keydets 4,689-4,523 to improve to 5-0 on the season, sweeping VMI for the top five individual spots.
Leading the way for Nebraska were sophomores Madelynn Erickson and Cecelia Ossi, who tied for first overall, each posting a final score of 1,177. Senior Elena Flake finished third with a score of 1,163, senior Kinga Aletto took fourth with a score of 1,145 and freshman Mackenzie Strauch finished fifth with a score of 1,144 to round out the top five.
In smallbore, senior Emily Cheramie placed first with a score of 588. Coming in second, Ossi scored a 586. Erickson finished third with a score of 584. Flake took fourth with a score of 575. Aletto was fifth with a score of 565, and Strauch finished sixth with a score of 560.
In air rifle, Erickson took the top spot with a score of 593, her third first place finish of the year in the event. Ossi placed second with a 591, and Flake took third with a 588.
"We showed up early in the season and have slowly been climbing our way back up to the team's potential,” head coach Mindy Miles said postmatch. “They have been working hard in practice, and it's been showing. As the season goes on, we will chip away at a good score to post before the winter break.”
The team’s next match will be on Nov. 13, where they will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 4 TCU.