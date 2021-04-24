The Nebraska track and field team competed at the Fighting Illini B1G Ten Relays on April 23 and April 24.
As a team, the Huskers claimed eight individual titles across the two days.
On the first day, Freshman Clayton Keys opened things up for Nebraska, winning the men’s long jump open leaping 23-feet, 3/4 inches (7.03 meters). Freshman Matthias Algarin followed Keys in second with a jump of 22-feet, 7 3/4 inches (6.90 meters).
The second title came from senior Luke Siedhoff who won the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Siedhoff won the race with a time of 13.75 seconds.
This was followed by the women’s long jump, which was dominated by the Huskers. Freshman Lishanna Ilves won the event with a jump of 20-feet, 8 1/2 inches (6.31 meters). Senior Ieva Turke finished runner-up with a jump of 20-feet, 6 1/2 inches (6.26 meters) and sophomore Darby Thomas placed third with a jump of 20-feet, 2 1/4 inches (6.15 meters).
The women’s hammer throw open also saw Nebraska dominance. Sophomore Beth-el Algarin won with a throw of 167-feet, 9 inches (51.15 meters). Sophomore Lexi Vertin placed second with a throw of 157-feet, 5 inches (47.99 meters).
On the second day, the Huskers also took the top two spots in the men’s hammer throw open. Freshman Zach Morrison won with a throw of 182-feet, 2 inches (55.53 meters). Freshman Josh Marcy finished second with a throw of 158-feet, 11 inches (48.44 meters). Marcy also finished second in the men’s discus open with a throw of 153-feet, 9 inches (46.87 meters).
In the men’s triple jump, Nebraska freshman Terrol Wilson won with a leap of 50-feet, 1 1/4 inches (15.27 meters). The final title snatched by the men was from senior Tyler Loontjer in the pole vault. Loontjer won the event, clearing 18-feet, 1 inch (5.51 meters).
The final title was claimed by junior Madi Scholl in the women’s high jump. Scholl won the title, clearing 5-feet, 7 inches (1.70 meters) to win.
Other notable performances by the Huskers was by the women’s 4x1600 meter relay. The team of senior Judi Jones, senior Elsa Forsberg, senior Emma Bresser and freshman Lindsey Blehm finished second place with a time of 19:42.47.
This time puts the team second in school history. Jones also ran in the 1,500 meters race and finished in third with a time of 4:22.17. This is a new personal-best for Jones and ranks her ninth in school history.
Freshman Catherine Mick also placed second in the women’s pole vault open, clearing 12-feet, 4 inches (3.76 meters). Freshman Mirta Kulisic placed second in the women’s javelin with a throw of 161-feet, 10 inches (49.34 meters). In the women’s 200 meter dash, sophomore Kayla Hugg finished third with a time of 23.99 seconds.
The team’s next meet will be Billy Hayes Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana on May 1.