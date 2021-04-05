Men’s gymnastics
The Nebraska men's gymnastics team came away with a score of 398.00 at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, good for second place overall.
This was the program's best finish since joining the Big Ten Conference.
In addition to its success as a team, there were three second-team All-Conference selections based on individual performances: freshman Taylor Christopulos, junior Charlie Giles on vault and sophomore Sam Phillips on high bar.
Junior Dylan LeClair opened up the first rotation on parallel bars with a score of 13.10, this was followed by junior Evan Kriley who earned a career-high score of 13.65. Sophomore Dylan Young and senior Evan Hymanson recorded scores of 13.10 and 12.00, respectively. Junior Dillan King rounded out the rotation with a 12.85 while Christopulos earned a 12.15 for the all-around.
In the second rotation on high bar, Phillips led the Huskers by finishing third with a 13.80, tying his career best score and earning an aforementioned second-team all-conference nod. Hymanson followed with a 13.20 while senior Jake Bonnay recorded a score of 12.85. King earned a score of 12.80, and Christopulos finished with a career-high 13.55 for the all-around. Nebraska ended with a team score of 64.25.
In the third rotation, the Huskers competed on floor where Bonnay led with a 14.15. Phillips followed with a 13.80 while sophomore Moritz Mueller and Giles earned a 13.00 and 12.40, respectively. Christopulos rounded out the rotation with a score of 12.25.
Following a fourth-rotation bye, Nebraska competed on pommel horse for the fifth rotation. Giles opened with a 12.80 followed by senior Mitch Tyndall with a 13.35. Sophomore Khalil Jackson then recorded a 13.15 while Kriley earned a 12.85.
Sophomore Cooper Giles finished the rotation for the Huskers with a score of 13.50 and Christopulos finished with a 12.25 for the all-around. Nebraska earned a team score of 65.65 for the fourth rotation.
The Huskers competed on rings for the sixth rotation where Christopulos led with a score of 13.70. Young followed with a 13.50 while sophomore Nikita Bolotsky earned a 13.20. LeClair and Hymanson both recorded scores of 13.00.
Christopulos led the Huskers for the seventh and final rotation on vault, finishing second with a score of 14.55 . Charlie Giles followed with a score of 14.50 finishing in third. LeClair and Kriley earned scores of 14.15 and 13.90, respectively. Young recorded a score of 13.80 to finish out the competition for Nebraska.
Michigan took the Big Ten title with a score of 411.000. Nebraska senior Zach Peters earned the Sportsmanship Award for the meet.
The Nebraska men's gymnastics team will compete next at the qualifier round for the NCAA Championship on April 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Women’s gymnastics
Six Nebraska women’s gymnasts competed at the NCAA Regionals in Athens, Georgia on April 2.
Senior Anika Dujakovich, juniors Kynsee Roby and Kaitlyn Higgins, sophomores Kylie Piringer and Kathryn Thaler and freshman Kinsey Davis all competed individually during the second session on Friday.
Dujakovich, a second-team All-Big Ten selection, finished sixth on vault with a score of 9.85. Her performance marked the fifth time she scored a 9.85 or higher in the event this season.
Davis competed on the uneven bars, where she finished seventh with a score of 9.875, the ninth time this season she scored a 9.8 or better in the event.
Roby, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, competed in two events for the Huskers, recording a score of 9.8 on the uneven bars. Her score of 9.85 on the balance beam earned her an eighth-place finish on the apparatus.
Higgins also competed on the balance beam, where she scored a 9.775. Piringer also scored a 9.75 on the floor exercise, while Thaler posted a score of 8.975 after a fall on the balance beam.
Track and field
The track and field team competed at the B1G North Florida Invitational over the weekend, winning five individual titles across the two days of competition.
On the first day, senior Madison Yerigan was the collegiate winner of the women’s high jump clearing 5-feet, 7 3/4 inches (1.72 meters).
Three Huskers then placed in the top four for the men’s open long jump. Junior Papay Glaywulu won the event with a leap of 24-feet, 1/4 inches (7.32 meters). Senior Luke Russell finished in third with a jump of 23-feet, 7 1/4 inches (7.19 meters) and sophomore Alexander Thompson in fourth with a jump of 23-feet, 6 3/4 inches (7.18 meters).
