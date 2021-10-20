The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team topped Iowa in three hard-fought sets 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 to move to 35-0 all-time against the Hawkeyes.
The win for Nebraska was its ninth in a row and gave the Huskers a 15-3 overall record. The loss for the Hawkeyes was their 11th in a row. Iowa has now been swept in its last eight matches.
“I thought Iowa played really well tonight,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said postgame. “They were serving really well and stressed us a little bit.”
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey made her return to the starting lineup after missing the last three matches due to illness. She tallied five blocks to lead the team and added seven kills on a .500 attacking percentage.
Much like the first time these two teams met, the match was competitive throughout. The largest lead that Nebraska held early in the first set was a three point advantage at 10-7. But, at the midpoint of the set, a 5-0 run by Nebraska, including the first Husker service ace by freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez and punctuated by a kill by senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, gave the Huskers a 15-10 lead.
Nebraska led 19-14 but Iowa was poised to cut into the Husker lead. A 3-0 run for Iowa drew a timeout from the Huskers but a service error for Iowa, its third of the set, crippled the Hawkeye momentum.
The Hawkeyes cut the Nebraska lead to two again but Iowa followed it up with another service error, and junior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles added the second Nebraska service ace to make it 22-18.
The Huskers would hold the lead for the remainder of the set and win the set on Stivrins’ fifth kill. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, who has won back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Week awards, had four kills.
Freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause had four kills each in the first set, while Iowa freshman outside hitter Addie Vanderweide paced the Hawkeyes with five kills in the set.
Nebraska won the first point of the second set, but Iowa would strike back with a 3-0 run to take the lead. The Hawkeyes stayed focused and drew a Nebraska timeout after a kill from senior right side hitter Courtney Buzzerio gave Iowa a 9-4 lead. The Huskers roared back after the timeout on a 4-0 run to make it 9-8 Iowa.
The run wouldn’t stop there. After an Iowa point interrupted the initial Husker run, Nebraska scored eight points in a row to take a 16-10 lead, including four kills by freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, who had no kills and two attack errors prior to the start of the set. Despite three consecutive Batenhorst attacking errors leading to a late 4-0 Hawkeye scoring stretch, the Huskers won the second set on Kubik’s tenth kill 25-22.
After Batenhorst’s struggles late in the previous set, senior outside hitter Lexi Sun started for the Huskers in the third. Sun would cap a 3-0 scoring stretch for the Huskers with a block that gave Nebraska a 8-7 lead.
Iowa would come right back to take a 12-9 lead, but another Knuckles service ace and kills by Kubik and Krause put the Huskers ahead 14-12 after a 5-0 Husker run.
Cook expects more from both Sun and Batenhorst who each hit an attacking percentage of .000. Batenhorst had five kills but an additional five errors while Sun had no kills on six attacks.
“They had a lot of tough sets tonight but they’ve got to find ways to manage a bit better because they both hit zero,” Cook said. “We’ve got to have more production out of that.”
Iowa did not go away quietly. The Hawkeyes led 23-22, and forced extra points, before the Huskers won the third set 26-24. Nebraska won four of the last five rallies, topped by a match point service ace from Rodriguez.
“I thought she (Rodriguez) was our best server tonight,” Cook said. “She was really thumping it tonight and we ran a lot of points with her serving.”
The middles were a big factor in the victory for the Huskers. Stivrins and Caffey combined for six blocks, 18 kills and a .592 attacking percentage.
Despite the competitive nature of the match, Cook remains confident.
“We treat every match the same,” Cook said. “Everyone in the Big Ten is good and they can play at a high level.”
Now, Nebraska turns its attention to No. 7 Purdue on Saturday night. Purdue proved Cook’s point on the competitive nature of the Big Ten, as it was upset in five sets by Michigan State Wednesday night. The Spartans are 9-9 overall and 2-7 in conference play following tonight's upset victory.
The Boilermakers mark the start of a difficult final stretch for the Huskers that features three top ten opponents and seven of the last 11 Husker opponents currently ranked.