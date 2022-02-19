The Nebraska softball team continued action at the Troy Cox Classic on Saturday, defeating UT Arlington 6-2 and Northern Colorado 15-3 in a doubleheader.
In game one against UT Arlington, senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle for the Huskers. Wallace went six innings, giving up two earned runs off of 10 hits along with five strikeouts.
Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews hit a leadoff home run to right center field to take a 1-0 lead in the top of first.
The Huskers kept the bats rolling in the second innings. Junior right fielder Peyton Glatter walked to start the inning. Junior center fielder Brooke Andrews reached first on a fielding error, advancing Glatter to second. A few batters later, freshman catcher Ava Bredwell also reached first off of a fielding error, advancing Glatter home to extend the lead to 2-0. The Huskers weren’t done yet, as senior second baseman Cam Ybarra hit a sacrifice fly to left field, advancing Brooke Andrews home to take a 3-0 lead.
In the top of fourth, sophomore first baseman Abbey Newlin started out the inning with a walk. Billie Andrews then singled up the middle, advancing Newlin and putting her in scoring position. Ybarra then hit an RBI single to center field at the next at bat, scoring Newlin. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray kept the bats going with an RBI single through the right side, bringing in Billie Andrews. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier capped off the inning by reaching first on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advancing Ybarra home taking a 6-2 lead in the fourth inning.
The Husker would hold the Mavericks scoreless to take game one on the day, 6-2.
The Husker were led by Billie Andrews, who went 2-for-3 from the plate with one home run. Ybarra added a 2-for-3 performance from the plate and two RBIs.
The Husker continued their hot streak behind the plate in game two against Northern Colorado.
Senior right handed pitcher Olivia Ferrell got the start and the win in the circle in game two. Ferrell went four innings, allowing two earned runs off of six hits, adding three strikeouts. Ferrell got her first win of the year, improving her record to 1-2 on the season.
Ybarra got the Husker started in the top of the first with a double to center field. Gray in the ensuing at bat, hit a two-run home run to center field to take a 2-0 lead over the Bears.
In the top of second, Brooke Andrews got the inning started with a walk. Squier and Billie Andrews were both hit by pitches to load the bases. Ybarra would then hit a grand slam home run to right center field, extending their lead to 6-2.
In the top of third, the Huskers would once again get the inning started off with a walk by Glatter. Sophomore utility and right-handed pitcher Caitlynn Neal would pinch run for Glatter. Newlin singled to shortstop later in the inning. Neal advanced home after a Newlun attempted steal to extend their lead, 7-2.
The Husker would have their hottest inning of the year from the plate in the top of the fifth. Gray singled to the shortstop to kick off the inning. Sophomore right handed pitcher and utility player Kaylin Kinney would pinch hit for Ferrell. Kenney proceeded to reach first on a fielder's choice to third base. Wallace singled up the middle, advancing Kinney to second. Neal singled to third, advancing Wallace to second and Kinney to third, loading the bases for Brooke Andrews. She took advantage of the situation with a two-RBI double down the left field line, scoring Wallace and Kinney.
Squier walked to load the bases once again. Billie Andrews would hit anotherI grand slam home run to right center field to extend their lead to 13-3. The Husker kept the hot streak from the plate going. Ybarra singled through the right side for her third hit of the contest. Gray then put the exclamation point with a two-RBI home run to right center to extend their lead to 15-3.
Northern Colorado was unable to cut into the Husker lead in the bottom of the fifth, ending the game in the fifth due to a run rule.
The Huskers were led by Ybarra with a monster performance in game two, going 3-for-4 with one run home run and four RBIs. Billie Andrews went 1-3 with one home run and four RBIs.
The Huskers improved to 5-4 on the year following the doubleheader sweep. The Huskers are back in action tomorrow morning at 10 a.m against Southeastern Louisiana to close out the Troy Cox Classic. Action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network.