Husker volleyball player Jazz Sweet was cited for a DUI and allegedly was involved in a minor traffic accident on Oct. 18.
According to Omaha World-Herald, the Lincoln Police Department originally stopped Sweet around 3 a.m. while she was backing her car the wrong way down a one-way street. LPD noticed damage to her car and then recorded a .266 blood-alcohol level, .186 above the limit. LPD cited her with a DUI.
Later that morning, LPD received a report about a vehicle getting sideswept by another vehicle, and determined that the vehicle in question was Sweet’s. Sweet’s car also allegedly hit a trash bin on the same street.
As of now, Sweet has only been cited for the DUI, a LPD duty commander told OWH.
Sweet, a 21-year-old senior outside hitter, played in every match last season while also earning two-time Academic All-Big Ten.