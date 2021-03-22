Women’s gymnastics
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team concluded its season at the Big 10 Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Huskers competed in the first session with Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Maryland, where their team score of 195.175 ranked last among both sessions.
Nebraska opened the meet with a bye, so its first action of the day came on the uneven bars in the second rotation. Freshman Kinsey Davis and sophomore Clara Colombo both scored a 9.825 to lead the Huskers, while freshman Chloe Lorange posted a 9.775 and sophomore Kylie Piringer recorded a 9.725. However, the Huskers were forced to count a 9.275 from sophomore Kathryn Thaler, which brought the team’s score down significantly.
Junior Kaitlyn Higgins tied a career high on the balance beam in the third rotation, leading the Huskers with a score of 9.9. Davis notched her second 9.825 of the event, while junior Kynsee Roby scored a 9.775. Lorange posted a 9.75 and Thaler recorded a 9.725 to round out the Husker lineup.
The Huskers spent the fourth rotation on the floor exercise, where Piringer recorded a 9.85 to lead the lineup. Senior Anika Dujakovich followed with a score of 9.75, while Higgins scored a 9.7 and freshman Danielle Press posted a 9.675. Senior Makayla Curtis rounded out the lineup with a score of 9.575.
Nebraska closed the meet on vault, where all five gymnasts topped 9.8. Curtis, Piringer and Higgins all tied or bested their career highs. Dujakovich led the way with a score of 9.9, while Curtis recorded a 9.875. Davis and Piringer both notched scores of 9.825, while Higgins rounded out the lineup with a 9.8.
Rutgers ended the first session in first place but finished the day in fifth behind overall champion Minnesota, runner-up Michigan and both Illinois and Iowa, all of whom competed during the second session.
Men’s gymnastics
Despite claiming five of seven event titles, the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team fell to Iowa 406.650-406.700 on Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Huskers opened up their first rotation on the pommel horse where junior Evan Kriley tied his career-high score of 14.10, earning the first event title for Nebraska. Junior Charlie Giles started off the rotation, posting a season-high score of 13.90 while senior Mitch Tyndall followed with a 13.30. Freshman Taylor Christopulos competed in the all-around competition, recording a score of 12.55 for the event.
Nebraska finished rotation one with a team score of 66.75, trailing Iowa’s score of 69.10.
In the second rotation on floor, sophomore Sam Phillips led the Huskers with a score of 14.30, earning the event title. Giles again opened up the rotation with a 13.40, followed by sophomore Moritz Mueller and Jake Bonnay with a 13.85 and 13.70, respectively. Christopulos posted a career-high of 14.25.
Nebraska led 135.950-130.000 after the second rotation.
In the third rotation, the Huskers competed on vault, where both Kriley and Christopulos led with scores of 14.45 and sophomore Khalil Jackson earned a career-high score of 14.15. Giles posted a score of 14.30 while sophomore Dylan Young recorded a 13.60.
Nebraska remained in the lead going into the fourth rotation 206.900-202.150.
The Huskers competed on the rings for the fourth rotation, where Young earned a career-high score of 13.90, claiming the third event title for Nebraska. Junior Dylan LeClair posted a score of 13.00 while senior Evan Hymanson followed with a 12.00. Sophomore Nikita Bolotsky then scored a 12.50, and Christopulos finished out the rotation with a 13.45. The Huskers earned a team score of 64.85.
Senior Griffin Kehler opened up the fifth rotation for Nebraska on high bars with a score of 13.30 followed by Bonnay with a 13.05. Hymanson then posted a 13.45 and Phillips followed with a 13.75. Christopulos earned a 13.30 for the all-around competition. Junior Dillan King was the last Husker to compete and earned a career-high score of 14.20, winning the event and leading the Huskers to earn a season-high team score of 67.75.
The Huskers competed on the parallel bars for the final rotationwhere Hymanson scored a 13.95 to win his second event title of the season. Kriley opened up the rotation with a score of 13.25 followed by Kehler’s score of 12.80. Young posted a 13.55 while King earned a 13.60 to finish out the rotation.
Iowa maintained its lead to take the win for the day, scoring 406.650-406.700.
The Nebraska men's gymnastics team will compete next at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday, April 3rd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Women’s Tennis
The No. 40 Nebraska women’s tennis team won both of its matches this weekend to move to an impressive 9-3 on the season. Nebraska beat Minnesota 6-1 on Friday night and swept No. 49 Wisconsin on Sunday.
