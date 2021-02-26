Nebraska softball will take the field for the first time in 355 days on Friday against Indiana. Besides just being excited about playing again following a shortened season in 2020, the Huskers are returning the majority of their production from last season and hope to make an impact in the Big Ten.
The majority of the team’s defensive starters are returning, including three out of the four pitchers Nebraska used last season. The Huskers are returning nearly 90% of their 2020 hitting production as well.
The biggest returner for the Huskers is fifth-year senior outfielder Tristen Edwards. Edwards was awarded Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year by D1Softball and was named to the USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Last season, Edwards led the team in batting average, hits, home runs and slugging percentage.
The NCAA offered spring sports athletes another year of eligibility after COVID-19 shut down all spring sports seasons. Edwards, along with infielder Samantha Owen chose to come back for another chance at their senior year.
“I have lived for Nebraska softball for a really long time. If that was going to be the end of my career it just wasn’t going to sit well with me,” Edwards said in a press conference on Monday. “Getting the opportunity to finish what I have started was one of the easiest decisions I could have made.”
Along with the returning talent, Nebraska has eight freshmen in the 2021 class, including three nationally-ranked top-100 recruits. The highest ranked of those, 30th-ranked pitcher Caitlynn Neal, has been named the Preseason Big Ten Newcomer of the Year by D1Softball. Even with the majority of last season’s production returning, the freshmen look to make an impact and get playing time early.
“We’re still competing for positions,” head coach Rhonda Revelle said in a press conference. “If you look at Opening Day you may see 3 or 4 positions that will hold steady but you’ll see 4 or 5 positions that we might rotate people in and out because people have earned playing time.”
Nebraska has been picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten by D1Softball. Six Big Ten teams are also projected to make regionals, leaving Nebraska just on the outside. With no conference tournament this year, Nebraska will have to compete well against the Big Ten’s top contenders to make NCAA regionals.
Indiana, Nebraska’s opening opponent, is projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers return senior outfielder Gabbi Jenkins, who led the team in batting average, hits and steals. On the mound, senior Emily Goodin returns after a stellar 2020 campaign. Goodin was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after throwing her second career no-hitter against Bucknell on Feb. 22 last season.
Michigan State, Nebraska’s second opponent, is projected to place last in the Big Ten. The Spartans finished 6-16 in 2020 before the cancellation of the season. Sophomore pitcher Sarah Ladd showed promise for Michigan State in her debut season, ranking 10th in the Big Ten in strikeouts and finishing with a 3.81 ERA with two complete games.
Ladd’s sister, senior infielder Catie Ladd, was the best Spartan at the plate in 2020. Catie led the team in batting average, hits, doubles and home runs. In 2019, Ladd was named second team All-Big Ten after batting .299 with 38 RBI and 11 home runs.
Nebraska’s final opponent of the opening weekend, Ohio State, is picked to finish right below the Huskers at eighth in the conference. The Buckeyes are led by junior infielder Ashley Prange. Prange has started every game in her college career, and led the Buckeyes with a .484 batting average in the shortened 2020 season. The Buckeyes are also expecting big contributions from sophomore infielder Avery Clark. Clark as a freshman hit .444, which was second in the conference among freshmen, and led the team in home runs with five. The Buckeyes finished 9-9 before the season was canceled.
The Huskers will play each of these three teams twice over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting with Indiana at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in Leesburg, Florida.