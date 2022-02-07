Men’s Golf
The No. 9 Nebraska men’s golf team dropped both of its opening matches on Friday in Big Ten match play against No. 8 Rutgers and No. 11 Maryland. On Saturday, however, the Huskers salvaged their weekend with a tie against No. 10 Minnesota.
The Huskers saw one of their golfers, sophomore Reed Malleck, finish the weekend with a flawless 3-0 record in Palm Coast, Florida at the Hammock Beach Resort. Malleck’s first matchup ended with a one up victory over Rutgers junior Brendan Hansen. The York, Nebraska native capped off his last two matchups with a pair of 3&1 wins over Maryland junior Will Celiberti and Minnesota freshman Eduardo Galdos, respectively.
Along with Malleck, senior Mark Foelbaek was the only other Husker to capture multiple wins in the tournament, with two. Foelbaek started off Friday with a two up victory over Rutgers sophomore Rhett Sellers, adding a 3&1 win over Minnesota sophomore Ben Warian on Saturday.
Rounding out the victors for the Huskers was senior Caleb Badura, who captured a lone victory. Badura’s win came over Maryland junior Will Koras in a one up contest in the Friday afternoon session.
Nebraska’s spring season continues with the Huskers Alumni Dual in the Desert. The Dual will take place from Feb. 18-20 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the Desert Mountain Golf Club.
Track and Field
The Midwest's best converged on the first weekend of February as Nebraska hosted 19 teams, including a handful of Power Five schools, for the 46th annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invite.
The Huskers again found the bulk of their success from field events. The most significant performance came from Husker freshman Axelina Johansson, who won the women’s shot put with a throw of 18.23 meters (59 feet, 9.75 inches). The Hok, Sweden native’s mark placed her second all-time in school history and third in the nation this season.
The Huskers swept the shot put as senior Burger Lambrechts Jr. won the men’s competition. The senior recorded a throw of 20.05 meters (65 feet, 9.5 inches). Lambrechts finished just ahead of senior teammate Alexander Talley’s 19.91 meters. Talley, an All-American transfer from North Dakota State, went on to win the weight throw with a mark of 22.24 meters (72 feet, 11.75 inches). He’s sixth nationally in both events, one spot behind Lambrechts in the shot put.
Nebraska completed another sweep in the high jump. Freshman Jenna Rogers’ winning mark of 1.83 meters (6 feet) gave her the Big Ten lead and the eighth-best mark nationally. Junior Mayson Conner took the men’s high jump with a mark of 2.21 meters (7 feet, 3 inches) to reach fifth on the NCAA leaderboard.
Elsewhere, sophomore Darby Thomas won the long jump with a 6.05-meter jump (19 feet, 10.25 inches) while sophomore Micaylon Moore finished second on the men’s side at 7.41 meters. The Huskers finished second in the triple jump on both sides, with sophomore Ashley McElmurry (12.36 meters) and senior Papay Glaywulu (15.56 meters). Sophomore Jessica Gardner added another runner-up with a 3.97 meter (13 feet, 0.25 inch) mark in the pole vault.
On the oval, junior Alex Nelson finished runner-up in the 200 meter with a 21.37-second sprint. Darius Luff, sixth nationally in 60 meter hurdles, finished 2nd in the event with a time of 7.82 seconds, and Erika Freyhof finished runner-up in the 3000 meter invite with a 9:49.97 run. Senior Dais Malebana provided the sole victory in the running events, winning the mile invite in 4:03.88 in his season debut and first track race since a surprise qualification for the outdoor national meet last June.
Next weekend will mark the first out-of-state meet this year for the Huskers as the team splits up between the campuses of Pittsburg State and Arkansas.
Rifle
The Nebraska rifle team finished its conference championship meet on Sunday, finishing fifth in the Patriot Rifle Conference. This was Nebraska’s first time competing in the Patriot Rifle Conference championship, which included five of the top 11 teams in the country.
The Huskers posted an overall score of 4,670 in the weekend’s event.
On Saturday, Nebraska competed in the smallbore event, finishing fifth with a score of 2,315. The Huskers were led by sophomore team captain Cecelia Ossi, who scored a 589 and was the only Husker to qualify for Saturday’s finals. In the finals, Ossi claimed second place, scoring 463.5 points.
Two Huskers tied for second place on the team, with seniors Emily Cheramie and Elena Flake both scoring 577 points.
On Sunday, Nebraska duplicated its finish in the air rifle event, also placing fifth. Ossi again led the team, scoring a team-high 592 in the air rifle. Ossi was one place away from qualifying for the air rifle finals. Her performance at the event earned her the first all-conference honors of her career.
Flake and Cheramie also performed well in air rifle, scoring 591 and 586 respectively. Freshman Mackenzie Strauch matched Cheramie’s score, also finishing with a 586.
Alaska-Fairbanks claimed the conference championship with a score of 4,572. The top-ranked team in the country won the smallbore event, claiming five of the top six finishers including junior Kellen McAferty’s career-high 593, which won the event.
The Nanooks impressed in the air rifle on Sunday as well, qualifying four for the finals. Freshman Rylan Kissell used his second perfect 600 score of the season to secure his spot in the finals.
TCU finished second on the weekend, the only team in the top six that competed virtually. Ohio State claimed third, and Air Force finished one spot ahead of the Huskers in fourth.
Nebraska’s matches against Alaska-Fairbanks and Air Force were canceled earlier in the year due to COVID-19 within Nebraska’s program. Air Force hosted the Patriot Rifle Conference championships, and Nebraska will stay an extra day to make up its earlier canceled match against Air Force on Monday.
After the match against Air Force, Nebraska will set its sights on the NCAA Qualifiers on Feb. 19 in Murray, Kentucky.