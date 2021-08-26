After finishing the 2020-21 season 16-3, third in the Big Ten and falling to eventual national runner-up Texas in the NCAA Quarterfinals, No. 5 Nebraska is ready to start the 2021 campaign. The team kicks things off by hosting the Husker Invitational against Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State on Aug. 27 and 28.
At the start of the week, head coach John Cook gave a rundown of the team’s objectives and theme for the beginning of the season.
“We got good numbers from practice, we got numbers from Saturday night,” Cook said at a Monday press conference. “The next thing to find out is who's gonna have an edge this week. It’s the first week of school, so this week is the week to see who’s got the edge. The older players have been through it, so they know.”
Nebraska is coming into the season following an impressive performance at the Red/White scrimmage last weekend. In total, the Huskers combined for 122 points, 98 kills and an attack percentage of .159.
Throughout the night, players switched between teams with senior outside hitter Lexi Sun leading both sides. Sun finished the night with 16 kills, three blocks and an attack percentage of .333.
Following Sun was junior outside hitter Madi Kubik with 14 kills, freshman outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein with 14 and freshmen outside hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause with 12 apiece. Senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach rounded out the top six with 12 kills as well.
With three freshmen concluding the scrimmage with double-digit kills and in the top six of the team overall, Cook sees it as a way for everyone to continue to grow.
“With our freshmen class, it makes for an interesting dynamic,” Cook said. “It makes our team better. It's pushing our other players and getting them a little more out of their comfort zone, which is just great. It doesn't force me to do it as much.”
The scrimmage helped reflect the off-season that the Huskers had. With six freshmen coming to Nebraska for the 2021 season, Cook knew that building team chemistry was going to be crucial.
Luckily, he had his upperclassmen to help.
Giving credit to junior libero Kenzie Knuckles and Sun, Cook explained how both players did a fantastic job pulling the team together over the summer while also bringing the freshmen into the mix and making them feel comfortable.
Following the Red/White scrimmage, Sun talked about how the off-season was for both the returning players and the incoming freshmen. To her, it's been an epic process.
“They continue to amaze me every single day of practice,” Sun said following the Red/White scrimmage. “They're working so hard, they're making changes and they're being super coachable. They're all studs, they have different roles and they can bring a lot of amazing things to the team. I'm just excited to see how they continue to grow throughout the season.”
While Sun has been a leader on and off the court, Knuckles’ leadership has helped her become team captain. Alongside Knuckles as captains are senior setter Nicklin Hames and senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins. For Stivrins, this is her second straight year as captain, while it's Hames’ third straight year as captain.
For the upcoming Husker Invitational, Nebraska will be meeting up against opponents that it hasn’t faced between four and seven years. Additionally, only one of the three teams have much history with the Huskers.
Nebraska will cap off the invite against old conference foe Kansas State for the 86th time. Overall, Nebraska leads the series 81-4, with the last matchup being a 3-0 Husker win in 2017.
Before that final matchup, Nebraska will be going toe-to-toe against Tulsa and Colgate. Nebraska has only faced Tulsa once, a 3-0 win back in 2015. As for Colgate, the Huskers have gone against them twice, both resulting in 3-0 victories for Nebraska.
As for the season, it’s still a question for Cook as to how the team will handle the 2021 year.
“We'll know more as we get into the grind of the Big 10 and how they handle the stress of school and playing,” Cook said. “But up to this point, it's a great vibe and a great team to be around. We have a culture where a lot of those things are taken care of internally before it ever gets to the coaches.”
The Huskers open up against Tulsa on Friday, Aug. 27, with the first serve set for 11 a.m., followed by Colgate at 6:30 p.m., before wrapping up against Kansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m.