The Nebraska softball team came out swinging in their return to the field on Saturday afternoon — the teams’ first organized action since COVID-19 shut down the softball season last spring.
The Huskers battled against each other in an intrasquad scrimmage. Nebraska split into two with senior Tristen Edwards and freshman Billie Andrews captaining the two sides. The scrimmage was streamed live on Huskers.com.
Freshman Caitlyn Neal led the way for Team Edwards, going 4-for-5 and scoring three runs. Sophomore Peyton Glatter was the only other player on Team Edwards to have a multi-hit game going 2-for-4.
For Team Andrews, junior Cam Ybarra, junior Olivia Ferrell, sophomore Courtney Wallace and Andrews led the team with Andrews and Ybarra each going 3-for-5, while Wallace and Ferrell went 2-for-4.
Neal and fellow freshman Kaylin Kinney were the only two who stood in the circle for Team Edwards — even trading off during innings. Kinney allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings with five strikeouts. Neal pitched three innings and allowed one earned run, but four total runs crossed the plate under her watch.
Wallace pitched three scoreless innings for Team Andrews, allowing only one hit and striking out four. Ferrell pitched for two allowing four runs while sophomore Karlee Seevers gave up five runs in her two innings.
The game began with Edwards hitting an RBI double to get the first run of the game. She was then followed by fellow senior Samantha Owen who hit a single to bring in two more runs to take a 3-0 lead.
However, Team Andrews responded with Ybarra blasting the ball over the right field fence for a two-run home run to make the score 3-2 in the bottom of the 1st. Wallace then chopped a ball up the middle to bring in two more runs to get the team a 4-3 lead. Team Edwards tied up the game with a walk-in in the second inning, after the bases were loaded.
Andrews then showed why she earned the role of captain, sending the ball to the center field wall for an RBI double to make the score 5-4.
Team Edwards extended its lead in the fourth inning after tying the game earlier in the inning, as junior Ally Riley cracked one over the left center fence for her first Husker grand slam to put Team Edwards up 9-5.
This sudden jump ahead didn’t phase Team Andrews as Ybarra knocked a ball over the right field fence, her second home-run of the day, to make the score 9-6. The fifth inning was quiet as the score remained 9-6. With a runner on third and first, Team Andrews prevented a score with a double-play to end their turn in the top of the sixth. Then, after an error that got a runner on first, Ferrell sent the ball over the left center field wall to cut the lead to 9-8.
Wallace then once again delivered at the plate as she brought in the tying run with an RBI double. However, the score would stay at 9-9 as both teams shut each other down in the seventh and final inning of the game, ending the game as a draw.
Nebraska will host its second scrimmage of four next Saturday, Oct. 3 at Noon. The scrimmage will be streamed live on Huskers.com.