The second day saw Nebraska dominate the javelin for the second week in a row.
This time around, senior Zach Podraza won the men’s javelin with a throw of 218-feet, 6 inches (66.60 meters). This throw decimated Podraza’s previous-best throw by 11 feet. Later that day, freshman Mirta Kulisic won the women’s javelin with a throw of 167-feet, 6 inches (51.05 meters).
The final title won by the Huskers was claimed by senior Tyler Loontjer in the men’s pole vault. Loontjer won the event by clearing 17-feet, 9 inches (5.41 meters), snatching his second straight pole vault title of the outdoor season.
Along with five titles for Nebraska, the Huskers also had five runner-up finishes at the invitational.
Freshman Lishanna Ilves finished second in the women’s long jump with a leap of 20-feet, 5 1/4 inches (6.23 meters). Behind Ilves was junior Ieva Turke in third with a jump of 20-feet, 3 inches (6.17 meters). Turke also finished second in the women’s triple jump invite finishing with a jump of 41-feet, 8 inches (12.70 meters).
In women’s open triple jump, junior Zionn Pearson finished second with a jump of 40-feet, 4 3/4 inches (12.31 meters). Freshman Matthias Algarin finished second in the men’s open triple jump with a leap of 47-feet, 6 1/2 inches (14.49 meters).
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, senior Joey Daniels finished second with a time of 13.57 seconds. Senior Luke Siedhoff also finished third with a time of 13.79 seconds and sophomore Darius Luff placed fifth with a time of 13.99 seconds.
The team’s next competition will be the Indiana Big Ten Invitational No. 2 on April 9 and April 10.
Men’s tennis
Despite dropping the doubles point to begin the match, the Nebraska men’s tennis team pulled off its first win of the season over Iowa, 4-3.
The win improved Nebraska to 1-11 on the season, while the Hawkeyes dropped to 4-10.
Nebraska’s junior duo of Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano fell to Iowa junior Will Davies and senior Kareem Allaf 1-6. Nebraska freshman Nic Wiedenhorn and sophomore William Gleason also lost 1-6 to the Iowa duo of sophomore Oliver Okonkwo and junior Joe Tyler as the Hawkeyes jumped out to a 1-0 lead and grabbed the doubles point.
Singles play was where the Huskers gained a match-winning advantage. It didn’t start off that way, though. Tyler beat Perez 6-3 and 6-1 and Allaf took down Moreno Lozano 6-3 and 6-0. Iowa held a 3-0 lead, with the Hawkeyes one point away from winning the match.
The Huskers then bounced back to win four straight matches as Wiedenhorn defeated Iowa freshman Peter Alam in straight sets and sophomore Shunya Maruyama took down Davies 6-2 and 6-3. Gleason battled and won via tiebreaker against Okonkwo 6-2, 2-6 and 7-6(5).
In the deciding match, sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk grabbed the win in three sets against Iowa senior Jason Kerst 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4 to finish off the 4-3 win for the Huskers.
The Huskers will look to keep the momentum going as they play host to Northwestern on Friday, April 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Men’s golf
Nebraska men’s golf finished the Hoosier Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, in third place with a team total score of 897 over the weekend.
Through the first day on the course they sat at third place with a score of 599, trailing Michigan State and Indiana.
The Huskers led the nine-team field after the first round, with a score of 296. Freshman Jack Lundin’s first round performance was the best out of any of the event’s 60 golfers, and he finished the first two rounds tied for second with a score of 146. Nebraska had its worst performance of the invitational in the second round with a score of 303, dropping the team to third place.
Senior teammates Branden Meyer and Tom Westenberger were the closest Huskers to Lundin in the first two rounds. Meyer sat in the top 25 with a score of 153, while Westenberger cracked the top 10 with a score of 149.
To end off the weekend on Sunday, Lundin posted another 75 in the final round of the tournament for a total of 221. His individual weekend total was good enough for fourth in the invitational, marking his first career top-five finish. Westenberger followed in seventh, which was his personal-best as well. Nebraska didn’t move in the team standings after recording a 298 in the third round.
The Huskers will stay on the road as they go to The Aggie Invitational in College Station, Texas, from April 9 through April 11.