On Friday, the Huskers jumped on the Golden Gophers in doubles play and didn’t let up. Sophomore Kristina Novak and freshman Maja Makorik claimed a win over Minnesota freshman Rachel Hanford and redshirt sophomore Dalila Said 6-3 while senior Claire Reifeis and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego grabbed a 6-2 victory over freshman Zeyneb Sarioglan and senior River Hart. This secured the doubles point for the Huskers.
In singles play, Novak took down Hanford 6-1 and 6-1 before Golden Gopher sophomore Ekin Ercetin responded with a 6-0 and 6-4 win over Adrover Gallego to grab Minnesota’s only point of the day. Reifeis took down Minnesota freshman Lucia De Santa Ana 6-1 and 7-6 and Makorik defeated Said in straight sets.
Senior Hayley Haakenstad and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman grabbed wins over senior Juliet Zhang and Sarioglan, respectively, as the match ended with a resounding 6-1 Husker victory.
The Huskers followed that performance with another dominant one on Sunday, as they shut out the Badgers 4-0.
In doubles play, Reifeis and Adrover Gallego took down Wisconsin juniors Ava Markham and Antonela Stoica 6-1. Haakenstad and Kuckelman also grabbed a victory over Badger senior Anna Makarova and sophomore Charmaine Seah to secure the doubles point.
Nebraska found more success in the singles competition. Reifeis took down Wisconsin freshman Nastasya Semenovski 6-3 and 6-1 and Novak took down Markham 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3. Kuckelman finished off the Badgers, securing the Huskers’ fourth and final point as she took down Makarova 6-7, 6-4 and 6-1 to clinch the 4-0 triumph.
The Huskers will look to continue their great run of form as they travel to Iowa City, Iowa to take the court against the Hawkeyes at 11 a.m. on March 28th.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team dropped its eighth and ninth consecutive matches this weekend, falling in convincing fashion to Michigan State and Michigan.
In Friday’s match against the Spartans, the Huskers dropped the doubles point to begin the day. Nebraska junior Patrick Cacciatore and sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk fell to Michigan State sophomore Jarreau Campbell and freshman Graydon Lair via a final score of 6-3. Juniors Brandon Perez and Victor Moreno Lozano were narrowly beaten by Spartan redshirt sophomore Nick Williams and sophomore Kazuki Matsuno 7-6.
The Huskers found some success in singles grabbing two points from victories via junior William Gleason and sophomore Shunya Maruyama. However, Cacciatore, Perez and Moreno Lozano all fell in their singles matches to wrap up the match at 5-2 in favor of Michigan State.
Things didn’t get much better against No. 8 Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines took the doubles point as Gleason and Moreno Lozano fell to junior Andrew Fenty and senior Mattias Siimar 6-2, and Cacciatore and Sprlak-Puk were defeated by seniors Connor Johnston and Harrison Brown 6-4.
Singles play didn’t fare much better for the Huskers as freshman Nic Wiedenhorn, Maruyama and Moreno Lozano all fell in their matches to finish off a 4-0 loss to the Wolverines.
Next weekend, the Huskers hit the road to face Ohio State on Friday and Penn State on Sunday.
Swim and Dive
The Nebraska swim and dive team finished 26th at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend.
In the action, senior Autumn Haebig earned All-American honors in the 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle. Redshirt senior diver Abigail Knapton made school history by becoming the first Husker to earn first-team All-American honors four times in the same event over her career, and junior Audrey Coffey broke a 14-year record in the 1,650-yard freestyle.
On the first day of competition, Haebig’s name was called to represent Nebraska in the 500-yard freestyle. She finished in 14th place, marking the first time a Nebraska swimmer was awarded All-American honors since 2006 with a season-best time of 4:42.28.
Nebraska also had some action on the boards with the one-meter dive, as Knapton just missed the consolation final with a score of 277, which was good enough for 19th place. Junior Sara Troyer finished in 25th place with a total score of 265.70.
On the second day, Knapton bounced back from missing the one-meter final by grabbing her fifth overall All-American award and her fourth first-team honor, scoring a 342.90 to take eighth in the finals of the three-meter. Troyer had a 27th-place finish in the preliminaries with a total of 281.30.
In the pool, Haebig won the consolation final in the 200-yard freestyle. In doing so, she also tied her career-best and her own Nebraska school record with a time of 1:44.39.
On the third and final day, the board and the lanes were heating up for the Huskers. Knapton was the two seed coming into the finals for the platform. She finished eighth with a total of 276.70, a feat which earned Knapton her fifth career first-team All-American award and her second in the 2021 NCAA Championships.
In the pool, Coffey raced to a 19th-place finish in the 1,650-yard freestyle, along with a personal and new school record time of 16:14.19.
The Huskers finished with 33 points — good enough for 26th place. Knapton was the team leader with 22 points and Haebig came in second with 11.