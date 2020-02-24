Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team split two matches on a road trip to Texas this weekend against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners and the Texas Longhorns.
In the first match of the weekend, the Huskers traveled to San Antonio to face the Roadrunners and won a close, hard-fought match 4-3. With this victory, the Huskers improved to 2-6 on the season.
The Huskers swept the doubles matches to claim the doubles point and lead 1-0. In singles, the Huskers won three of the six matches with wins coming from sophomores Victor Moreno Lozano and Patrick Cacciatore, along with freshman Shunya Maruyama.
Then, the Huskers faced the Texas Longhorns in Austin on Sunday, losing 6-1. The Huskers were unable to win any of the doubles matches and fell behind 1-0. In singles play, the only Husker to earn a point was Cacciatore. After the match, the Huskers fell to 2-7 on the season.
Next up for the Huskers is a home match against Pepperdine on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Dillon Tennis Center. Then, they will head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday in their first Big Ten match of the season.
Women’s Tennis
The Nebraska women’s tennis team defeated a former Big 12 foe, the Iowa State Cyclones, 5-2 on Sunday morning at the Dillon Tennis Center.
The Huskers started the day off strong, sweeping the doubles matches to earn a 1-0 lead.
In singles matches, the Huskers won four of the six matches played. At No. 1 singles, senior Claire Reifeis defeated freshman Thasaporn Naklo 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Then, at No. 2 singles, freshman Kristina Novak dominated her match winning 6-1, 6-2 against senior Maty Cancini. While dropping the matches at No. 3 and No. 4, the Huskers did get victories from freshman Ellie Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad.
Next up for the Huskers is their first Big Ten Conference match of the season as they travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Beach Volleyball
The Nebraska beach volleyball team won back-to-back matches against the Park University Pirates on Friday and Saturday at the Hawks Championship Center.
In the first matchup on Friday, the Huskers swept the Pirates 5-0. In the third match of the day, sophomores Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles won 21-9, 21-9 over the Pirates.
In the second matchup played on Saturday, the Huskers once again swept the Pirates 5-0 to stay perfect on the season. In the second match of the day, senior Lauren Stivrins and sophomore Nicklin Hames won 21-9, 21-13. The Huskers had another standout performance in the fifth and final match of the day, when freshmen Nicole Drewnick and Riley Zuhn won 21-5 and 21-16 over the Pirates.
Next up for the Huskers is a home match against Missouri Baptist on Wednesday at the Hawks Championship Center.
Track and field
The Nebraska track and field team concluded its indoor regular season by hosting the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday, Feb. 21. The team finished the meet with 13 titles, six of which were claimed by freshmen.
Freshman Kevin Shubert won the men’s shot put crown with a throw of 57 feet and 5 inches. Following Shubert’s title was senior Kristina Insingo, who picked up her fourth shot put title of the season, capturing the win with a toss of 52 feet and 4 3/4 inches. The next title for the Huskers was claimed in the women’s long jump. Freshman Darby Thomas claimed the title with a leap of 19 feet and 2 3/4 inches.
Sophomore Zionn Pearson won the triple jump title with a personal-best mark of 38 feet and 5 1/2 inches. Sophomore Alencar Pereira also won the weight throw title with a throw of 69 feet and 8 inches, which put him at number two in school history in the event. Sophomore Madi Scholl and junior Madison Yerigan both cleared 5 feet and 5 3/4 inches in the high jump to finish first and second, respectively. Scholl won the event due to clearing in fewer attempts.
There was a historical moment in the pole vault as South Dakota senior Chris Nilsen cleared 19 feet and 5 1/2 inches to set a new collegiate indoor record. With this vault, Nilsen is also number three in the world in the event.
On the track, freshmen Winsome Harris (8.62 seconds) and Darius Luff (7.84 seconds) swept the 60-meter hurdles. In the 60-meter dash, the Huskers also swept with Thomas (7.60 seconds) and sophomore Matthew Brown (6.76 seconds) finishing first. The sweeps continued as the Huskers swept the 400-meter dash with freshman Karlie Moore (57.50 seconds) and sophomore Tony Nou (47.34 seconds).
In the 600-meter run, junior Jessi Smith won with a time of 1:34.16. Senior Elsa Forsberg won the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:13.22. Sophomore Grace Pagone concluded the day for the Huskers with the 3,000-meter run with a personal-best time of 10:18.43.
The team’s next meet will be the Big Ten Indoor Championship which will take place in Geneva, Ohio, on Feb. 28 and 29.
Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team began its postseason run with the NCAA Qualifiers this week as the fourth-ranked Huskers went toe-to-toe against ninth-ranked Murray State. It was a historical day for the Huskers as they not only defeated the Racers, but they also set a new school record for total team score.
On the day, the Huskers finished the match with a new high score of 4,707, crushing the old record of 4,690 which was set in 2015. The team also set a new high score in air rifle which now stands at 2,373.
The top shooter of the day was sophomore Elena Flake who finished the match with a combined score of 1,181. Along with Flake, junior Emily Cheramie (1,180), freshman Hana Musser (1,175) and freshman Macey Way (1,171) finished in the top five. In smallbore, Flake also finished in first with a score of 590. Cheramie followed in third with a score of 583 and Musser came fourth with a score of 582. In air rifle, Cheramie finished the day first with a score of 597, tying the school record. Musser finished in third with a score of 593 and Way finished in fourth with a score of 592.
The team’s next match will be on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at the GARC Championships.