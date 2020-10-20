NCAA Volleyball Playoffs Photo No. 10

Nebraska’s Jazz Sweet blocks during the match against Ball State at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

 Photo by Jenny Welsh

Husker volleyball player Jazz Sweet was cited for a DUI and allegedly was involved in a minor traffic accident on Oct. 18. 

According to Omaha World-Herald, the Lincoln Police Department originally stopped Sweet around 3 a.m. while she was backing her car the wrong way down a one-way street. LPD noticed damage to her car and then recorded a .266 blood-alcohol level, .186 above the limit. LPD cited her with a DUI. 

Later that morning, LPD received a report about a vehicle getting sideswept by another vehicle, and determined that the vehicle in question was Sweet’s. Sweet’s car also allegedly hit a trash bin on the same street. 

As of now, Sweet has only been cited for the DUI, a LPD duty commander told OWH. 

Sweet, a 21-year-old senior outside hitter, played in every match last season while also earning two-time Academic All-Big Ten.

sports@dailynebraskan.com

Tags