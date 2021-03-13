The Husker soccer team was in a defensive battle with Wisconsin on Saturday, which ended with a tie in double overtime.
Starting off the game, the Huskers almost broke out of the gates with two scoring opportunities by two freshman forwards. Reagan Raabe shot one just over the top of the net, and Eleanor Dale scored in the sixth minute, but was called offside.
That seemed to be the story of the game as the opportunities were there but could not get past All-American Badgers senior goalie Jordyn Bloomer. But the Huskers did not stop attacking, as the team took 11 total shots in the game, with just two on target.
“We mainly tried to stay collective during the game, we also talked a lot about winning our battles so being strong and a more competitive team, and so you can't take any moments off,” junior midfielder Kenzie Coons said postgame.
On the next big play that Dale was involved in, she was injured by a slide tackle. She was carried off of the pitch and did not return to the game. Although losing the team’s leading scorer was a significant blow, the Huskers remained confident.
“It definitely sucks to lose a player like that who can finish really well but we have a lot of players who can finish but I think it is just having confidence in anyone can come in and do that,” Coons said. “It's hard without that true striker up there but we definitely have others that can come in and fill those shoes.”
Even with the tough time scoring, the Huskers had their own great defensive plays against the Badgers. Sophomore goalie Makinizie Short had three total saves, with two of them coming in the first half of the double overtime game.
The theme of the game was defensive stops, but in the 83rd minute, Raabe had a golden opportunity to seal the deal for the Huskers, but she slipped as she shot and the potential winner went over the net.
Both teams struggled to score in overtime as well, as the Huskers took the only three shots between both periods. In the second overtime period, neither team could get a shot off, although both had chances late.
The Huskers moved to 1-2-2 on the year with the tie, and their next match will be on Thursday, March 18 against Illinois.