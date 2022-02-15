Women’s Gymnastics
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team competed in a dual meet against Maryland on Feb. 11, narrowly losing 196.125-195.625.
Despite the loss, Nebraska claimed one event title and notched multiple career-highs. Freshman Emma Spence and sophomore Kinsey Davis each earned a 9.925 on the balance beam to share the event title. Spence also competed in the all-around, earning a career-high 39.375 which helped her finish second.
The Huskers started on uneven bars and posted a team score of 49.000. Junior Kathryn Thaler started the meet off with a 9.775, which was followed by freshman Genesis Gibson with a 9.800. Junior Clara Colombo then scored a 9.875, matching a career-high. Spence also matched her career-high in the event with a 9.850. Davis then notched a 9.400, while freshman Emma Simpton rounded out the rotation with a 9.700.
The Huskers then posted a season-best score of 49.175 in the vault. Senior Kaitlyn Higgins started off with a 9.725. Spence followed with a career-high 9.875. Junior Kylie Piringer then scored a 9.775, while freshman Ayzhia Hall earned a career-high score of 9.850. Davis tallied a 9.850, while senior Makayla Curtis matched her season-high with a 9.825.
On floor, the Huskers earned a team score of 48.850. Spence started Nebraska off with a 9.725, while Curtis posted a team-high score of 9.875 which also matched a season-best mark in the event.
Nebraska finished on the balance beam with a team score of 48.600. Along with Spence and Davis’s performance, Hall earned a 9.200, Colombo followed with a 9.700, Higgins earned a 9.000 and Thaler finished the night with a 9.850.
The team’s next competition will be the Big Five Invitational in Toledo, Ohio at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Track and Field
In Nebraska track and field’s first out-of-state meet of the season, senior Dais Malebana became part of history.
The Pretoria, South Africa native became the second Husker to break the illustrious four-minute mile barrier indoors, where the event is most commonly run. Malebana joins an NCAA-record 74 other men to dip under 4:00 this season already– nearly double the previous season record.
Malebana finished second in the race at Arkansas University’s Tyson Invitational, finishing in 3:59.88– 1.16 seconds from the winner. Husker mile record holder George Kusche (who did so in 2021), is also from South Africa and like Kusche, who joined Northern Arizona University last fall as a graduate transfer, Malebana intends to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.
It was reported this weekend that Malebana, a rare Husker distance talent who reached the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 1500 last spring, is in the transfer portal. The Huskers are likely to lose two of their all-time great middle distance athletes nearly as soon as they got them.
Junior Mayson Conner provided the lone Husker men’s victory in Fayetteville, winning the high jump with a season-best mark of 2.22 meters (7 feet, 3.25 inches), fourth-best in the nation. Freshman Jenna Rogers also improved her mark in the high jump, placing second after reaching a height of 1.85 meters (6 feet, 0.75 inches).
Freshman Axelina Johansson provided a Husker women’s victory at Arkansas as she continued her undefeated season in her primary event, the shot put. She had a toss of 17.69 meters (58 feet, 0.5 inches). In the men’s shot put, senior Alex Talley recorded a runner-up finish.
Sophomore Darby Thomas won the women’s open long jump with a mark of 6.32 meters (20 feet, 9 inches), a new personal best and 17th-best in the NCAA this year. Meanwhile, heralded freshman Mikaelle Assani placed fifth in the long jump invite in her collegiate debut with a 6.43 meter jump that landed her at 10th in the NCAA this year.
Athletes who did not travel to Fayetteville competed in the Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas. Among that group, senior Ieva Turke won the women’s triple jump with a 12.62-meter (41.5 feet) mark, and junior Garrison Hughes won the men’s pole vault by reaching 5.22 meters (17 feet, 1.5 inches).
Next Friday brings a smaller meet, the Nebraska Tune-Up at the Devaney Center before the Huskers head to Geneva, Ohio for the Big Ten Indoor Championships the following weekend.
Men’s Tennis
The Nebraska men’s tennis team defeated Wichita State 4-3 on Sunday at Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.
The match started with the doubles competition where the Huskers captured two of three matches. Nebraska secured the all-important doubles point in the process, a point that ultimately proved decisive.
Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn started off the wins for the Huskers by defeating the duo of Wichita State redshirt junior Nicolas Acevedo and sophomore Luka Mrsic 7-5. Nebraska senior Patrick Cacciatore and junior Shunya Maruyama defeated freshman Jackie Lin and redshirt sophomore Ray Lo 7-5.
In the singles competition, Nebraska split the six matches with the Shockers. Freshman Roni Hietaranta got the first singles victory for the Huskers over redshirt junior Orel Ovil in three sets. Moreno Lozano captured his victory in the No. 5 spot with a two set victory over redshirt sophomore Alex Richards.
With the match tied at 3, Maruyama’s battle with Lin at No. 6 singles would decide the match. In a back-and-forth affair, Maruyama pulled out the three-set victory to hand Nebraska the win.
Following the victory, Nebraska will look to add on to its success as they take on SMU at home on Feb. 20.
Women’s Tennis
Kansas beat the Nebraska women’s tennis team 4-3 Friday in the Huskers’ first action of the season.
In the doubles competition, the Huskers showed a glimpse of dominance. The No.1 duo, a pair of sophomores, Kristina Novak and Maja Makoric, defeated Jayhawks senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Maria Titova 7-5. The Huskers captured another win in the doubles competition from freshman Ellie Kuckelman and junior Samantha Alicea. In a 6-4 contest, the two beat Jayhawks seniors Sonia Smagina and Tiffany Lagarde.
Following the dominant start, the Huskers went on to earn two wins in the singles competition. Sophomore Isabel Adrover Gallego and Makoric were the two victors for Nebraska. Androver Gallego defeated Jayhawks Ngounoue in three sets that were split 6-2, 2-6 and 6-3. Makoric then rounded out the wins for the Huskers by defeating sophomore Raphaelle Lacasse.
Nebraska continued its competitive weekend with a 4-1 victory over Memphis on Sunday. In the victory over the Tigers, the Huskers dominated, with two wins coming from doubles and adding three wins in the singles competition.
In singles, Novak led the way for the Huskers with a victory over senior Camila Romero in two sets. Makoric kept the winning streak for the Huskers by defeating junior Monique Woog in two sets with a split of 6-0 and 6-4. Alicea captured the final win for the Huskers in the singles with a two set 6-4 and 6-2 victory over sophomore Camila Soares.
Nebraska finished it off in the doubles competition with Novak and Makoric defeating their Tigers opposition 6-3. What’s more, Novak and Alicea defeated Woog and senior Meredith Jones 6-2.
In their next action, the Huskers women’s tennis squad will take on Colorado State and South Dakota on Feb. 19 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.