Swim and Dive
Nebraska’s swim and dive team defeated Rutgers 210-143 in a two-day dual meet on Friday and Saturday. In the two-day affair, the Huskers won 10 events to the Scarlet Knights’ six.
The Huskers took control of the meet during the first session and did not look back, capping off the first day of the event leading 75-37.
The dominance for the Huskers on Friday was thanks in part to capturing five first-place titles. Starting it off for the Huskers, senior Autumn Haebig took first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:46.81.
Nebraska senior Madesyn Ronquillio then captured the first spot in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:58.19. Rounding out the first session for the Huskers was a relay win in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The relay team of Haebig, sophomore Lexi Kucera, junior Emily Haimes and freshman JoJo Randby finished in a time of 1:32.97.
The dominance continued on the second day with Haebig, senior Audrey Coffey and Ronquillio capturing three of five titles overall for the Huskers on Saturday. Haebig captured first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.57.
Coffey, in her lone victory of the day, finished with a time of 16:45.02 in the one-mile freestyle. The victory marked her second win in the event in consecutive meets. Ronquillio, in her 10th backstroke victory of the year, took the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 55.55.
In the diving well, Rutgers senior and former Husker Abigail Knapton swept the one and three-meter diving events. Nebraska senior Sara Troyer placed second in both the one and three-meter with final scores of 286.42 and 333.30, respectively.
Nebraska heads into the Big Ten Championship meet with an overall 7-1 record and 3-1 conference record. The championship meet will take place Feb. 16 through 19 in Madison, Wisconsin.
Track and Field
Nebraska’s track and field team competed in its biggest meet yet this indoor season as they hosted the Adidas Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Huskers hosted South Dakota State, Wichita State, South Dakota, Texas State and Northern Arizona, among others.
The Huskers found the most success in field events over the weekend. Junior Mayson Conner won the high jump with a mark of 2.20 meters (7 feet, 2.5 inches). The two-time All-American now holds the fifth-best mark in the NCAA this year. Finishing right behind him was teammate and fellow junior Michael Hoffer with a mark of 2.14 meters.
Freshman Jenna Rogers continued Nebraska’s dominance in the high jump, winning the women’s event with a mark of 1.78 meters (5 feet, 10 inches). Perhaps the most dominant performance of the weekend was the long jump, where Husker women took the top six spots, led by sophomore Darby Thomas (6 meters) who narrowly defeated freshman Lishanna Ilves (5.98 meters). Ashley McElmurry, a sophomore, provided another winner in the triple jump as she reached 12.12 meters.
The women continued their winning ways when freshman Axelina Johansson, who ranks fifth in the nation in the shot put, won the event with a throw of 17.17 meters followed by junior Taylor Latimer.
For the men, freshman Clayton Keys won the long jump with a mark of 7.36 meters. Huskers went one-two in the shot put with sophomores Kevin Shubert and Maxwell Otterdahl throwing 18.71 and 18.55 meters respectively. Otterdahl also finished 3rd in the weight throw just behind freshman teammate Henry Zimmerman, who threw 20.87 meters.
Husker men also found success in the multis as freshman Till Steinforth won the heptathlon with a score that ranked fifth-best in the nation this year and in school history. Alex Nelson, a junior, finished second in the 60 meters with a 6.82-second sprint. Sophomore Nick Bryant won the 600 meters with a 1:19.37 run, and sophomore Darius Luff won the 60-meter hurdles with a 7.71-second time. The Huskers secured a win in the 4x400 meter relay as they hit a time of 3:16.26. Freshman Niko Schultz offered a runner-up performance in the 800 meters with a 1:54.09 run.
The women received top running performances from sophomores Winsome Harris and LaQwasia Stepney who took the top two spots in the 60-meter hurdles with times of 8.56 and 8.57 seconds, respectively.
The Huskers have yet to leave the city of Lincoln as a team this indoor season. That won’t change next week as they host the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational. The following week, however, they’ll be split between the campuses of Pittsburg State, Iowa State and Arkansas in preparation for the Big Ten Championships at the end of February.
Women’s Gymnastics
Nebraska women’s gymnastics fell in a close affair to Iowa by a final score of 196.825-195.525 despite several season highs throughout the competition.
The Huskers tallied a season-high in points as a team despite the loss, as well as setting 15 individual season highs as a team. Senior Kaitlyn Higgins led the way for Nebraska, grabbing the high beam title with a score of 9.875 as well as securing a season-high on floor scoring 9.825.
Nebraska scored 49.225 during the first rotation on uneven bars. Junior Kathryn Thaler kicked off the rotation for the Huskers with a 9.700. Freshman Genesis Gibson followed that up with a score of 9.800, a season-high for Gibson. Senior Kynsee Roby scored a personal season-high of 9.875. Sophomore Kinsey Davis was able to lead the way with a team-high 9.900. Iowa edged Nebraska with a 49.250 on their first rotation on vault.
During the second rotation, the Huskers moved onto vault as they posted a team-high 48.850. Sophomore Martina Comin and freshman Emma Spence both scored a 9.725. Freshman Ayzhia Hall and senior Makayla Curtis both posted a 9.775. Davis matched her career-high with a 9.850 for the Huskers.
During the third rotation the Huskers moved to the floor, where they earned a score of 48.250 as a team. Spence kicked off the rotation with a season-high of 9.800 before freshman Kate Kuenemann secured a 9.625 in her collegiate debut for Nebraska.
