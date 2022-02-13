The Nebraska softball team dropped its final game of the UNI Dome Tournament, losing to South Dakota State 6-2 to cap off the weekend.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start for Nebraska on day three of the UNI Dome Tournament. Wallace went 5.1 innings pitched with three earned runs off of four hits.
The first two innings were a defensive battle, as neither team was unable to find any rhythm at the plate.
The Huskers struck first in the bottom of the third with Wallace walked to start. Later in the inning, sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier hit a two-run home run to right center field to take a 2-0 lead.
Senior pitcher Olivia Ferrell, sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray and junior right fielder Peyton Glatter were all walked, loading the bases but with two outs. Junior first baseman Mya Felder, up next at the plate, flew out to second, where the inning ended.
The Jackrabbits responded quickly in the top of the fourth. Sophomore second baseman Lindsey Culver would get the Jackrabbits started with a ground rule double to center field. Afterwards, Jackrabbit freshman shortstop Rozelyn Carrillo answered with an RBI single to cut the Huskers lead to one.
In the bottom of the fifth, Nebraska looked to build on its 2-1 lead with Ferrell first hitting a single to center field. Later in the inning, Gray singled to the pitcher and Ferrell advanced to second. The Huskers did little with runners in scoring position, leaving two stranded, and going into the sixth inning with just a 2-1 lead.
South Dakota State answered with a big rally in the top of the sixth, starting with freshman infielder Mia Jarecki with a single to the pitcher. Later in the inning, freshman infielder Cheyanne Materson reached first on an error by Nebraska’s sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews. The next at bat, Carrillo hit an RBI single to right field to tie the game at two.
Next, freshman catcher Brooke Dumont hit an RBI ground rule double to take a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, sophomore first baseman Cylie Halvorson put an exclamation mark on the frame with a three RBI home run to left field to 6-2 going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Huskers couldn’t overcome South Dakota State’s five run rally in the sixth and dropped the final game on the weekend to the Jackrabbits 6-2.
Nebraska was led by Squier, who went 2-4 with two RBIs and one home run. Ferrell added a 2-2 performance from the plate.
The Huskers dropped to 2-3 to open up the 2022 season. Nebraska is back in action Thursday when it takes on New Mexico State at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Huskers will also take on Southeastern Louisiana, UT Arlington, Northern Colorado and Iowa State next weekend in New Mexico. All of the action can be heard on Huskers Radio Network.