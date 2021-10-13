After a long weekend road trip, No. 9 Nebraska volleyball won its seventh match in a row Wednesday night with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of the Indiana Hoosiers.
“It just takes a while to recover,” head coach John Cook said postgame. “We talked and said ‘K we’re gonna have to really dig down to bring energy and we’re gonna have to really focus.”
The Huskers did just that.
“We did a lot of really good things tonight and kept the pressure on Indiana,” Cook said.
When the starting lineups were announced, Nebraska was once again without senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey. Caffey did not practice on Tuesday according to Cook.
Nebraska’s strong serve kept the Hooisers off balance and helped Nebraska to an early 4-0 run and 5-1 lead in the first set. Junior outside hitter Madi Kubik and freshman outside hitter Lindsay Krause helped the Huskers to a 15-9 lead midway through the first set with four kills each.
“We were definitely stressing them with our serve and they were not in a rhythm at all,” Cook said.
Nebraska controlled the remainder of the set, outscoring Indiana 10-4 after the halfway point. Kubik had eight kills on sixteen swings while freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and Krasue had two kills on three attacks and five kills on eight attacks, respectively. The duo combined for a brutally efficient .637 attack percentage. A kill by senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins on a slide sealed the first set for Nebraska 25-13.
“[The slide] is probably the most difficult thing to defend in volleyball,” Cook said. “You don’t know where to set the defense up in the block because everything is on the move.”
The first Husker ace of the match came from senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles as a part of an initial 3-0 run for the Huskers in the second set. The Hooisers quickly bounced back to tie it at 4-4, but Nebraska would go on another 4-0 run, drawing an Indiana timeout.
Senior setter Nicklin Hames got in on the action in the second with two kills that would combine with an ace by sophomore setter Anni Evans and a kill by senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach for a 4-0 Husker run and a 14-7 lead in the set.
The red-hot Husker offense could not be slowed during the remainder of the set, as Nebraska finished with a .409 attack percentage, and the Huskers won the set 25-15.
Krause, who posted another impressive performance against the Hoosiers, credits her teammates for yet another strong showing.
“We’ve just been working on coming together and playing with more confidence and trusting one another,” Krause said postgame.
Cook sees the improvement for the freshman outside hitters too.
“They’re trusting their training and taking in the matches so they don’t look like freshmen,” Cook said.
The Hoosiers got out to a 2-0 start in the third set, but the Huskers had a response of their own. After reviewing a Kubik pancake dig that continued the Husker run, Nebraska scored another three points and took a 6-2 lead.
Husker senior outside hitter Lexi Sun checked in with the Huskers leading 16-6, and Indiana would cut the Husker lead to seven before Cook called timeout leading 18-11.
The way Indiana set its block was key for the Nebraska attack tonight.
“They were deciding who they were blocking before the pass went up,” Kubik said postgame.
Nebraska rallied and won the set 25-15 and the match 3-0. The final swing of the night belonged to Kubik whose cutting attack sliced from left to right across the net and was originally ruled out of bounds. Cook challenged the ruling and it was overturned, giving Kubik her 16th kill of the evening. The Huskers out-killed the Hoosiers 46-23 and finished with a .367 attack percentage.
The Huskers hit .367 despite only 26 assists from Hames. Freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez had nine assists off of Hames’s 13 digs.
“That’s a heck of a night for a libero,” Cook said.
Players like Kubik and Krause believe Nebraska has found an edge in Big Ten play.
“As soon as Big Ten play hit we all as a team just really stepped up our game and as coach likes to say, we got our edge a little bit,” Krause said.
Although Nebraska is the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten, Cook and the Huskers are focused on the match ahead.
“I never think about that. We just think about winning the next point,” Cook said. “We got a lot of tough matches ahead of us and the hill is getting steeper so we gotta dig in and climb harder.”