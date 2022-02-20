The Nebraska softball team was back in action Sunday morning on the last day of the Troy Cox Classic. The Huskers defeated the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 11-1 in six innings to close out the weekend, behind a strong performance on offense for the second straight day.
Senior pitcher Courtney Wallace got the start in the circle and had a strong performance once again. Wallace went six innings pitched, giving up one earned run off of seven hits with three strikeouts. Wallace improved her record to 4-1 on the year from the mound.
The Lions and Huskers were unable to find any offensive rhythm in the first two innings, both teams going scoreless.
The Huskers struck first in the bottom of the third. Junior right fielder Peyton Glatter got the Huskers started with a single to left center field. Senior second baseman Cam Ybarra capitalized off of Glatter’s single with a two-run home run, her second of the year, to take a 2-0 lead. Sophomore third baseman Sydney Gray then notched a solo home run, her fourth on the year, to extend their lead 3-0 over the Lions.
The Lions responded in the top of the fourth, after Gray’s home run. Junior second baseman Madison Rayner started out the Lions with a double down the right field line. Senior first baseman Madisen Blackford then hit an RBI single through the right side to cut the Huskers’ lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Nebraska found its stride from the plate once again for the third day in a row. Sophomore shortstop Billie Andrews singled to third base to get things started for the Huskers. With that hit, Andrews extended her hitting game streak to seven straight games.
Ybarra added a single to left center, putting Andrews in scoring position at second. Gray walked to load the bases. Senior Olivia Ferrell, serving as Nebraska’s designated player, then mashed a grand slam home run to extend Nebraska’s lead to 7-1, her first home run of the year.
The Huskers continued their hot streak from the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Sophomore infielder Camyl Armendariz got things started by drawing a walk. Sophomore left fielder Abbie Squier reached first after being struck by a pitch, putting Armendariz in scoring position.
Andrews, at the next at bat, reached first on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop, bringing in Armendariz to extend their lead 8-1. Later in the inning, Gray put the finishing touches off with a three-run home run to extend their lead 11-1, ending the game in the bottom of the sixth due to run rule for the second straight game.
Leading the way for the Huskers was Gray, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Ferrell added a 1-for-3 performance with one home run and four RBIs. Ybarra ended the game going 2-for-4 with one home run and two RBIs and Andrews went 1-for-3 from the plate.
The Huskers improved to 6-4 on the year and are back in action next weekend at the Woo Pig Sooie Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.