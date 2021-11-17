Cross Country
The Nebraska cross country team competed in the NCAA Midwest Regional on a cold, snowy Nov. 12 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Overall, the women finished ninth out of 32 teams with 303 points, while the men placed 16th with 467 points.
Of the 13 total runners competing for Nebraska, one Husker was able to qualify for the next and final race of the season, the NCAA Championships.
For the second consecutive season, senior Erika Freyhof punched her ticket to the NCAA Championships after finishing 10th place in the 6k with a time of 20:56.07.
This was Freyhof’s best finish at the Midwest Regional, with her previous best being 11th in 2018 and 2019. With her finish, Freyhof garnered All-Region honors for the third straight time.
Following Freyhof in the race for Nebraska was freshman Hannah Godwin, who crossed the finish line in 48th with a time of 21:37.72. Senior Grace Pagone was the next Husker to cross the line, recording a time of 21:49.02 with her 64th-place finish. Freshman Jacquelyn Abanses shortly followed in 75th with a time of 21:57.99.
Rounding out the top five for Nebraska was junior Taya Skelton in 109th, clocking in a time of 22:27.72. The last two runners for the women were sophomores Lindsey Blehm and Brynna McQuillen. Blehm finished 131st with a time of 22:41.61 and McQuillen finished 159th with a time of 23:06.38.
On the men's side, senior Ryan Martins was the top finisher for Nebraska in the 10k, placing 28th with a new personal best time of 31:06.03. Following Martins was senior Mark Freyhof, posting a time of 31:45.99 to finish 59th.
Senior Bailey Timmons then finished 106th after covering the course in 32:39.58. Senior Ryan Eastman finished 131st with a run of 33:04.25 while junior Jerry Jorgenson rounded out the top five with a 145th finish in a time of 33:18.00. Senior Sadio Fenner was the last Husker male to complete the course with a 166th-place finish and a time of 33:48.86.
Now that the Regionals have come and gone, the cross country season has come to a close for all but one Nebraska runner, Erika Freyhof. She will compete in the NCAA Championship in Tallahassee, Florida on Nov. 20. The 6k race is set for 9:20 a.m. and can be viewed on ESPNU.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to compete in the MOTIV Ladyjack Classic from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14. 15 teams were scheduled to bowl in the event.
The Huskers’ first opponent was a familiar one, the McKendree Bearcats. The last time the Bearcats and the Huskers faced off this season was the Bearcat Hammer open hosted by McKendree. The Huskers took down the Bearcats 4-3 in the championship match that time.
The rematch between the two teams also ended in seven games. McKendree dominated the Huskers 218-175 in the first game, then in the second the Huskers fired back with 259-227. In the next two games the Huskers couldn’t keep up, losing the third match 238-209 and proceeding to lose the fourth game in a close score of 214-210. The Huskers gained momentum from that point, however, as they finished off the Bearcats in the final three matches, 216-178, 213-189 and 247-226.
Winning the game against McKendree gave the Huskers a bye during the second round as Upper Iowa withdrew from the event due to injury. This gave the Huskers a clear opening to the championship match.
After taking down Vanderbilt, the Bearcats returned to the lane to take on the Huskers once again in the championship match. In the first game the Huskers beat the Bearcats easily 246-201. The second game was much closer, however the Huskers still got the job done, 194-190. During the next two matches the Huskers stayed dominant, taking the final two in convincing fashion and sweeping McKendree.
The Huskers remained undefeated in regular-season play with the tournament championship, marking their third title win of the season. Senior Cassidy Ray led the team with a total of 1,067 pins, finishing seventh in the event. Her teammate, sophomore Kayla Verstraete, finished 11th in the event with a pinfall of 1,058.
Nebraska now has a significant break ahead of it, returning to play Jan. 8 through Jan. 10 in the Stormin’ Blue & Gold event in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team was defeated by No. 4 team TCU, 4,702-4,677, on Nov. 13 for its first loss of the season. The Huskers scored 2,326 and 2,351 in the smallbore and the air rifle events, respectively. The Huskers now sit at 5-1 on the season.
The Horned Frogs captured the first two spots in the individual overall ranks with junior Stephanie Grundsøe and senior Kristen Hemphill, respectively. The two shooters also finished second and third in the smallbore.
Grundsøe scored 1,181 overall and had a split of 587 and 594 in the smallbore and air rifle.
Hemphill scored one spot behind Grundsøe and one point less with 1,180 in the overall rankings. The Horned Frogs scored 587 in the smallbore and 593 in the air rifle.
Sophomore Cecelia Ossi led the Huskers placing in third out of the pool of ten, with a score of 1,172. Ossi placed first in smallbore with a score of 588, which was her personal best in the event. Rounding out the day for Ossi, she placed tenth in the air rifle with a score of 584.
Following Ossi in the overall ranks was senior Emily Cheramie in fifth place with a score of 1,170. Cheramie placed ninth in the smallbore with a score of 579 and placed fourth in her first air rifle match of the year, leading the Huskers with a score of 591.
Rounding out the rankings for the Huskers were sophomore Madelynn Erickson and senior Elena Flake, respectively.
Erickson placed seventh overall with a score of 1,169. In the smallbore, Erickson placed fifth with a score of 582 and finished in seventh with 587 in the air rifle.
Flake wrapped up the field and the individual rankings for the Huskers in tenth place with a score of 1,166. In the air rifle Flake finished sixth with 589 and finished eleventh in the small bore with 577.
The Huskers will now invite Air Force to the Nebraska Rifle Range in Lincoln for an 8:00 a.m. start on Nov. 20 and 21.