The Nebraska track and field team had a number of athletes on the team test positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
The outbreak was large enough for the team to suspend practice until at least Oct. 19, head coach Gary Pepin said in the article. On Oct. 19, Nebraska will reevaluate the situation.
The track team is made up of over 100 athletes, but the number of student-athletes that tested positive is unknown. In June, the Huskers announced eight positive tests in the athletic department, including six student-athletes. Since then, Nebraska has not publicly released any numbers pertaining to positive tests in athletics.
Pepin said that unlike football players, other Husker athletes do not undergo antigen testing daily. He also said that this is the first outbreak that the team has had.