Rifle
Nebraska traveled to Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Championships — its final match of the season. The Huskers finished sixth out of the eight teams in the championship, scoring 4,676 points.
Kentucky won the national title with 4,731 points, beating out TCU and Ole Miss. For Nebraska, its smallbore performance was much better than its Great American Rifle Conference championship showing.
Nebraska scored 2,320 points in smallbore, good for sixth place, but senior Emily Cheramie had the Huskers’ best individual performance of the week. Cheramie scored 589 points in the event, finishing eighth sixth in the individual smallbore standings.
Cheramie’s smallbore performance was followed by junior Elena Flake and freshman Madelynn Erickson scoring 580 and 579 points, respectively. Junior Kinga Aletto and freshman Cecelia Ossi rounded out the final two spots for the smallbore team.
Ossi finished 38th out of 45 in smallbore while Aletto was 43rd. Kentucky won smallbore with 2,352 points, but the Horned Frogs took air rifle with 2,380 points. Nebraska tied for seventh with Alaska Fairbanks at 2,356 points.
Ossi bounced back from her smallbore performance by being the strongest Husker in air rifle, scoring 592 points and placing 17th in the second part of the championship. Erickson, another freshman, was second for Nebraska and scored 590 points within the event.
The performances of Ossi and Erickson were followed by Flake, Aletto and Cheramie, ranking within the mid-30s. Cheramie was Nebraska’s highest scorer of the championships with 1,174 overall points to finish out her senior year.
Swim and dive
The Nebraska dive team had two divers earn spots at nationals over the weekend. Redshirt senior Abigail Knapton and junior Sara Troyer both competed at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championship in Lexington, Kentucky.
Knapton and Troyer will join senior Autumn Haebig and junior Audrey Coffey, who secured their position for nationals earlier.
In the 1-meter championship, Troyer placed 10th with a total of 561.15 points, and Knapton was close behind her in 12th with a total of 558.75 points. The winner of the event was Minnesota senior Sarah Bacon with 701.60 points.
In the next event, the 3-meter championship, Knapton broke top five. She placed fourth with a total of 685.60. Troyer followed, but just out of the top 10 in 12th place with a score of 617.50. The winner of the event again was Bacon with 735.50.
The final diving event of the weekend was the platform. Nebraska's only diver on the event was Knapton, who placed third in the finals with a total of 619.45. Knapton will again be competing in all three of those dives at nationals while Troyer will be doing just the 1-meter and 3-meter.
The NCAA Championships start Wednesday, March 17 and will go through Saturday, March 20 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Bowling
The Nebraska bowling team finished second at the Mid-Winter Invitational in Jonesboro, Arkansas, this weekend.
The Huskers opened the tournament with a bang, posting a 4-1 record in five matches. They ended the day in first place with a total pinfall of 5,494. Nebraska opened play with a win over Tulane, and then fell to Maryville in the second match. From there, the Huskers rattled off three straight wins against Wisconsin-Whitewater, host Arkansas State and Central Missouri.
Holding a 57-pin lead over Arkansas State heading into the traditional matches on Saturday, Nebraska won three of four matches on the day, including a victory over No. 1 McKendree.
Nebraska opened the final day of competition with a match against Stephen F. Austin before the best-of-seven championship bracket began. The Huskers clinched the top seed in the bracket with a 1,104-954 win.
Individually, sophomore Crystal Elliot earned a spot on the all-tournament team, finishing third in the standings. Elliot posted a 228.33 average over six individual games, and she broke 200 all six times. Twice, she broke 250, highlighted by a score of 265 against Stephen F. Austin.
Junior Cassidy Ray also turned in a strong performance in Arkansas, finishing seventh with a 218.17 average. Ray broke 200 in five of six games, posting a high game of 237 in the fifth individual game.
Sophomore Kendyl Hofmeister and redshirt freshman Kayla Verstraete tied for 25th, as both averaged 205.5 pins per game. Hofmeister broke 200 three times with a high of 268, while Verstaete broke 200 twice with a high game of 247.
In the first match of the championship bracket, the Huskers dropped the opening game to Youngstown State but rebounded to win four straight and close out the match in five games. With the win, they advanced to the championship match against Arkansas State.
After dropping the opening game, the Huskers rebounded to win the second, evening the match. Wins in the third and fourth games gave the Red Wolves a 3-1 lead, but the Huskers won the fifth game by three pins to force a Game 6. There, Arkansas State bowled a 246 to win the match and the tournament.
Nebraska’s next action is in the NCAA Regionals, which run April 2 and 3.
Women’s tennis
The No. 46 Nebraska women’s tennis team split two matches in Illinois this weekend, falling to No. 8 Northwestern on Friday and defeating Illinois on Sunday .
Against the Wildcats, the Huskers started off strong as they secured the doubles point despite the pair of sophomore Kristina Novak and junior Samantha Alicea losing their match to begin the competition. Senior Hayley Haakenstad and sophomore Chloe Kuckelman responded with a 6-4 win over Northwestern juniors Hannah McColgan and Clarissa Hand. Nebraska senior Claire Reifeis and junior Isabel Adrover Gallego won the point with a 6-2 victory over the pair of Northwestern sophomore Christina Hand and freshman Maria Shusharina.
The singles matches started off with two straight losses for the Huskers as Haakenstad fell to Christina Hand 3-6 and 1-6 and Novak lost 4-6 and 1-6 to Shusharina. Kuckelman was able to even up the match 2-2 as she claimed victory over McColgan 6-4 and 6-2. Reifeis then fell to Clarissa Hand in three sets via scores of 6-4, 0-6 and 3-6 before the Wildcats won the match as Nebraska freshman Maja Makoric fell to sophomore Briana Crowley 7-6, 0-6 and 3-6.
On Sunday, Nebraska took down Illinois 4-3 in a thrilling victory. After taking the doubles point, the Huskers took a 3-1 lead behind singles victories from Haakenstad and Novak. Illinois won the next two singles matches, tying the score at three. In the decisive match, Makoric took down Illinois sophomore Ashley Yeah to win the match 4-3.
Nebraska now sits at 7-3 in conference play. Next week, the Huskers host Minnesota on Friday and Wisconsin on Sunday.
Men’s tennis
The woes continued for Nebraska men’s tennis as it lost both of its matches this weekend at the Dillon Tennis Center.
Nebraska started the weekend with a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday. In doubles play, Nebraska junior Patrick Cacciatore and sophomore Shunya Maruyama grabbed a win in their doubles matchup against Minnesota senior Kaleb Dobbs and sophomore Daniel Martin 6-2. Husker juniors William Gleason and Victor Moreno Lozano struggled against Golden Gopher senior Jackson Allen and junior Sebastian Vile, losing 1-6.
Minnesota sophomore Siim Troost and senior Vlad Lobak claimed the doubles point, defeating Nebraska sophomore Albert Sprlak-Puk and junior Brandon Perez 6-4.
Maruyama continued his superb day as he was able to grab a singles point for the Huskers, taking down Vile 6-2 and 6-4. After Perez lost to Lobak, Cacciatore earned a win over Martin in straight sets. After tying the match at two, Nebraska lost the remaining three singles matches to lose 5-2 .