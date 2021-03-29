Men’s tennis
Nebraska men’s tennis was defeated twice as it failed once again to pick up a win over the weekend, being shut out in losses to Ohio State and Penn State.
In a deflating defeat to the Buckeyes on Friday, Nebraska lost 7-0, unable to claim a single set during the singles portion of the competition.
The Huskers began the day by losing the doubles point as juniors Victor Moreno Lozano and William Gleason fell to the nationally ranked duo of senior John McNally and sophomore Robert Cash.
No. 66 junior Brandon Perez and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk also fell to the duo of junior James Trotter and sophomore Justin Boulais 6-2 as the Buckeyes wrapped up the doubles point.
The Huskers' struggles continued into the singles matches as Perez lost 0-6 and 1-6 against No. 112 senior Kyle Seelig and Moreno Lozano was defeated by No. 23 McNally. Boulais ended any chance of a Nebraska comeback as he sealed the Ohio State victory with a 6-4 and 6-1 victory over Gleason.
Play continued as sophomore Shunya Maruyama fell to No. 19 sophomore Cannon Kingsley 2-6 and 5-7 before freshman Nic Wiedenhorn also lost his battle against senior Tim Seibert 5-7 and 1-6. Things wrapped up as Sprlak-Puk fell after a valiant effort, as he took a set but lost as a result of the 10 point tie-breaker to freshman JJ Tracy 3-6, 6-3 and 0-1 (4-10).
On Sunday, Nebraska’s woes continued as it dropped a 4-0 decision to Penn State.
The high point of the match came with juniors Victor Moreno Lozano and Brandon Perez grabbing a doubles win.
In the other two doubles matches Penn State grabbed the edge, winning both. Graduate students Christian Lakoseljac and Christos Antonopoulos took down junior William Gleason and sophomore Shunya Maruyama 6-2 while freshmen Sam Bossem and Miko Eala also won over Sprlak-Puk and freshman Nic Wiedenhorn 7-5 as Penn State took the doubles point.
Singles play began with Perez losing to Eala 2-6 and 3-6 as Maruyama also fell despite a tough battle against freshman Bora Sengul 6-7, 0-6.d Lakoseljac finished off the win as he took down Moreno 6-3, 2-6 and 7-5. With the loss, Nebraska dropped to 0-11.
Nebraska will take on Iowa for its next matchup on Sunday, April 4th.
Women’s tennis
The No. 28 Nebraska women’s tennis squad was back in action this weekend as it took on No. 37 Iowa on Sunday. The Huskers came out on the losing side in the affair as they fell to the Hawkeyes via a final score of 4-1, with Nebraska dropping to 9-4 on the year.
Sophomore Chloe Kuckelman and senior Hayley Haakenstad fell to freshman Vipasha Mehra and senior Danielle Bauers 4-6 to begin doubles play. Senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego responded with a victory over redshirt senior Elise van Heuvelen Treadwell and junior Samantha Gillas 6-4 before sophomore Kristina Novak and freshman Maja Makoric clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win over freshman Alexa Noel and junior Samantha Mannix.
Moving to singles play, things got difficult for the Huskers. They claimed only a single point throughout the five matches that reached completion. Adrover Gallego fell to Heuvelen Treadwell 4-6 and 0-6 and Novak fell to Noel 1-6 and 3-6. Reifeis was able to gain some ground for the Huskers as she took down Gillas 7-5 and 6-3 before Mehra took down Haakenstad 4-6 and 2-6 and Mannix clinched the win for the Hawkeyes, taking down Makoric.
Next weekend, Nebraska hits the road to face Maryland on April 9 and Rutgers on April 11.
Track and Field
After two seasons of inactivity due to COVID-19, the track and field team finally returned to outdoor competition this weekend at the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 1.
As a team, the Huskers won three individual titles across two days of events.
On the first day, senior Tyler Loontjer had a career-best performance in the men’s pole vault, clearing 17-feet, 10 1/2 inches (5.45 meters) to take the title. This mark now puts Loontjer at No. 4 in Nebraska outdoor history.
The second day saw Nebraska dominate in the javelin as the Huskers had three athletes finish in the top four. Sophomore Maddie Harris won the women’s javelin competition with a personal-best throw of 164-feet, 7 inches (50.17 meters). Following Harris was freshman Mirta Kulisic, who placed second with a throw of 162-feet, 5 inches (49.50 meters). Redshirt freshman Madison Leuger finished fourth with a throw of 149-feet, 8 inches (45.62 meters).
Junior Eric Garner won the men’s javelin competition with a throw of 192-feet, 5 inches (58.64 meters). Behind Garner was freshman Tyler Brown in third with a throw of 180-feet, 5 inches (54.99 meters).
Junior Burger Lambrechts Jr. finished runner-up in the men’s shot put with an outdoor personal-best throw of 64-feet, 1/4 inches (19.51 meters). Lambrechts moved up to No. 5 in outdoor school history for the event due to the throw. Sophomore Kevin Shubert was right behind Lambrechts in shot put, finishing third with a throw of 59-feet, 11 inches (18.26 meters).
Senior Joey Daniels also made his debut for the Huskers in the 110-meter hurdles. The Princeton transfer finished second in the event with a personal-best time of 13.69 seconds.
The team’s next Big Ten Invitational will be hosted by Iowa in Jacksonville, Florida from April. 2 to April. 3.