The fourth rotation saw the Huskers secure a season-best on beam with a team score of 48.975. Spence scored a season-best with a 9.825, while Hall followed that up with a season-high of her own with a 9.800. Davis notched a career-high with a 9.850 before Thaler scored a 9.100. Roby secured yet another individual season-best with a 9.850. Higgins finished the rotation with a score of 9.875, anchoring the Huskers yet again. Iowa finished on floor with a score of 49.425.
Men’s Gymnastics
The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team fell to Michigan 409.100-400.050. Despite this loss, the Huskers claimed three of the six event titles during the competition.
During the first rotation the Huskers scored 68.750 on floor as a team, with senior Jake Bonnay leading the way. Bonnay finished first overall in floor with a score of 14.45. Husker freshman Chris Hiser notched a career-high of 13.45. The Wolverines matched the Huskers first rotation score with a 68.750 of their own.
Next, the Huskers competed in the pommel horse with senior Evan Kriley leading Nebraska on a score of 14.00. Kriley grabbed the first place position in the event. Sophomore Yanni Chronopoulos grabbed a career-high of 13.15. Despite notching two individual first-place finishes, the Huskers went into the third rotation trailing Michigan 133.750-130.950.
Nebraska moved to still rings for its third rotation, as senior Dylan LeClair led the way for the Huskers with a career-high of 13.45. Junior Moritz Mueller also secured a career-high of 13.20. Junior Liam Doherty-Herwitz grabbed a 13.10 before Phillips rounded out the rotation with a 12.90. Nebraska moved into the fourth rotation down 203.750-197.050.
The Huskers moved to vault for the fourth rotation, with Christopulos earning the title of a stellar score of 14.65. Doherty-Herwitz and senior Charlie Giles followed close behind, with each scoring 14.30. Nebraska moved into the fifth rotation still trailing Michigan 273.550-268.150.
Rotation five featured the parallel bars for the Huskers as LeClair led the way with a score of 14.25, a career-high for LeClair. Senior team captain Dillan King secured a score of 13.80. Chronopoulos grabbed a career-high of 13.25. Nebraska headed into the final rotation down 345.300-335.950.
The Huskers entered the final rotation competing in high bar, with Christopulos leading the way with a career-high of 13.70. Bonnay and McKinney both finished with a score of 13.40 while King notched a score of 12.45. Phillips wrapped up the final rotation with a 10.75 as the Huskers fell to Michigan 409.100-400.050.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team hosted a meet with the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. After a tough week against two ranked opponents, the Huskers looked to bounce back and defend their home court.
In singles competition, four Huskers took victory. Freshman Calvin Mueller had the closest game out of the bunch, taking on Drake junior Evan Fragistats. Mueller triumphed in the first game winning 6-4 then battled through a close second set, winning 7-5.
Freshman Roni Hietaranta continued his hot streak in singles competition after winning two singles matches in a row last week. Hietaranta squared off against Drake freshman Olle Sonesson Lidholt. Hietaranta conquered Lidholt winning both sets 6-2, 6-2. This marked Hietaranta’s third singles victory in a row.
Even on the losing end, the Huskers kept it a close game. Senior William Gleason fought in a close one against Drake sophomore Jeremy Schifris. Gleason fell in the first set, losing 6-3, then in the second set fought hard and forced a seventh game in the second set. However, it was not enough to take down Schifris, as Gleason lost 7-6.
In doubles competition, the Huskers repeated their weaknesses from this season, only winning one out of the three matches.
Hietaranta returned to the net with senior Victor Moreno Lozano in doubles play, facing off against Drake junior Matt Clegg and sophomore Reid Jarvis. After a close competition between the two duos, the Bulldog pair downed Hietaranta and Moreno Lozano 6-4.
Husker junior Shunya Maruyama teamed with sophomore Rudra Dixit in doubles competition. Their opponents on the other side of the net were Drake sophomore Matija Matic and sophomore Markus Bolin.
The Husker duo showed no signs of weakness, taking down the Bulldogs 6-2 in a smooth fashion. Maruyama and Dixit were the only duo to secure a doubles win.
Nebraska emerged back to victory, defeating the Bulldogs 4-3 overall. The Huskers return to the court Feb. 6th in Colorado to face off against the University of Denver Pioneers.
Women’s Tennis
The Huskers traveled to Durham, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina to participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff after sweeping in-state rival Creighton in competition on Tuesday.
Their first opponent was the No. 6 ranked Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. Duke swept the Huskers in singles competition; none of the finished matches involved a Husker winning more than three games in a display of Blue Devil dominance.
When it came to doubles competition, the story was no different. The Huskers lost both doubles matches. Duke handled the Huskers easily, winning 4-0.
Sunday the story remained much the same as the Huskers managed only one victory in singles competition. Sophomore Kristina Novak faced Furman senior Julia Adams in a three-set series which saw Novak close out the first game 7-5, while Adams fought back in the second set, 6-3. Novak took the game home in the third set in a showcase of dominance, winning 6-1.
The Huskers stayed winless over the weekend as they lost both doubles matches against Furman, however one of the matches was more competitive than the others that weekend.
Junior Samantha Alicea and sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego took on Furman freshmen Jess Dawson and Sara Snyder in doubles action. The Furman freshman duo won a close battle with the Huskers and came out with a win, 6-4.
The Huskers fell to the Paladins 4-1, dropping to 1-2 on the season. The Huskers return to the court in Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Feb. 6th.